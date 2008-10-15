Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 15, 2008
BACK IT UP
Victoria Beckham really stands behind her brand, promoting her dVb denim line Wednesday with a posh event at Jades Boutique in Dusseldorf, Germany.
PUPPY CHOW
Meet Sophie! Miley Cyrus brings her maltipoo – a sweet 16 birthday present – to Millions of Milkshakes Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the teen star created her own shake flavor and had it named after her.
'REEL' FUN
Jennifer Aniston – who recently reconnected with ex-boyfriend John Mayer – does some female bonding on Tuesday with Kirsten Dunst at the Glamour Reel Moments screening, presented by Suave, at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. The event showcased short films written and directed by women – Aniston's BFF Courteney Cox Arquette.
ELECTRIC SLIDE
One, two, whee! It's all downhill for Isla Fisher and daughter Olive on their playdate Tuesday at a Los Angeles park. And Sacha Baron Cohen's little girl is about to celebrate a big day: She turns 1 on Oct. 17.
READY, SET, CURL
"The Hills star Lauren "Lo" Bosworth gets the roller treatment during a visit Tuesday to the Warren-Tricomi Salon in West Hollywood.
OFF WITH HIS HEAD!
Think the Halloween spirit is getting to them? Heidi Montag strikes out for a day of ghoulish fun Tuesday at an L.A. pumpkin patch with fiancé Spencer Pratt.
STORY HOUR
Lipstick Jungle star Lindsay Price cracks open some reading material at Tuesday's launch party for Diane von Furstenberg's new Wonder
Woman-inspired collection at the designer's New York showroom.
POLITICAL ACTION
No, they're not on the campaign trail – but W stars Elizabeth Banks and Josh Brolin are on the red carpet, premiering their politically charged film Tuesday at New York's Ziegfeld Theater. "If I tell a joke now, I sound like W," Brolin told PEOPLE about playing President George W. Bush. "My kids keep telling me, 'Stop doing the voice thing, Dad. It's not cool.'"
TWICE AS NICE
Beyoncé makes a glam arrival Tuesday at MTV's studios in New York City, where the singer premiered two new videos – for her singles "If I Were a Boy" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" – on TRL. The vastly different sounding songs will appear on the singer's untitled new album, due out Nov. 18.
WHAT'S THE SCOOP?
Have spoon, will travel! Katie Holmes treats her little sweetie to a sweet treat – ice cream! – during an outing with 2-year-old Suri in New York City.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
With her twin girls due this winter, mom-to-be Rebecca Romijn steps to it, picking up the advice book Mommy Calls at Joeybaby in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.
ZIP IT
Liev Schreiber stays under wraps as Naomi Watts shows off her blossoming belly Tuesday while strolling in New York City.
LAUGHING MATTER
Brooke Shields keeps the mood light Tuesday during a break from shooting Lipstick Jungle in New York City's West Village neighborhood.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Eva Mendes plays it coy as she displays her enviable assets at a press event celebrating her new Calvin Klein underwear campaign Tuesday at Harrods in London.
HANDS ON
Melanie Brown makes an impression during a ceremony honoring the singer at London's Wembley Arena on Tuesday. And the former Spice Girl is making a repeat appearance at the venue, hosting the Music of Black Origins Awards show there on Wednesday.