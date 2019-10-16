J.Lo Goes for the Glow in N.Y.C., Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Katy Perry & More

Comfy Cozy
Jennifer Lopez has that glow on Tuesday while hitting the set of Marry Me in N.Y.C.
Never Let Go
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie seemingly recreate a scene from Titanic on Tuesday while filming American Idol in Washington, D.C.
Mellow Yellow
Lupita Nyong’o brightens up New York City on Tuesday in her yellow and pink ensemble.
Child's Play
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo with award winners and presenters during the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday.
Body Language
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves on Tuesday while unwinding in Miami Beach with friends.
Makeup Your Mind
Anthony Anderson and makeup artist Sir John host Facebook’s Halloween Workshop with admins of Facebook dad groups and their kids in N.Y.C. over the weekend.
Prominent Pair
Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie goof around onstage on Monday at ELLE’s 26th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.
Striking Starlets
Also at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration: Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman.
Proud Introduction
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Gully Boy as India’s Oscar entry at the CAA Tastemaker film screening on Monday in L.A.
He Comes in Peace
Will Smith arrives at the premiere of Gemini Man on Monday in Shanghai, China.
Royal Welcome
Kate Middleton is all smiles during her visit to a government-run school in central Islamabad on day two of the royal visit to Pakistan.
Power Pose
Frankie star Marisa Tomei is all smiles at the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of the film at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bench Buddies
Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro share a laugh during a photo call for The Jesus Rolls in Rome on Tuesday.
Star Salute
Jeff Bridges heads toward the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Puppy (Star) Power
Carrie Ann Inaba poses with Rose and Monte from Lady and the Tramp on the set of Dancing with the Stars season 28 on Monday at CBS Television City in L.A.
Traveling in Style
Victoria Beckham pairs neon yellow pumps with a light blue top and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at N.Y.C.’s JFK airport on Monday.
'Married' Life
Tess Sanchez and husband Max Greenfield enjoy a date night at Netflix’s Marriage Story reception and screening on Monday in West Hollywood.
Hot Wheels
Billy Crudup enjoys the fall weather on a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Doting Duo
Don Johnson and Regina King reunite at the premiere of HBO’s Watchmen on Monday at The Cinerama Dome in L.A.
Peachy Keen
Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan smiles in a strapless peach gown at the Hulu show’s season 2 premiere on Monday at AMC Sunset 5 in West Hollywood.
No New Friends
Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth reunite at the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot L.A. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.
All About That Voice
The Voice UK’s newest judge Meghan Trainor waves to fans at the show’s launch in Manchester, England, on Monday.
Hidden Treasure
Jeannie Mai attends Amazon’s Treasure Truck Electric Beauty Pop Up Experience at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, on Friday.
Pregnant Pause
Second-time mom-to-be Jenna Dewan pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Monday.
Yes He Cannes
Patrick Dempsey receives the Canneseries 2019 excellence award on Monday, day one of the MIPCOM 2019 conference, in Cannes, France.
Going Green
Tracee Ellis Ross is all dressed up for a bike ride around New York City on Monday.
Triple Play
Ben Affleck joins the fun as pals Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have their Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.
In the Dark
Diego Boneta, Natalia Reyes, Linda Hamilton, Tim Miller and Mackenzie Davis attend a press conference for their new film Terminator: Dark Fate at the Four Seasons Mexico City on Monday.
City Slicker
Katie Holmes makes her way through New York City on Monday.
Rob to the Rescue
Rob Lowe dons a firefighter uniform on the Los Angeles set of his new series 911: Lone Star on Sunday.
The Bomb
Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie suit up on Sunday for a special screening of their new film Bombshell at the Pacific Design Center in L.A.
Cast Catch-up
Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Jesse Eisenberg and Avan Jogia hit the black carpet for their Zombieland: Double Tap panel and surprise screening at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday in L.A.
Angelic Arrival
Rihanna stuns in head-to-toe white at the PlayStation Theater in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.
Strength in Numbers
Rosalía performs during week two of the ACL Music Festival on Sunday at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
Fab Four
Julianne Hough, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Jameela Jamil arrive at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.
Rave Recognition
Honoree Jordan Peele gets support from wife Chelsea Peretti and pal J.J. Abrams at the Hammer Museum’s 17th annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday in L.A.
Carry On
Katy Perry totes dog Nugget through Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
Panel Pals
Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch join forces during ACE Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois.
Cuffing Season
Jeff Goldblum is all dressed up on Friday as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of its new Tiffany Men’s Collections at the Hollywood Athletic Club.
'Fore' Good
Jamie Foxx surprises the kids of The Irie Foundation during the Pepsi Zero Sugar 15th Annual Irie Weekend Brunch Fore the Kids presented by Topgolf on Sunday.
Carpet Couple
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are dressed to impress at the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in L.A.
Foodie Foursome
José Andrés, Jennifer Esposito, Jimmy Fallon and Jill Hennessy hang out at Dorado Beach for dinner during their Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Culinary Getaway in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on Saturday.
Sunday Supper
Host Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter Jade are all smiles during Italian Sunday Supper Presented by Barilla, sponsored by Peroni, during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One on Sunday at Second in N.Y.C.
Back in Action
Linda Hamilton arrives at the Terminator: Dark Fate fan event at Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on Sunday.
More Than Friends
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus keep the ball rolling with a coffee run in Studio City, California, on Sunday.
Oh la la!
A$AP Rocky’s female fans showered him in bras as he performed on the Fashion Nova mainstage at the Rolling Loud festival in New York.