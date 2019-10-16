J.Lo Goes for the Glow in N.Y.C., Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Katy Perry & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 16, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 86

Comfy Cozy

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez has that glow on Tuesday while hitting the set of Marry Me in N.Y.C.

2 of 86

Never Let Go

The Image Direct

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie seemingly recreate a scene from Titanic on Tuesday while filming American Idol in Washington, D.C.

3 of 86

Mellow Yellow

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lupita Nyong’o brightens up New York City on Tuesday in her yellow and pink ensemble.

4 of 86

Child's Play

Toby Melville/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo with award winners and presenters during the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday.

5 of 86

Body Language

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves on Tuesday while unwinding in Miami Beach with friends.

6 of 86

Makeup Your Mind

Brock Graham/Facebook

Anthony Anderson and makeup artist Sir John host Facebook’s Halloween Workshop with admins of Facebook dad groups and their kids in N.Y.C. over the weekend.

7 of 86

Prominent Pair

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie goof around onstage on Monday at ELLE’s 26th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

8 of 86

Striking Starlets

Michael Kovac/Getty

Also at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration: Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman.

9 of 86

Proud Introduction

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Gully Boy as India’s Oscar entry at the CAA Tastemaker film screening on Monday in L.A. 

10 of 86

He Comes in Peace

VCG via Getty

Will Smith arrives at the premiere of Gemini Man on Monday in Shanghai, China.

11 of 86

Royal Welcome

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images

Kate Middleton is all smiles during her visit to a government-run school in central Islamabad on day two of the royal visit to Pakistan.

12 of 86

Power Pose

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Frankie star Marisa Tomei is all smiles at the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of the film at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

13 of 86

Bench Buddies

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro share a laugh during a photo call for The Jesus Rolls in Rome on Tuesday. 

14 of 86

Star Salute

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jeff Bridges heads toward the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

15 of 86

Puppy (Star) Power

David Livingston/Getty

Carrie Ann Inaba poses with Rose and Monte from Lady and the Tramp on the set of Dancing with the Stars season 28 on Monday at CBS Television City in L.A.

16 of 86

Traveling in Style

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Victoria Beckham pairs neon yellow pumps with a light blue top and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at N.Y.C.’s JFK airport on Monday. 

17 of 86

'Married' Life

Charley Gallay/Getty

Tess Sanchez and husband Max Greenfield enjoy a date night at Netflix’s Marriage Story reception and screening on Monday in West Hollywood. 

18 of 86

Hot Wheels

SplashNews.com

Billy Crudup enjoys the fall weather on a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

19 of 86

Doting Duo

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Don Johnson and Regina King reunite at the premiere of HBO’s Watchmen on Monday at The Cinerama Dome in L.A.

20 of 86

Peachy Keen

Tony Forte/MediaPunch

Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan smiles in a strapless peach gown at the Hulu show’s season 2 premiere on Monday at AMC Sunset 5 in West Hollywood. 

21 of 86

No New Friends

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth reunite at the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot L.A. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.

22 of 86

All About That Voice

MCPIX/Shutterstock

The Voice UK’s newest judge Meghan Trainor waves to fans at the show’s launch in Manchester, England, on Monday.

23 of 86

Hidden Treasure

Presley Ann/Getty

Jeannie Mai attends Amazon’s Treasure Truck Electric Beauty Pop Up Experience at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, on Friday.

24 of 86

Pregnant Pause

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Second-time mom-to-be Jenna Dewan pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Monday.

25 of 86

Yes He Cannes

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Patrick Dempsey receives the Canneseries 2019 excellence award on Monday, day one of the MIPCOM 2019 conference, in Cannes, France.

26 of 86

Going Green

The Image Direct

Tracee Ellis Ross is all dressed up for a bike ride around New York City on Monday.

27 of 86

Triple Play

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Ben Affleck joins the fun as pals Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have their Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.

28 of 86

In the Dark

Victor Chavez/Getty

Diego Boneta, Natalia Reyes, Linda Hamilton, Tim Miller and Mackenzie Davis attend a press conference for their new film Terminator: Dark Fate at the Four Seasons Mexico City on Monday.

29 of 86

City Slicker

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes makes her way through New York City on Monday.

30 of 86

Rob to the Rescue

SplashNews.com

Rob Lowe dons a firefighter uniform on the Los Angeles set of his new series 911: Lone Star on Sunday.

31 of 86

The Bomb

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie suit up on Sunday for a special screening of their new film Bombshell at the Pacific Design Center in L.A.

32 of 86

Cast Catch-up

Rich Polk/Getty

Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Jesse Eisenberg and Avan Jogia hit the black carpet for their Zombieland: Double Tap panel and surprise screening at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday in L.A.

33 of 86

Angelic Arrival

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna stuns in head-to-toe white at the PlayStation Theater in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.        

34 of 86

Strength in Numbers

Gary Miller/Getty

Rosalía performs during week two of the ACL Music Festival on Sunday at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

35 of 86

Fab Four

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julianne Hough, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Jameela Jamil arrive at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.

36 of 86

Rave Recognition

Donato Sardella/Getty

Honoree Jordan Peele gets support from wife Chelsea Peretti and pal J.J. Abrams at the Hammer Museum’s 17th annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday in L.A.

37 of 86

Carry On

The Image Direct

Katy Perry totes dog Nugget through Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

38 of 86

Panel Pals

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch join forces during ACE Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois. 

39 of 86

Cuffing Season

Parisa Michelle/SplashNews.com

Jeff Goldblum is all dressed up on Friday as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of its new Tiffany Men’s Collections at the Hollywood Athletic Club. 

40 of 86

'Fore' Good

Jordon Braun

Jamie Foxx surprises the kids of The Irie Foundation during the Pepsi Zero Sugar 15th Annual Irie Weekend Brunch Fore the Kids presented by Topgolf on Sunday.

41 of 86

Carpet Couple

Michael Kovac/Getty

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are dressed to impress at the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in L.A.

42 of 86

Foodie Foursome

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

José Andrés, Jennifer Esposito, Jimmy Fallon and Jill Hennessy hang out at Dorado Beach for dinner during their Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Culinary Getaway in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on Saturday.

43 of 86

Sunday Supper

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Host Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter Jade are all smiles during Italian Sunday Supper Presented by Barilla, sponsored by Peroni, during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One on Sunday at Second in N.Y.C.

44 of 86

Back in Action

Hector Vivas/Getty

Linda Hamilton arrives at the Terminator: Dark Fate fan event at Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on Sunday.

45 of 86

More Than Friends

MEGA

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus keep the ball rolling with a coffee run in Studio City, California, on Sunday.

46 of 86

Oh la la!

GETTY Images

A$AP Rocky’s female fans showered him in bras as he performed on the Fashion Nova mainstage at the Rolling Loud festival in New York.

47 of 86

Modern Man