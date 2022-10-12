01 of 92 On the Move Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Dakota Johnson brings the drama while filming Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

02 of 92 Paw Patrol The Image Direct Justin Theroux lets dog Kuma lead the way in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

03 of 92 Whale of a Tale Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore arrive at the premiere of The Whale during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

04 of 92 A Step Ahead Ashton Kutcher keeps it moving in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.

05 of 92 Foodie Friends Lanna Apisukh Padma Lakshmi and Emily Weinstein get chatty at The New York Times Food Festival in N.Y.C. on Oct. 8.

06 of 92 Dark Night Splash News Online Mariah Carey leaves her New York City apartment in style on Oct. 10.

07 of 92 Happy to Be Here Monica Schipper/Getty Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan premiere the new documentary Sr., about RDJ's father, at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 10.

08 of 92 Run Like the Wind Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Donald Glover breaks into a sprint while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

09 of 92 Sing Thing Steve Jennings/Getty Florence Welch brings Florence + The Machine to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Oct. 9.

10 of 92 Going Gray The Image Direct A casual Bradley Cooper strolls through New York City on Oct. 10.

11 of 92 What a Star Jason Kempin/Getty Garth Brooks shines at the Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 10.

12 of 92 Silk Sonic Backgrid Halle Bailey leaves Catch Steak in Los Angeles following dinner with friends on Oct. 10.

13 of 92 Orange You Glad? Samir Hussein/WireImage Another day, another event for Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, who premiere The Good Nurse at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

14 of 92 Red Alert Backgrid/Splash News Online The Crown's newest Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki, films with the young actors playing Princes Harry and William in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 8.

15 of 92 Party Pals Dominik Bindl/Getty Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson get together at the afterparty for The Banshees of Inisherin premiere on Oct. 10 in N.Y.C.

16 of 92 Make a Wish MEGA Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans on Oct. 9.

17 of 92 Time to Go David Buchan/Shutterstock Lily Collins hosts GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

18 of 92 So Blue Mike Marsland/WireImage Gwendoline Christie attends The Son premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on Oct. 10.

19 of 92 Mic Check Kevin Winter/Getty Christina Aguilera performs during the Citi/American Airlines 35th anniversary concert at Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 6.

20 of 92 Bowled Over Jared C. Tilton/Getty Jimmie Allen and Nelly hang on Oct. 5 at Allen's PBA Challenge at Bowlero in Matthews, North Carolina.

21 of 92 Face First Dave Benett/Getty Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne smile wide at a special screening of The Good Nurse at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 9.

23 of 92 Class Reunion Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for a Back to the Future chat at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

24 of 92 Pretty in Pink Gotham/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker shows off another stylish ensemble while filming And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Oct. 9.

25 of 92 Make It a Date Paul Archuleta/Getty David Foster and Katharine McPhee get together at the 7th Annual Imagine Ball at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

26 of 92 Two Cute Gotham/GC Images Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk happily through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on Oct. 9, Hadid's birthday.

27 of 92 Disney Drama Courtesy Disneyland Paris Eva Longoria brings son Santiago Bastón to Disneyland Paris for the Halloween celebration on Oct. 8.

28 of 92 Fest Best Paras Griffin/Getty Chlöe Bailey performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

29 of 92 '90s Nostalgia Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage Ja Rule and Ashanti hit the stage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

30 of 92 So Hi Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Elisabeth Moss waves to fans outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

31 of 92 Party People Araya Doheny/Getty Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson get together at the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8.

32 of 92 Cheer Leader London Entertainment/Splash News Online Kim Kardashian and son Saint West grab their seats at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

33 of 92 Football Fam London Entertainment/Splash News online Danny Trejo gives a thumbs-up on Oct. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

34 of 92 Hands Full Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring their big kids — and their newest addition! — to the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 9.

35 of 92 See Here Courtesy Lulu Simon celebrates her new EP Muscle Memory at Star Love in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.

36 of 92 Backstage Pass Bruce Glikas/WireImage Tracee Ellis Ross joins André De Shields, Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce backstage at the revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway on Oct. 5.

37 of 92 Belle of the Ball David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Apple Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Oct. 8 in London.

38 of 92 Scream Queens Slaven Vlasic/Getty for Universal Pictures Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore attend a Halloween Ends presented by Universal Pictures event during New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

39 of 92 Good Feeling Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Children's Hospital Los Angeles Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on Oct. 8 in Santa Monica, California.

40 of 92 New Friends Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Billie Eilish and David Spade attend the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

41 of 92 Glam Night Out Emma McIntyre/Getty for Hammer Museum Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio attend the Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

42 of 92 Sing Us a Song Manny Carabel/Getty Post Malone performs onstage during his Twelve Carat tour stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 7.

43 of 92 Dapper Dude Leon Bennett/Getty for Villa One Tequila Gardens Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens, on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

44 of 92 Cool Costars John Phillips/Getty for BFI Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the Bones & All premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8.

45 of 92 All Smiles David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on Oct. 8 in London.

46 of 92 All Eyes on Her David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Florence Pugh has another major fashion moment at a screening of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.

