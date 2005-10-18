Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 19, 2005
BOO-TIFUL BABY
Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen and daughter Sam, 19 months, gear up for Halloween, searching for the perfect jack-o'-lantern material at a Los Angeles pumpkin patch Sunday. Richards filed for divorce in March, but the pair have been hinting at a reconciliation in recent months.
STOLEN MOMENT
Though Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn have denied they're involved romantically, a recent rendezvous in the Windy City paints a different picture. The Break Up costars were spotted in Vaughn's hometown cuddling at the Peninsula hotel and intimately dining at hip local restaurants this past weekend.
PARTY GIRL
Ashlee Simpson takes the cake Tuesday as she celebrates the release of her sophomore album, I Am Me, in New York. It's her second turn at blowing out candles this month: The singer turned 21 on Oct. 8.
SUPER MOM
Uma Thurman makes a play date with ex-husband Ethan Hawke and their children, Roan, 3, and Maya, 7, on the set of her movie Super Ex-Girlfriend in New York City. Don't be fooled by the actress's dowdy wardrobe: She's going incognito as a superhero who makes life hell for the guy who dumped her (Luke Wilson).
UP IN ARMS
Is this Uma's doing? Luke Wilson gets a lift from an actor playing a bouncer while filming the movie Super Ex-Girlfriend in New York City on Monday.
GETTING THEIR 'KICKS'
Mischa Barton and Nicole Richie show they know how to coordinate at a party for every starlet's must-have accessory, the T-Mobile Sidekick, at a party for the gizmo in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
FANCY FOOTWORK
Antonio Banderas does the dance of joy Tuesday after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "It is an honor and privilege, thinking that I arrived to this country and this city 16 years ago with practically no money in my pocket," said the Spanish-born actor, whose movie, The Legend of Zorro, opens Oct. 28.
SUPER SLEUTH
For private eyes only: Charlize Theron looks like she's about to go undercover at the Pegah Anvarian Spring 2006 show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles on Monday. The North Country actress was escorted to the event by boyfriend Stuart Townsend and a phalanx of bodyguards.
BREAKING AWAY
Kelly Clarkson gives her best rock-star swagger Sunday at New York's Theater at Madison Square Garden. The former American Idol champ will spend the month of November singing her heart out Down Under before returning to the States to wrap up her solo tour.
MASTER CLASS
Dancing queen Madonna teaches some moves Monday during a dance-off on MTV's Total Request Live. The singer was in New York City promoting her new, disco-inspired album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.
DOOM DAY
Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, pulls out the big gun Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Doom. The action film, based on the popular video game of the same name, opens Friday.
NEW WAVE
Beyoncé greets fans on her way out of a Crate amp Barrel store in New York City on Sunday. Next week, she'll attend the opening of boyfriend Jay-Z's 40/40 nightclub in Atlantic City.