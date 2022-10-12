Dakota Johnson Films in N.Y.C., Plus Justin Theroux, Brendan Fraser, Ashton Kutcher and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 12, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 92

On the Move

Dakota Johnson
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Dakota Johnson brings the drama while filming Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

02 of 92

Paw Patrol

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux lets dog Kuma lead the way in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

03 of 92

Whale of a Tale

Brendan Fraser
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore arrive at the premiere of The Whale during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

04 of 92

A Step Ahead

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher keeps it moving in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.

05 of 92

Foodie Friends

Padma Lakshmi
Lanna Apisukh

Padma Lakshmi and Emily Weinstein get chatty at The New York Times Food Festival in N.Y.C. on Oct. 8.

06 of 92

Dark Night

Mariah Carey
Splash News Online

Mariah Carey leaves her New York City apartment in style on Oct. 10.

07 of 92

Happy to Be Here

Robert Downey Jr.
Monica Schipper/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan premiere the new documentary Sr., about RDJ's father, at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 10.

08 of 92

Run Like the Wind

Donald Glover
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Donald Glover breaks into a sprint while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

09 of 92

Sing Thing

Florence Welch
Steve Jennings/Getty

Florence Welch brings Florence + The Machine to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Oct. 9.

10 of 92

Going Gray

Bradley Cooper
The Image Direct

A casual Bradley Cooper strolls through New York City on Oct. 10.

11 of 92

What a Star

Garth brooks
Jason Kempin/Getty

Garth Brooks shines at the Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 10.

12 of 92

Silk Sonic

Halle Bailey
Backgrid

Halle Bailey leaves Catch Steak in Los Angeles following dinner with friends on Oct. 10.

13 of 92

Orange You Glad?

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another day, another event for Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, who premiere The Good Nurse at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

14 of 92

Red Alert

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
Backgrid/Splash News Online

The Crown's newest Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki, films with the young actors playing Princes Harry and William in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 8.

15 of 92

Party Pals

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson get together at the afterparty for The Banshees of Inisherin premiere on Oct. 10 in N.Y.C.

16 of 92

Make a Wish

Katy Perry
MEGA

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans on Oct. 9.

17 of 92

Time to Go

Lily Collins
David Buchan/Shutterstock

Lily Collins hosts GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

18 of 92

So Blue

Gwendoline Christie
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Gwendoline Christie attends The Son premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on Oct. 10.

19 of 92

Mic Check

Christina Aguilera
Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the Citi/American Airlines 35th anniversary concert at Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 6.

20 of 92

Bowled Over

Jimmie Allen
Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Jimmie Allen and Nelly hang on Oct. 5 at Allen's PBA Challenge at Bowlero in Matthews, North Carolina.

21 of 92

Face First

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Dave Benett/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne smile wide at a special screening of The Good Nurse at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 9.

22 of 92

Family Fun

Hoda Kotb
Courtesy

Hoda Kotb brings daughters Haley and Hope to Sesame Street: The Musical in New York City on Oct. 9.

23 of 92

Class Reunion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for a Back to the Future chat at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

24 of 92

Pretty in Pink

Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off another stylish ensemble while filming And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Oct. 9.

25 of 92

Make It a Date

Kat McPhee
Paul Archuleta/Getty

David Foster and Katharine McPhee get together at the 7th Annual Imagine Ball at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

26 of 92

Two Cute

Bella Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk happily through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on Oct. 9, Hadid's birthday.

27 of 92

Disney Drama

Eva Longoria plays at being scared at Disneyland Paris! , Eva Longoria took advantage of a family stay in France to come and shiver at Disneyland Paris
Courtesy Disneyland Paris

Eva Longoria brings son Santiago Bastón to Disneyland Paris for the Halloween celebration on Oct. 8.

28 of 92

Fest Best

Chloe Bailey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Chlöe Bailey performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

29 of 92

'90s Nostalgia

Ashanti Ja Rule
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Ja Rule and Ashanti hit the stage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

30 of 92

So Hi

Elisabeth Moss
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Elisabeth Moss waves to fans outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

31 of 92

Party People

BESTPIX - Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner
Araya Doheny/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson get together at the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8.

