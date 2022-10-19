The Rock Premieres Black Adam in London, Plus Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Hailey Baldwin and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 19, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 87

Fan Favorite

Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson snaps selfies with fans at the London premiere of Black Adam on Oct. 18.

02 of 87

Sign of the Times

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish grabs breakfast with her mom (not pictured) on Oct. 18 in L.A.

03 of 87

Total Baller

Simu Liu
Splash News Online

Simu Liu shoots some hoops on the set of his new film, Atlas, in L.A. on Oct. 18.

04 of 87

Sweat Sesh

Hailey Bieber
Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin heads to the gym in West Hollywood on Oct. 18.

05 of 87

Double Date

Kevin Hart Adele
Rich Paul, Adele, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart. Courtesy Royal Oak

Rich Paul and Adele join Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish at the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon L.A. launch party on Oct. 13 in Beverly Hills.

06 of 87

That's the Ticket!

George Clooney Julia Roberts
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiere their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

07 of 87

Speaker of the House

Anne Hathaway
Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Anne Hathaway speaks onstage during ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

08 of 87

With Love

Bella Hadid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Yolanda Hadid gives daughter Bella Hadid a smooch on Oct. 17 at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C.

09 of 87

Of the Moment

Michelle Yeoh
Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Michelle Yeoh and Wanda Sykes pose for a pic at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

10 of 87

Dad Jokes

Judd aptow
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Judd Apatow is his silly self on Oct. 17 while snapping honoree Sydney Sweeney and daughter Maude Apatow at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

11 of 87

Pregnant Pause

Billie Lourd
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Pregnant Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell hit the red carpet at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

12 of 87

Red Alert

Janelle Monae
Dave Benett/Getty

Janelle Monáe keeps up her London style streak during a reception for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at 5 Hertford Street on Oct. 17.

13 of 87

Double Dog Dare

Zachary Quinto
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Zachary Quinto makes an early-morning coffee run with his pups on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.

14 of 87

Beachy Keen

Lucy Boynton
The Image Direct

Lucy Boynton hops into the Pacific Ocean on the set of The Greatest Hits in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

15 of 87

Main Stage

Fletcher
Jeff Hahne/Getty

Fletcher performs at The Filmore Charlotte in North Carolina on Oct. 17.

16 of 87

Lean In

Dylan Penn
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Siblings Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn goof around on the red carpet for Signs of Love during the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Oct. 18.

17 of 87

Bros Trip

Billy Eichner Luke Macfarlane
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Director Nick Stoller, Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring Bros to Sydney at a premiere featuring cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Oct. 18.

18 of 87

Frequent Flyer

Kaley Cuoco
Splash News Online

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco and her cute pooch make their way through LAX on Oct. 17.

19 of 87

Mic Check

Ed Sheeran
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ed Sheeran sits down for a chat at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

20 of 87

Here to Premiere

Chloe Moretz
Lia Toby/Getty

Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get all dressed up for the London premiere of their Amazon Original series The Peripheral on Oct. 17.

21 of 87

Flower Child

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Shawn Mendes totes his floral purchase in West Hollywood on Oct. 16.

22 of 87

Style Watch

PHOTO CREDIT:  Cassidy Sparrow  PHOTO CAPTION: Kristen Bell attends the launch of Chalonne luxury bands for Apple Watch at Violet L.A.
Cassidy Sparrow 

Kristen Bell designs her own Chalonne band for her Apple Watch at Violet L.A. Wednesday.

23 of 87

Diamond in the Rough

YungBlud
Shutterstock

Yungblud shows off some special stones at 5 gum's Masterpieces Collection launch party at Soho House in Austin on Oct. 16.

24 of 87

Take a Bite

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Andy Cohen is attacked by Gay Shark — a.k.a. Anderson Cooper! — during a live episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon in New York City on Oct. 16.

25 of 87

Real Men Wear Pink

Pierce Brosnan The Rock
Dave Benett/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attend a photo call for Black Adam atop the Corinthia Hotel in London on Oct. 17.

26 of 87

Ladies Who Lunch

Camilla Mendes Zoe Saldanda
Presley Ann/Getty

Camila Mendes and Zoë Saldana hang at Netflix and ELLE's Celebration of Latinas in Hollywood at Ka'teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

27 of 87

Sweet Selfie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Pals Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak get all dressed up for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

28 of 87

Black Tie Beautiful

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson and Honoree Julia Roberts attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Also at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15: Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts.

29 of 87

No Limits

Lil Nas X
C Flanigan/imageSPACE for People

Lil Nas X gets moving on Oct. 15 during the Austin City Limits music festival day two at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

30 of 87

Roman Holiday

Russell Crowe
Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Zuma

Russell Crowe brings girlfriend Britney Theriot to the Rome Film Festival red carpet premiere of Poker Face over the weekend.

