Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 18, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

IN THE KNOW

Credit: Matthew D. Simmons/WireImage

Patrick Dempsey gets with the program at the unveiling of Justin Timberlake's new clothing line, William Rast, at L.A.'s Social Hollywood on Tuesday. The Grey's Anatomy star rocked a very McDreamy ensemble of his own – a tie-and-cardigan combo.

PROJECT RUNWAY

Credit: Dan Steinberg/AP

Justin Timberlake takes a bow with business partner and BFF Trace Ayala (left) after the two staged their runway debut at L.A.'s Social Hollywood. Timberlake's runway show was one of the hottest tickets at Los Angeles Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sunday.

A GOOD FIT

Credit: Kirkland / AFF-USA

Among the many celebrity guests (Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton, Adam Levine) at Timberlake's fashion show was girlfriend Cameron Diaz, who shows her own sexy back in a snug pair of William Rast jeans.

GOODY BAG

Credit: Splash News and Pictures

Nicky Hilton, who recently split with boyfriend Kevin Connolly, makes a solo exit from a Malibu baby shower thrown for Tobey Maguire's fiancée, Jennifer Meyer, on Sunday.

MAGIC ACT

Credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Hugh Jackman stays close to his leading lady, wife Deborra-Lee Furness, at the Hollywood premiere of his film, The Prestige, on Tuesday. The busy actor plays a turn-of-the-century illusionist who has a bitter rivalry with a fellow magician, played by Christian Bale.

LUCKY CHARM

Credit: INF

Kate Hudson, who also attended Meyer's baby shower along with Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner, stays undercover during a coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

THE FALL TREND

Credit: Ben Dome/Pacific Coast News

Adam Brody develops a taste for sweaters as he takes a stroll with costar and girlfriend Rachel Bilson on the Los Angeles set of The O.C. on Thursday. The fourth season of the FOX series premieres Nov. 2.

A ROOM WITH A VIEW

Credit: Prisma/Splash News and Pictures

Jennifer Lopez steps out for some air with mother Guadalupe during a stay at the Hotel Europe Villa Cortes in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, on Tuesday. The singer-actress will be joined by husband Marc Anthony – currently on a concert tour – when he performs on the island Thursday.

SOCK IT TO 'EM

Credit: X17

Lindsay Lohan is in high spirits – despite last week's subpoena – as she heads to a favorite L.A. hot spot, Hyde Lounge, on Monday.

GETTING OM

Credit: Jeff Moore /Maxppp/Landov

Madonna, who recently released a statement about her intention to adopt a Malawian child, takes time out from the drama and hits a London gym on Tuesday.

A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Style icon Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill bring some country pride to McGraw's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Tuesday.

THE CAT'S PAJAMAS

Credit: Ramey

A shower-fresh Teri Hatcher spends her downtime cuddling with a new furry friend on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Monday.

RAIN CHECK

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacific Coast News

Hilary Swank weathers the impending downpour on the New York City set of her latest film, P.S., I Love You, on Tuesday.

SLIM SHADY

Credit: X17

Katie Holmes, who made a week's worth of stylish appearances in Paris, continues to show off her svelte post-pregnancy body as she heads to a Hollywood studio on Monday.

WOMAN OF THE HOUR

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Honoree Jada Pinkett Smith makes a ruffled arrival at New York's Avery Fisher Hall on Tuesday for the Redbook 2006 Strength amp Spirit Awards. The actress was on hand to accept an award for donating millions through The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation.

GO CART

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Halle Berry and her model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry make a push – for groceries – near the actress's West Hollywood home on Monday.

By People Staff