32 of 92

Cheer Leader

Kim Kardahian
London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian and son Saint West grab their seats at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

33 of 92

Football Fam

Danny Trejo
London Entertainment/Splash News online

Danny Trejo gives a thumbs-up on Oct. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

34 of 92

Hands Full

The Baldwin Family

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring their big kidsand their newest addition! — to the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 9.

35 of 92

See Here

Lulu Simon
Courtesy

Lulu Simon celebrates her new EP Muscle Memory at Star Love in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.

36 of 92

Backstage Pass

Tracee ELlis Ross
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross joins André De Shields, Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce backstage at the revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway on Oct. 5.

37 of 92

Belle of the Ball

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Jennifer Lawrence attends the European Premiere of "Causeway" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 8, 2022 in London, England. "Causeway" is available globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Apple

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Oct. 8 in London.

38 of 92

Scream Queens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore attend HALLOWEEN ENDS presented by Universal Pictures during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty for Universal Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore attend a Halloween Ends presented by Universal Pictures event during New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

39 of 92

Good Feeling

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on Oct. 8 in Santa Monica, California.

40 of 92

New Friends

Billie Eilish and David Spade at the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on October 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty

Billie Eilish and David Spade attend the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

41 of 92

Glam Night Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio attend Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for Hammer Museum

Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio attend the Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

42 of 92

Sing Us a Song

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 07: Post Malone performs on stage during his Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour at Prudential Center on October 07, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel/Getty

Post Malone performs onstage during his Twelve Carat tour stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 7.

43 of 92

Dapper Dude

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new San Diego Rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Villa One Tequila Gardens)
Leon Bennett/Getty for Villa One Tequila Gardens

Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens, on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

44 of 92

Cool Costars

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
John Phillips/Getty for BFI

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the Bones & All premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8.

45 of 92

All Smiles

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on Oct. 8 in London.

46 of 92

All Eyes on Her

Florence Pugh attends the gala screening of "The Wonder" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 7, 2022 in London, England.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Florence Pugh has another major fashion moment at a screening of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.

47 of 92

City Pretty

Gabrielle Union is seen in the Lower East Side on October 07, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union enjoys the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

48 of 92

Ain't It Funny

Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl perform on Good Morning America at Times Square in New York City 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lea Michele joins her Funny Girl castmates for a performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

49 of 92

To the Point

James Corden and Sally Hawkins attend the "Mammals" photocall at Ham Yard Hotel on October 07, 2022 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty

James Corden and Sally Hawkins share a laugh at a Mammals photo call at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 7.

50 of 92

Here for It

Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at HBO Max's VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

Mindy Kaling has the floor during the Velma panel at New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 6.

51 of 92

Night Owls

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at a screening of 'The Redeem Team'
Gotham/GC Images

An all-dressed-up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive to a screening of The Redeem Team in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

52 of 92

So Happy Together

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City on Oct. 6.

53 of 92

Rock On

Dwayne Johnson attends the Warner Bros. "Black Adam" photo call at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 6 to promote Black Adam.

54 of 92

Now Presenting

Cate Blanchett, Executive Producer Focus Features "TAR" LA Special Screening Pre-Reception
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett speaks up at a screening of TAR in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

55 of 92

King for a Day

Jack Black speaks onstage during THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE presented by Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures during New York Comic Con
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Jack Black takes the throne on Oct. 6 while talking up The Super Mario Bros. Movie at New York Comic Con.

56 of 92

Back in Action

Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda — who recently announced her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis — returns to the public eye on Oct. 6 at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

57 of 92

Fab Five

Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Red Carpet, 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, Opening Night
C Flanigan/imageSPACE for/Shutterstock

Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman premiere Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival opening night celebration in California on Oct. 6.

58 of 92

Feeling Fresh

Drew Barrymore shops sustainably at Garnier’s One Green Step event
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore shops to it at Garnier's One Green Step event in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

59 of 92

Feeling Fierce

Lizzo performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Lizzo gets the crowd going on Oct. 6 during her tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

60 of 92

Two of a Kind

Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund pose for a picture on the red carpet while attending the Swedish premiere of the film "Triangle of Sadness"
Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund share a moment on the red carpet of the Triangle of Sadness premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6.

