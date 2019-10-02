Andy Cohen & Rob Lowe Hang Out in N.Y.C., Plus Tina Fey, Kerry Washington & More

Arm-y of Two
Andy Cohen and Rob Lowe get cozy on Tuesday as Lowe visits Cohen’s Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Clap Happy
Kerry Washington cheers for pal Tyler Perry on Tuesday as the filmmaker is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Paris Match
Chloë Grace Moretz and Justin Theroux get their game faces ready on Tuesday at the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.
What Do You Mean?
Tina Fey joins Bobby Flay on the Thursday episode of his Food Network series, Beat Bobby Flay, in a challenge themed for October 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.
Let's Play
Vanessa Lachey has some fun with daughter Brooklyn at the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco launch event in N.Y.C.
Leading Ladies
Costars Michelle Pfeiffer, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning turn heads on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red Hot
Newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz heat up the red carpet at the Maleficent premiere on Monday in L.A.
Down to Boogie
Tiffany Haddish shows off her dance moves during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California.
Bold Bling
Rihanna steps out in N.Y.C. on Monday wearing a tan bodysuit paired with a matching sweater, oversized sunglasses and a sparkling statement necklace.
Date Night
David and Victoria Beckham match in all black at Sotheby’s celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 on Monday in London.
Monochrome Muse
Cardi B struts her stuff in Paris on Monday wearing a tight purple dress with matching thigh-high boots.
Family First
Sir Paul McCartney poses with daughter and fashion designer Stella at her Stella McCartney spring/summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Monday.
On the Go
Kristin Chenoweth takes a quick lunch break while promoting her new album For the Girls at Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship location, inside the soon-to-open Kixby Hotel, on Monday in N.Y.C.
Budding Romance
New couple Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel cozy up during a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Monday in Hollywood.
City Scruff
George Clooney heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday sporting a full mustache and beard.
Actor Turned Author
Henry Winkler discusses his new book Alien Superstar for the latest installment of the Build Speaker Series on Monday at Build Studio in New York City.
Sweater Weather
Jonathan Van Ness steps out in an oversized sweater dress as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
On Her Level
Dua Lipa sparkles in a shimmering minidress and sky-high platform heels at the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance Libre presentation on Monday in Madrid, Spain.
End of 'Summertime Sadness'
Lana Del Rey sits onstage as she performs at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
'Royals' Off Duty
The Crown alumni Claire Foy and Matt Smith pose together at the launch of the newly renovated Old Vic Theatre on Tuesday in London.
Buckle Up
Bindi Irwin looks lovingly at fiancé Chandler Powell as they leave Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.
Color Rush
The rain doesn’t stop Renée Zellweger as she premieres her new film, Judy, in London on Monday.
Up to Bat
Ruby Rose attends the Build Series to discuss her new series Batwoman at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Run Ryan, Run!
Ryan Seacrest greets fans outside the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Monday.
Munich Moment
Jessica Alba hits the stage on Monday during the Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival at ICM Munich in Germany.
Miami Nice
Tyler, the Creator goes for a jet ski ride with friends on Monday in Miami Beach.
Let's Talk
Billie Eilish makes radio waves on Monday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
So Fire
AnnaLynne McCord is at the ready on Sunday at the Exitus Wine benefit for the California Fire Foundation at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.
Swim Fans
Hillary and Bill Clinton greet Diana Nyad backstage at The Swimmer: The Diana Nyad Story, hosted by Audible, at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Spooky Season
Lea Michelle celebrates Halloween Time with Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sunday.
Baby’s First Catwalk
Eva Longoria and her baby boy Santiago walk the runway during Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Monnaie de Paris on Saturday.
Party for a Cause
Sheryl Crow performs during Nashville’s ’80s dance party to end ALZ, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, on Sunday in Nashville.
Dressed to Impress
Cardi B dons a showstopping gray ensemble outside of the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
Mix and Match
Lee Pace opts for a trench coat and shorts at the Thom Browne women’s spring/summer 2020 runway show at Les Beaux Arts in Paris on Sunday.
Dynamic Duo
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line receive the first-ever ACM breakout artist of the decade award, alongside their wives Brittney and Hayley and Hubbard’s daughter Olivia, on Sunday in Irvine, California.
Tenacious D Returns
Jack Black performs at the Rock in Rio festival on Saturday at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Kings of Comedy
Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name on Saturday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
Red Carpet Ready
Also at the premiere on Saturday: Samuel L. Jackson and Bobby Rush.
Hay Girl
Whitney Cummings cozies up to Zeus the pig at The Gentle Barn’s 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday in Santa Clarita, California.
Urban Jungle
Sisters and HAIM singers Alana, Este and Danielle Haim coordinate in black and white giraffe-print dresses at the Valentino womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
Joker Face
Lakeith Stanfield puts his best face forward in full Joker makeup at the film’s L.A. premiere on Saturday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Shutterbug Stance
Jason Momoa playfully turns the camera back on photographers near his hotel as he heads out in New York City on Friday.
‘Magic’ Moment
Billie Eilish waves a wand backstage alongside lead actor James Snyder at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2 on Broadway at The Lyric Theatre on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Camera Ready
Gemma Chan snaps photos on her phone while filming Marvel’s The Eternals in London on Monday morning.
Travel Style
Lucy Boynton looks chic and comfortable as she’s spotted at LAX Airport in L.A. on Sunday.
Blue Crew
Hillary Clinton joins Broadway’s Frozen stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy backstage on Sunday in N.Y.C.