31 of 87

Shine On

Lizzo
Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Lizzo glitters on Oct. 16 while hitting the stage for the Chicago stop on her Special tour.

32 of 87

Pajama Jam

Amanda Kloots
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Former Rockette Amanda Kloots shows she's still got it while kicking off the holidays with the Rockettes at Old Navy's Times Square flagship in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

33 of 87

Foodie Fun

Neil Patrick Harris
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris, Latrice Royale and David Burtka have some fun at a drag brunch during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on Oct. 15.

34 of 87

Family Cause

PRiscilla presley
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley brings son Navarone Garibaldi to the Last Chance for Animals 2022 Compassion Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 15.

35 of 87

With Honors

Machine Gun Kelly
Tiffany Rose/Getty

Spotlight Award honoree Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) and Variety's Legend and Groundbreaker Award recipient Ron Howard attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort in California on Oct. 16.

36 of 87

Bear-y Sweet

Queen Camilla
Chris Jackson/Shutterstock

In London on Oct. 15, Queen Camilla poses with hundreds of Paddington Bears collected from royal residences as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, which have been cleaned up and will be donated to Barnardo's charity for children in the near future.

37 of 87

Happy Hands

malin akerman
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Malin Åkerman and husband Jack Donnelly have something to smile about at the AdoptTogether Baby Ball 2022 at the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California, on Oct. 15.

38 of 87

Darling Diana

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

39 of 87

'Ello, Emily!

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Emily Blunt attends "The English" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emily Blunt attends The English world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 15.

40 of 87

Winner, Winner

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: NBFF Icon Award Honoree Eddie Redmayne attends THR’s "Awards Chatter" with Eddie Redmayne during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 15, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)
Tiffany Rose/Getty for Newport Beach Film Festival

NBFF Icon Award honoree Eddie Redmayne attends THR's "Awards Chatter" during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The Resort at Pelican Hill on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California.

41 of 87

Eye See You

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Cate Blanchett attends the gala screening of "Pinocchio" during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett//Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett//Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Cate Blanchett dons a daring ensemble at the gala screening of Pinocchio during the London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15.

42 of 87

Close Costars

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig attend the Netflix reception, hosted by Ted Sarandos, during the BFI London Film Festival, at Chiltern Firehouse on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig get together at the Netflix reception, hosted by Ted Sarandos, during the London Film Festival at the Chiltern Firehouse on Oct. 15.

43 of 87

Fierce Film Star

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Kate Green/Getty for BFI

Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 14.

44 of 87

All Smiles

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Carey Mulligan attends the "She Said" international premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for BFI

Carey Mulligan attends the She Said premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 14.

45 of 87

New York Gal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Gabrielle Union attends "The Inspection" red carpet during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC)
Arturo Holmes/Getty for FLC

Gabrielle Union attends The Inspection red carpet during the New York Film Festival at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Oct. 14.

46 of 87

Birthday Boy

Rémy Martin x Usher 1738 | Usher Surprise Birthday Party
Carly Otness/BFA.com

Usher celebrates his 44th birthday with Rémy Martin and friends at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on Oct. 13.

47 of 87

Country Crooner

Photo credit for both is Jeff Johnson. Carrie/Denim & Rhinestones Tour Fashion Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood. Jeff Johnson

Carrie Underwood prepares to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in Lititz, Pennsylvania, ahead of the show's launch on Oct. 15.

48 of 87

Peace Pal

Gabrille Union
The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union has a message for photographers while out in New York City on Oct. 14.

49 of 87

When in Rome

Russell Crowe
Franco Origlia/Getty

Russell Crowe is awarded with a plaque from the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, as Ambassador of Rome to the world at Palazzo Senatorio on Oct. 14.

50 of 87

Fall Feels

Gigi Hadid
Janet Mayer/Startraks

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Oct. 14.

51 of 87

Star in Stripes

Elle Fanning
Backgrid

Dakota Fanning cracks up following an Oct. 14 workout in L.A.

52 of 87

Love All

Sam Reilly
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Sam Riley and Haley Bennett put their heads together at the She Is Love world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair on Oct. 14.

53 of 87

A-List Arrival

George Clooney Julia Roberts
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

George Clooney escorts Ticket to Paradise costar Julia Roberts into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 13.

54 of 87

It's Showtime

Janelle Monae
Amanda Rose/Avalon

Janelle Monáe shows off her signature style on Oct. 13 for the London opening of Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

55 of 87

Taking a Stand

Jason Momoa
Charley Gallay/Getty

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley attend Netflix's Slumberland Los Angeles screening and Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 13.

56 of 87

Look of Love

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Amy Sussman/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only have eyes for each other on Oct. 13 at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at The Huntington Museum and Gardens in Los Angeles.

