Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 14, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

LIP SERVICE

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

Who needs a kiss? Hugh Hefner puckers up to a sparkling Paris Hilton Tuesday while backstage at the Fox Reality Channel's 2009 Really Awards in Hollywood.

WELL-HEELED

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

She's a shoe-in! Jessica Simpson gets the boot during QVC's FFANY Shoes on Sale benefit in New York City on Tuesday. The charitable shoe sale is aimed at raising money for breast cancer research and education.

SOUTHERN COMFORT

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Celebrating two generations of country music, singers Faith Hill and Taylor Swift pose backstage Tuesday night at the We're All for the Hall benefit concert in Nashville, Tenn. The star-studded event – which featured performances by Hill, Swift, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and others – raised funds for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

JOINED AT THE SIP

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Is it tea time? Funnyman Bill Murray mugs for the cameras – literally! – while chatting up pal George Clooney during a photocall for their new movie, Fantastic Mr. Fox, at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday. The animated flick, directed by Wes Anderson, opens in the U.S. on Nov. 13.

FREEDOM FIGHTERS

Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Perfecting his sexy, smoldering stare, Ashton Kutcher keeps a radiant Demi Moore close as they arrive for the 2009 Freedom Awards Tuesday night at the University of Southern California. The event honored those working to eradicate modern-day slavery.

HOT MAMA

Credit: AUZ/Bauer-Griffin

Looking svelte after giving birth to daughter Stella Luna just one month ago, a casual Ellen Pompeo steps out for yoga and lunch in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Rex USA

Singer Kylie Minogue wraps up her final night of performances in New York City on Tuesday, greeting fans before taking the Hammerstein Ballroom stage.

NAME TAG

Credit: News International/ZUMA

Sporting a "Blake's Girl" shirt – in spite of divorcing husband Blake Fielder-Civil in July – Amy Winehouse gets flirty for photographers while out in London on Tuesday.

POLITICAL ACTION

Credit: Gene Young/Splash News Online

From Wisteria Lane to Washington, D.C.:Eva Longoria Parker stops on the Capitol steps Tuesday before heading inside to talk up the proposed National Museum of the American Latino with political leaders, including Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar (not pictured).

AMERICAN IDOL

Credit: Florian Seefried/Getty

Someone's feeling cheeky! Vince Vaughn makes like Dieter ("Now is the time on 'Sprockets' when we dance!") at the German premiere of Couples Retreat in Hamburg on Tuesday. Stateside, the comedy, which also stars Jason Bateman, topped last weekend's box office.

HITTING RESTART

Credit: A. Macpherson/Splash News Online

Returning from her fierce fashion trip in Paris, Rihanna heads back to work, arriving for a session at a New York City recording studio on Tuesday.

WATER FIGHT

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

He's gone from emo to eco! A freshly buzzed Pete Wentz advocates for clean drinking water around the world at the Live Earth press conference Tuesday in New York City.

PROJECT AMA

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

All dressed up with an awards show to announce, Snoop Dogg, Paula Abdul and American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert reveal the nominees for the 2009 American Music Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday – where Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson led the pack with five nominations.

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Apega/Agent47/WENN

Funnyman Jonah Hill keeps it casual while stepping out for lunch with pals at Nate'n Al deli Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

PIPE DREAM

Credit: Diane Bondareff/PictureGroup

Hopefully she's not pitchy! Randy Jackson and LeAnn Rimes lend an ear to coach Duana Stinson, who piped up at the Yahoo Yodeling Recording Studio Tuesday in Times Square. Winning submissions will be included in the company's new advertising campaign.

By People Staff