47 of 92 City Pretty Gotham/GC Images Gabrielle Union enjoys the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

48 of 92 Ain't It Funny MediaPunch/Shutterstock Lea Michele joins her Funny Girl castmates for a performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

49 of 92 To the Point Dave J Hogan/Getty James Corden and Sally Hawkins share a laugh at a Mammals photo call at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 7.

50 of 92 Here for It Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop Mindy Kaling has the floor during the Velma panel at New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 6.

51 of 92 Night Owls Gotham/GC Images An all-dressed-up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive to a screening of The Redeem Team in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

52 of 92 So Happy Together Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City on Oct. 6.

53 of 92 Rock On Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 6 to promote Black Adam.

54 of 92 Now Presenting Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett speaks up at a screening of TAR in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

55 of 92 King for a Day Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Jack Black takes the throne on Oct. 6 while talking up The Super Mario Bros. Movie at New York Comic Con.

56 of 92 Back in Action Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women Jane Fonda — who recently announced her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis — returns to the public eye on Oct. 6 at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

57 of 92 Fab Five C Flanigan/imageSPACE for/Shutterstock Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman premiere Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival opening night celebration in California on Oct. 6.

58 of 92 Feeling Fresh Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Drew Barrymore shops to it at Garnier's One Green Step event in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

59 of 92 Feeling Fierce Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Lizzo gets the crowd going on Oct. 6 during her tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

60 of 92 Two of a Kind Michael Campanella/Getty Images Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund share a moment on the red carpet of the Triangle of Sadness premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6.

61 of 92 All Dressed Up Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC Chloë Sevigny hits the stage at the Bones and All screening during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Oct. 6.

62 of 92 Turn About Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith is a true golden girl at the gala screening of White Noise during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

63 of 92 Mix It Up Phil Noble/Getty Kate Middleton takes a turn behind the bar on Oct. 6 during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

64 of 92 On the Dot MEGA Rumer Willis makes an errand run on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

65 of 92 Hand to Hold Backgrid Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham hold hands while leaving the Peninsula Paris Hotel.

66 of 92 Mouthing Off David Benito/WireImage Javier Bardem lets his croc costar take the mic at the Madrid photo call for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Hotel Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Spain on Oct. 6.

67 of 92 Magic Touch Scott Legato/Getty Lizzo performs in a special concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 5.

68 of 92 City Chic The Image Direct Gabrielle Union arrives to her New York City hotel on Oct. 5.

69 of 92 Going for Gold Backgrid Lil Nas X has all the right moves during his Long Live Montero Miami tour stop on Oct. 4.

70 of 92 In the Can The Image Direct Olivia Wilde leaves her workout with a smile on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

71 of 92 L.A. Live Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Keanu Reeves makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

72 of 92 Top o' the Morning Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William greet admirers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Oct. 6, following their visit to the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm offices.

73 of 92 Coffee Break Backgrid Kaia Gerber makes her way into L.A.'s Maru Coffee on Oct. 5.

74 of 92 What a Doll Santiago Felipe/Getty Jennifer Tilly brings her creepy costar to the Chucky season 2 premiere at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Oct. 5.

75 of 92 In the Night Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Oct. 5.

77 of 92 Total Betty Gotham/GC Images Reese Witherspoon totes her new kids' book Busy Betty while leaving The View in New York City on Oct. 5.

78 of 92 Twice as Nice Cindy Ord/Getty Hoda Kotb hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Iman on Today radio in N.Y.C. on Oct. 5.

79 of 92 Got to Glow MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mom-to-be Hilary Swank waves hello in New York City on Oct. 5.

80 of 92 Going My Way? Marc Piasecki/GC Images Cher makes her way to Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Oct. 5 after making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week.

81 of 92 In Full Bloom Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton smiles after receiving a bouquet following her visit to the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, England, on Oct. 5.

82 of 92 Tied Up Sean Thornton/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Penélope Cruz opts for menswear at the Madrid premiere of On the Fringe on Oct. 4.

83 of 92 Friends for Life The IMage Direct Selma Blair and her trusty service dog Scout take a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.

84 of 92 Fun with Photographers Taylor Hill/Getty Megan Thee Stallion gets fierce at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

85 of 92 To the Dogs Taylor Hill/Getty Images Steve-O and pooch Wendy from Peru pose ahead of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

86 of 92 Sheer Drama Backgrid Halsey leaves the Tiffany & Co. party at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4 as Paris Fashion Week winds down.

87 of 92 Golden Girl Backgrid A gold-colored Doja Cat wraps up her fashionable week in Paris at the AWAKE show on Oct. 4.

88 of 92 Color Wonder Gareth Cattermole/Getty Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch attend a photo call for Matilda during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on Oct. 5.

89 of 92 Group Think Todd Owyoung/NBC The guys of Modern English hang with Debbie Gibson backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

90 of 92 Green Machine Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Alessandra Ambrósio steps out in workout wear on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

91 of 92 Something Small Splash News ONline Olivia Colman films Wicked Little Letters in Littlehampton, England, on Oct. 4.