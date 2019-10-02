Andy Cohen & Rob Lowe Hang Out in N.Y.C., Plus Tina Fey, Kerry Washington & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 02, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Arm-y of Two

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Andy Cohen and Rob Lowe get cozy on Tuesday as Lowe visits Cohen’s Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

2 of 96

Clap Happy

David Livingston/Getty

Kerry Washington cheers for pal Tyler Perry on Tuesday as the filmmaker is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3 of 96

Paris Match

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz and Justin Theroux get their game faces ready on Tuesday at the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. 

4 of 96

What Do You Mean?

Food Network

Tina Fey joins Bobby Flay on the Thursday episode of his Food Network series, Beat Bobby Flay, in a challenge themed for October 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.

5 of 96

Let's Play

Joey Andrew/StarTraks

Vanessa Lachey has some fun with daughter Brooklyn at the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco launch event in N.Y.C.

6 of 96

Leading Ladies

Kevin Winter/Getty

Costars Michelle Pfeiffer, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning turn heads on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. 

7 of 96

Red Hot

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz heat up the red carpet at the Maleficent premiere on Monday in L.A. 

8 of 96

Down to Boogie

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Tiffany Haddish shows off her dance moves during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California.

9 of 96

Bold Bling

SplashNews.com

Rihanna steps out in N.Y.C. on Monday wearing a tan bodysuit paired with a matching sweater, oversized sunglasses and a sparkling statement necklace.

10 of 96

Date Night

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David and Victoria Beckham match in all black at Sotheby’s celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 on Monday in London.

11 of 96

Monochrome Muse

SplashNews.com

Cardi B struts her stuff in Paris on Monday wearing a tight purple dress with matching thigh-high boots.

12 of 96

Family First

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Sir Paul McCartney poses with daughter and fashion designer Stella at her Stella McCartney spring/summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Monday.

13 of 96

On the Go

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Kristin Chenoweth takes a quick lunch break while promoting her new album For the Girls at Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship location, inside the soon-to-open Kixby Hotel, on Monday in N.Y.C.

14 of 96

Budding Romance 

Eric McCandless/ABC

New couple Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel cozy up during a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Monday in Hollywood.

15 of 96

City Scruff

Gotham/GC Images

George Clooney heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday sporting a full mustache and beard. 

16 of 96

Actor Turned Author

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Henry Winkler discusses his new book Alien Superstar for the latest installment of the Build Speaker Series on Monday at Build Studio in New York City. 

17 of 96

Sweater Weather 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jonathan Van Ness steps out in an oversized sweater dress as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

18 of 96

On Her Level

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty

Dua Lipa sparkles in a shimmering minidress and sky-high platform heels at the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance Libre presentation on Monday in Madrid, Spain. 

19 of 96

End of 'Summertime Sadness'

Andrew Chin/Getty

Lana Del Rey sits onstage as she performs at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.

20 of 96

'Royals' Off Duty

David M. Benett/Getty

The Crown alumni Claire Foy and Matt Smith pose together at the launch of the newly renovated Old Vic Theatre on Tuesday in London.

21 of 96

Buckle Up

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bindi Irwin looks lovingly at fiancé Chandler Powell as they leave Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

22 of 96

Color Rush

Tristan Fewings/Getty

The rain doesn’t stop Renée Zellweger as she premieres her new film, Judy, in London on Monday.

23 of 96

Up to Bat

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Ruby Rose attends the Build Series to discuss her new series Batwoman at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

24 of 96

Run Ryan, Run!

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest greets fans outside the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Monday.

25 of 96

Munich Moment

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty

Jessica Alba hits the stage on Monday during the Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival at ICM Munich in Germany.

26 of 96

Miami Nice

Splash News Online

Tyler, the Creator goes for a jet ski ride with friends on Monday in Miami Beach. 

27 of 96

Let's Talk

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Billie Eilish makes radio waves on Monday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

28 of 96

So Fire

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

AnnaLynne McCord is at the ready on Sunday at the Exitus Wine benefit for the California Fire Foundation at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.

29 of 96

Swim Fans

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Hillary and Bill Clinton greet Diana Nyad backstage at The Swimmer: The Diana Nyad Story, hosted by Audible, at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on Monday.

30 of 96

Spooky Season

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Lea Michelle celebrates Halloween Time with Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sunday.

31 of 96

Baby’s First Catwalk

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Eva Longoria and her baby boy Santiago walk the runway during Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Monnaie de Paris on Saturday.

32 of 96

Party for a Cause

Ed Rode/Getty

Sheryl Crow performs during Nashville’s ’80s dance party to end ALZ, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, on Sunday in Nashville.

33 of 96

Dressed to Impress

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Cardi B dons a showstopping gray ensemble outside of the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. 

34 of 96

Mix and Match

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Lee Pace opts for a trench coat and shorts at the Thom Browne women’s spring/summer 2020 runway show at Les Beaux Arts in Paris on Sunday.

35 of 96

Dynamic Duo

The Holy Mountain

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line receive the first-ever ACM breakout artist of the decade award, alongside their wives Brittney and Hayley and Hubbard’s daughter Olivia, on Sunday in Irvine, California.

36 of 96

Tenacious D Returns

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty

Jack Black performs at the Rock in Rio festival on Saturday at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

37 of 96

Kings of Comedy 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name on Saturday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

38 of 96

Red Carpet Ready

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also at the premiere on Saturday: Samuel L. Jackson and Bobby Rush.

39 of 96

Hay Girl

Michael Kovac/Getty

Whitney Cummings cozies up to Zeus the pig at The Gentle Barn’s 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday in Santa Clarita, California.

40 of 96

Urban Jungle

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Sisters and HAIM singers Alana, Este and Danielle Haim coordinate in black and white giraffe-print dresses at the Valentino womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

41 of 96

Joker Face

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lakeith Stanfield puts his best face forward in full Joker makeup at the film’s L.A. premiere on Saturday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

42 of 96

Shutterbug Stance

The Image Direct

Jason Momoa playfully turns the camera back on photographers near his hotel as he heads out in New York City on Friday.

43 of 96

‘Magic’ Moment

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billie Eilish waves a wand backstage alongside lead actor James Snyder at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2 on Broadway at The Lyric Theatre on Sunday in N.Y.C.

44 of 96

Camera Ready

SplashNews.com

Gemma Chan snaps photos on her phone while filming Marvel’s The Eternals in London on Monday morning.

45 of 96

Travel Style

The Image Direct

Lucy Boynton looks chic and comfortable as she’s spotted at LAX Airport in L.A. on Sunday.

46 of 96

Blue Crew

Marc J. Franklin

Hillary Clinton joins Broadway’s Frozen stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy backstage on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

47 of 96

Olá!