57 of 87

Happy Family

Sylvester Stallone
Michael Buckner/Getty

Reunited lovebirds Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone bring daughters Sistine and Sophia to the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at The Huntington Museum and Gardens in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

58 of 87

Shake It Off

Angus Cloud James Marsden
Amy Sussman/Getty

Also at the Ralph Lauren show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13: Angus Cloud and James Marsden.

59 of 87

Round of Applause

Danielle Brooks Samuel L Jackson
Bruce Glikas/Getty

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson take their bows during the opening night curtain call for the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on Oct. 13.

60 of 87

Guitar Heroes

John Mayer guests at Maren Morris' Humble Quest tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl 10/13/22
John Mayer and Maren Morris. LNHS/Randall Michaelson

John Mayer joins Maren Morris to play guitar on "To Hell & Back" during her Humble Quest tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Oct. 13.

61 of 87

Prada Perfect

Emma Watson
Dave Benett/Getty

Emma Watson suits up for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party in London on Oct. 13.

62 of 87

In the Club

Miguel Kane Brown
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Miguel, Titus O'Neil and Kane Brown have some fun on the red carpet for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

63 of 87

Costumed Character

Chace Crawford
The Image Direct

Chace Crawford suits up to film The Boys in Toronto on Oct. 12.

64 of 87

School's Out

Cobie Smulders
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam go retro as Amazon Freevee hosts a '90s dance party for the new original series High School at No Vacancy in L.A. on Oct. 13.

65 of 87

Northern Exposure

The Rock
Robert Okine/Getty

Another day, another Black Adam premiere for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who greets fans in Toronto on Oct. 13.

66 of 87

Cool Contrast

Zoe Kazan Carey Mulligan
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan hit the red carpet for the She Said premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 13.

67 of 87

Rocky Mountain High

Carly Rae Jepsen
Josh Mellin

Carly Rae Jepsen hits the high notes during her concert at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Oct. 12.

68 of 87

Fun with Fashion

Mariska Hargitay
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Mariska Hargitay toasts honoree Christian Siriano at the 2022 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.

69 of 87

Ride the Wave

Sarah Silverman
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Silverman makes her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

70 of 87

Camo Cool

Nina Dobrev
Michael Simon/StarTraks

Nina Dobrev walks her dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12 while wearing sustainable brand Losano.

71 of 87

Art Fair

Ronnie WOod
Dave Benett/Getty

Ronnie Wood unveils a new series of paintings at Kenwood in London on Oct. 13.

72 of 87

Please and Thank You

Olivia WIlde
MEGA

Olivia Wilde sports a "Pleasing" top in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

73 of 87

Gloves On

Prince William
Heathcliff O'Malley/Getty

Prince William puts up his dukes at the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in London on Oct. 13.

74 of 87

Banshee Bros

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson speak on stage as they attend The
Banshees of Inisherin U.K. premiere during the BFI
London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 13.

75 of 87

What a Gem

Katie Holmes
Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes dons a LBD for a party celebrating Bvlgari's 50th anniversary at the Jazz Club at Aman New York on Oct. 12.

76 of 87

New York Minute

Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stands out in his red suit on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of Black Adam.

77 of 87

Out of Time

The 60th New York Film Festival Presentation of "Armageddon Time" - After Party held at Tavern on the Green,Tavern on the Green, - 12 Oct 2022

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway get all dressed up for the New York Film Festival afterparty for Armageddon Time at Tavern on the Green on Oct. 12.

78 of 87

Bright Spot

Jojo Siwa
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

JoJo Siwa matches her pink hair to her pink ensemble on Oct. 12 at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A.

79 of 87

A Great Year

Ciara
Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Ciara stuns on Oct. 12 at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville.

80 of 87

Suit Yourselves

Dan and Shay
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Also at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

81 of 87

One Less Lonely Boy

Ashlee Simpson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson make it a date at the Los Angeles screening of The Loneliest Boy in the World at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 12.

82 of 87

Watch This

Naomi Watts
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale get together on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of The Watcher.

83 of 87

Fab at Fifty

W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski joins a parade of stars at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

84 of 87

Schoolgirl Style

Camilla Cabello
The Image Direct

Camila Cabello is ready for class while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

85 of 87

Brooklyn Boys

Jack Harlow
Mike Coppola/Getty

Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow hit the stage on Oct. 12 at American Express Presents: Louisville by Jack Harlow Member Week Celebration at Brooklyn Steel.

86 of 87

Off Duty Day

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lea Michele steps out in New York City on Oct. 12, during a break from her work on Broadway in Funny Girl.

87 of 87

You're So Golden

Ashley Park
Michael Buckner/Getty

Ashley Park stops for a photo at the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit event at Pink Motel on Oct. 12.

