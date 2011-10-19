Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 18, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

WHAT A WONDER

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Taylor Swift strikes a sweet pose at a Sephora store in Glendale, Calif., where she promoted her new fragrance Wonderstruck.

MARITAL BLISS

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic

Newlyweds Nikki Reed and former American Idol Paul McDonald bask in their honeymoon glow Tuesday at the premiere of the Facebook series Aim High (which stars Twilight hunk Jackson Rathbone) at Trousdale in West Hollywood.

LOOK OF LOVE

Credit: Splash News Online

Still happy and in the honeymoon phase, newlyweds Kim Kardashian (who turns 31 on Oct. 21!) and Kris Humphries enjoy a color-coordinated date night Tuesday in New York City.

EXERCISE FOR TWO

Credit: X17online

With her baby boy on the way, Hilary Duff squeezes in a prenatal Pilates session Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.

CITY GIRLS

Credit: Fame

Bethenny Frankel pauses from her afternoon stroll to check on her little cover girl, 17-month-old daughter Bryn, in New York on Tuesday.

TEAM PLAYER

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/ABACA

Power to the people! Susan Sarandon lends her star support to protesters in New York City on Tuesday.

DRINK UP

Credit: Fame

The Three Musketeers star Orlando Bloom keeps his cool with an icy beverage while running errands Tuesday in L.A.

SISTER ACT

Credit: Fame

Lindsay Lohan, who's due back in court Wednesday for a probation progress report, stocks up on supplies with sister Ali Tuesday afternoon in Venice, Calif.

STREET CHIC

Credit: Albert Michael/StarTraks

Already in the Halloween spirit, a stylish Blake Lively picks her perfect pumpkin during a visit to New York's Upper East Side on Tuesday.

BUNDLE UP!

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Mom-of-three-to-be Jennifer Garner keeps her baby bump warm and toasty while running errands Tuesday in Los Angeles.

LAUNCH PAD

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Clive Owen and Uma Thurman team up to celebrate the launch of Vertu's Constellation, the luxury brand's first touch-screen smartphone, at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan on Tuesday.

FUNNY FACE

Credit: Splash News Online

What a hairy situation! Penélope Cruz enacts more houseboat antics on the Rome set of her new movie Venuto al Mondo.

SWEAT IT OUT

Credit: INF

Bradley Cooper power-jogs in an oversize tracksuit and garbage bags Tuesday on the Upper Darby, Penn., set of his new film The Silver Linings Playbook.

THE HOT SEAT

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

While rumors swirl of a budding romance with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez flashes her best smile – and a lot of leg! – Tuesday at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

BLUE STREAK

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Hands-on mom Pink sticks to her super sweet sidekick, 4-month-old daughter Willow, while on the set of her upcoming film Thanks for Sharing Tuesday in New York City.