61 of 92

All Dressed Up

Chloë Sevigny attends the "Bones and All" screening during the 60th New York Film Festival
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC

Chloë Sevigny hits the stage at the Bones and All screening during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Oct. 6.

62 of 92

Turn About

Jodie Turner Smith
Dave Benett/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith is a true golden girl at the gala screening of White Noise during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

63 of 92

Mix It Up

Kate MIddleton
Phil Noble/Getty

Kate Middleton takes a turn behind the bar on Oct. 6 during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

64 of 92

On the Dot

Rumer WIllis
MEGA

Rumer Willis makes an errand run on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

65 of 92

Hand to Hold

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham hold hands while leaving the Peninsula Paris Hotel.

66 of 92

Mouthing Off

Javier Bardem
David Benito/WireImage

Javier Bardem lets his croc costar take the mic at the Madrid photo call for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Hotel Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Spain on Oct. 6.

67 of 92

Magic Touch

Lizzo
Scott Legato/Getty

Lizzo performs in a special concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 5.

68 of 92

City Chic

Gabrielle Union
The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union arrives to her New York City hotel on Oct. 5.

69 of 92

Going for Gold

Lil Nas X
Backgrid

Lil Nas X has all the right moves during his Long Live Montero Miami tour stop on Oct. 4.

70 of 92

In the Can

OLivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde leaves her workout with a smile on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

71 of 92

L.A. Live

Keanu Reeves
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keanu Reeves makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

72 of 92

Top o' the Morning

Kate Middleton Prince William
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William greet admirers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Oct. 6, following their visit to the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm offices.

73 of 92

Coffee Break

Kaia Gerber
Backgrid

Kaia Gerber makes her way into L.A.'s Maru Coffee on Oct. 5.

74 of 92

What a Doll

Jennifer Tilly
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Jennifer Tilly brings her creepy costar to the Chucky season 2 premiere at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Oct. 5.

75 of 92

In the Night

Ashley McBryde
Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Oct. 5.

76 of 92

They're Back!

Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis hit the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 on Oct. 5.

77 of 92

Total Betty

Reese Witherspoon
Gotham/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon totes her new kids' book Busy Betty while leaving The View in New York City on Oct. 5.

78 of 92

Twice as Nice

Iman Hoda Kotb
Cindy Ord/Getty

Hoda Kotb hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Iman on Today radio in N.Y.C. on Oct. 5.

79 of 92

Got to Glow

Hillary Swank
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mom-to-be Hilary Swank waves hello in New York City on Oct. 5.

80 of 92

Going My Way?

Cher
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Cher makes her way to Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Oct. 5 after making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week.

81 of 92

In Full Bloom

Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton smiles after receiving a bouquet following her visit to the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, England, on Oct. 5.

82 of 92

Tied Up

Penelope Cruz
Sean Thornton/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Penélope Cruz opts for menswear at the Madrid premiere of On the Fringe on Oct. 4.

83 of 92

Friends for Life

Selma Blair
The IMage Direct

Selma Blair and her trusty service dog Scout take a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.

84 of 92

Fun with Photographers

MEgan Thee Stallion
Taylor Hill/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion gets fierce at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

85 of 92

To the Dogs

Steve O
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Steve-O and pooch Wendy from Peru pose ahead of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

86 of 92

Sheer Drama

Halsey
Backgrid

Halsey leaves the Tiffany & Co. party at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4 as Paris Fashion Week winds down.

87 of 92

Golden Girl

Doja Cat
Backgrid

A gold-colored Doja Cat wraps up her fashionable week in Paris at the AWAKE show on Oct. 4.

88 of 92

Color Wonder

Emma Thompson Lashana Lynch
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch attend a photo call for Matilda during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on Oct. 5.

89 of 92

Group Think

Modern English
Todd Owyoung/NBC

The guys of Modern English hang with Debbie Gibson backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

90 of 92

Green Machine

Alessandra Ambrosio
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrósio steps out in workout wear on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

91 of 92

Something Small

Olivia Colman
Splash News ONline

Olivia Colman films Wicked Little Letters in Littlehampton, England, on Oct. 4.

92 of 92

Piano Man

John Legend
Craig Barritt/Getty

John Legend takes his seat at the piano on Oct. 3 as Audible celebrates his Word + Musics series Living Legend at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

