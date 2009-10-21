Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 20, 2009
ANGELS AMONG US
Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and beau Penn Badgley, who recently shared his views on this fall’s hottest looks – show they've both got style Tuesday night at the Angel Ball in New York City. The gala event raised funds for the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, a cancer-research charity founded by singer Denise Rich in memory of her late daughter.
PUPPY LOVE
Oprah Winfrey and her pet pup Sadie enjoy the view from their window seat while running errands in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The famed talk show host will soon sit down with former Alaska governor Sarah Palin – who famously turned down a campaign season appearance last year – in an interview to air Nov. 16.
LADY IN RED
Scarlett Johansson glows Tuesday night on the red carpet of Moët amp Chandon's "Tribute to Cinema" in Tokyo, Japan. The actress – who was recently selected as the champagne brand's muse – signed a bottle of bubbly to be auctioned for charity before speaking at the event.
SWEET CHARITY
Also making a glam appearance at Tuesday's Angel Ball is Jennifer Hudson, who took a night off from new mom duty to drop by New York's Cipriani Wall Street.
FURRY FRIEND
Look who's on doggie duty! Actor Orlando Bloom dutifully cuddles up to girlfriend Miranda Kerr's tiny pooch, Frankie, while out and about in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
GOOD VIBRATIONS
After spending time in N.Y.C. filming his new movie, The Other Guys, it's back to family matters for Mark Wahlberg, who enjoys a leisurely stroll Tuesday with wife Rhea Durham and sons Michael, 3, and Brendan, 13 months, in Beverly Hills. Though no formal announcement has been made, the newlyweds are expecting their fourth child.
VIEW FROM THE TOP
Crooner Robin Thicke gets a sky-high view of the Big Apple Tuesday while lighting up New York's Empire State Building on behalf of Gabrielle's Angel Foundation.
DEBONAIR DUDE
A dapper Harry Connick Jr. arrives at the world premiere of Amelia in New York City on Tuesday night. The film – which stars Hilary Swank as the fearless aviator – hits U.S. theaters Friday.
'STAR' POWER
L'Oréal spokeswoman Eva Longoria Parker steps out in style to support the cosmetics company on its 100th anniversary during a special star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.
KEEP SMILING
Looking good! After being startled by an aggressive fan at a recent book signing, Leona Lewis keeps her head up while running errands in London Tuesday.
BLUE COLLAR ACT
With another costume change, Ben Affleck continues filming The Town, in which he's directing and starring, in Boston on Tuesday.
BALI BEAUTY
Leaving India behind, Julia Roberts flashes her signature smile Tuesday at a Bali market while filming her new movie, Eat, Pray, Love.
SLOW & STEADY
While hubby Eric Dane takes the lead, expectant mom Rebecca Gayheart is happy to ease up the pace while running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
BACK TO 'BUSINESS'
She's moved on from Gossip Girl! Hilary Duff begins filming her new ABC Family TV movie, The Business of Falling in Love, in New York City on Tuesday.
SWEATING IT
After working up a sweat at his local gym Matthew McConaughey prepares to motor – with car keys in hand – Tuesday in Malibu.