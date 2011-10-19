Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 18, 2011
WHAT A WONDER
Taylor Swift strikes a sweet pose at a Sephora store in Glendale, Calif., where she promoted her new fragrance Wonderstruck.
MARITAL BLISS
Newlyweds Nikki Reed and former American Idol Paul McDonald bask in their honeymoon glow Tuesday at the premiere of the Facebook series Aim High (which stars Twilight hunk Jackson Rathbone) at Trousdale in West Hollywood.
LOOK OF LOVE
Still happy and in the honeymoon phase, newlyweds Kim Kardashian (who turns 31 on Oct. 21!) and Kris Humphries enjoy a color-coordinated date night Tuesday in New York City.
EXERCISE FOR TWO
With her baby boy on the way, Hilary Duff squeezes in a prenatal Pilates session Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.
CITY GIRLS
Bethenny Frankel pauses from her afternoon stroll to check on her little cover girl, 17-month-old daughter Bryn, in New York on Tuesday.
TEAM PLAYER
Power to the people! Susan Sarandon lends her star support to protesters in New York City on Tuesday.
DRINK UP
The Three Musketeers star Orlando Bloom keeps his cool with an icy beverage while running errands Tuesday in L.A.
SISTER ACT
Lindsay Lohan, who's due back in court Wednesday for a probation progress report, stocks up on supplies with sister Ali Tuesday afternoon in Venice, Calif.
STREET CHIC
Already in the Halloween spirit, a stylish Blake Lively picks her perfect pumpkin during a visit to New York's Upper East Side on Tuesday.
BUNDLE UP!
Mom-of-three-to-be Jennifer Garner keeps her baby bump warm and toasty while running errands Tuesday in Los Angeles.
LAUNCH PAD
Clive Owen and Uma Thurman team up to celebrate the launch of Vertu's Constellation, the luxury brand's first touch-screen smartphone, at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan on Tuesday.
FUNNY FACE
What a hairy situation! Penélope Cruz enacts more houseboat antics on the Rome set of her new movie Venuto al Mondo.
SWEAT IT OUT
Bradley Cooper power-jogs in an oversize tracksuit and garbage bags Tuesday on the Upper Darby, Penn., set of his new film The Silver Linings Playbook.
THE HOT SEAT
While rumors swirl of a budding romance with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez flashes her best smile – and a lot of leg! – Tuesday at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
BLUE STREAK
Hands-on mom Pink sticks to her super sweet sidekick, 4-month-old daughter Willow, while on the set of her upcoming film Thanks for Sharing Tuesday in New York City.