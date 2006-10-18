Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 18, 2006
IN THE KNOW
Patrick Dempsey gets with the program at the unveiling of Justin Timberlake's new clothing line, William Rast, at L.A.'s Social Hollywood on Tuesday. The Grey's Anatomy star rocked a very McDreamy ensemble of his own – a tie-and-cardigan combo.
PROJECT RUNWAY
Justin Timberlake takes a bow with business partner and BFF Trace Ayala (left) after the two staged their runway debut at L.A.'s Social Hollywood. Timberlake's runway show was one of the hottest tickets at Los Angeles Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sunday.
A GOOD FIT
Among the many celebrity guests (Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton, Adam Levine) at Timberlake's fashion show was girlfriend Cameron Diaz, who shows her own sexy back in a snug pair of William Rast jeans.
GOODY BAG
Nicky Hilton, who recently split with boyfriend Kevin Connolly, makes a solo exit from a Malibu baby shower thrown for Tobey Maguire's fiancée, Jennifer Meyer, on Sunday.
MAGIC ACT
Hugh Jackman stays close to his leading lady, wife Deborra-Lee Furness, at the Hollywood premiere of his film, The Prestige, on Tuesday. The busy actor plays a turn-of-the-century illusionist who has a bitter rivalry with a fellow magician, played by Christian Bale.
LUCKY CHARM
Kate Hudson, who also attended Meyer's baby shower along with Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner, stays undercover during a coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
THE FALL TREND
Adam Brody develops a taste for sweaters as he takes a stroll with costar and girlfriend Rachel Bilson on the Los Angeles set of The O.C. on Thursday. The fourth season of the FOX series premieres Nov. 2.
A ROOM WITH A VIEW
Jennifer Lopez steps out for some air with mother Guadalupe during a stay at the Hotel Europe Villa Cortes in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, on Tuesday. The singer-actress will be joined by husband Marc Anthony – currently on a concert tour – when he performs on the island Thursday.
SOCK IT TO 'EM
Lindsay Lohan is in high spirits – despite last week's subpoena – as she heads to a favorite L.A. hot spot, Hyde Lounge, on Monday.
GETTING OM
Madonna, who recently released a statement about her intention to adopt a Malawian child, takes time out from the drama and hits a London gym on Tuesday.
A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY
Style icon Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill bring some country pride to McGraw's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Tuesday.
THE CAT'S PAJAMAS
A shower-fresh Teri Hatcher spends her downtime cuddling with a new furry friend on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Monday.
RAIN CHECK
Hilary Swank weathers the impending downpour on the New York City set of her latest film, P.S., I Love You, on Tuesday.
SLIM SHADY
Katie Holmes, who made a week's worth of stylish appearances in Paris, continues to show off her svelte post-pregnancy body as she heads to a Hollywood studio on Monday.
WOMAN OF THE HOUR
Honoree Jada Pinkett Smith makes a ruffled arrival at New York's Avery Fisher Hall on Tuesday for the Redbook 2006 Strength amp Spirit Awards. The actress was on hand to accept an award for donating millions through The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation.
GO CART
Halle Berry and her model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry make a push – for groceries – near the actress's West Hollywood home on Monday.