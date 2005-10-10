Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 12, 2005

TEAM SPIRIT

Credit: Tobi Arnold/FWD

Eva Longoria plays sports photographer at a Miami Heat/San Antonio Spurs preseason game Monday benefiting Hurricane Katrina victims. Her favorite player? Her boyfriend, Spur Tony Parker. The couple arrived in Miami on Sunday from St. Thomas, where she had visited him at a weeklong training camp with his team.

JOLIE GOOD JOB

Credit: John Smock/AP

Angelina Jolie accepts the Global Humanitarian Action Award at a United Nations Association dinner Tuesday in New York. The actress and mother of two told the 700 guests of her work as a goodwill ambassador: "Second to my children, spending time with refugees and other persons of need around the world has been the greatest gift."

ELECTRIC YOUTH

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Alicia Keys sports an '80s-style denim-and-lace ensemble on MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on Tuesday – the day her Unplugged CD hit stores. "It's a beautiful album," she tells PEOPLE.

DOMINO EFFECT

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Keira Knightley and Mena Suvari are glam in black-and-metallic dresses Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Domino. Knightley plays model-turned-bounty-hunter Domino Harvey; Suvari plays the secretary of a sleazy reality-TV producer (Christopher Walken).

TRACK STAR

Credit: Asadorian/Mejia/Splash

Nicole Kidman is keen to stay comfy until shooting begins Tuesday on the Baltimore set of her new film The Visiting. The actress plays a psychiatrist in the fourth onscreen adaptation of the 1955 novel Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

BEACH BASICS

Credit: Fame

Kate Hudson doesn't leave shore without her essentials: Starbucks coffee and cigarettes. The actress, out Saturday in Oahu, is in Hawaii filming You, Me and Dupree, about newlyweds whose lives are ruined by the groom's best man, with Owen Wilson and Matt Dillon.

COOL BRITTANIA

Credit: MW PRESS/ZUMA

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden do some London crawling Sunday, shopping at the department store Selfridges amp Co. with bodyguards in tow. The singer and her Good Charlotte frontman boyfriend have been in Europe promoting her new greatest-hits record, Most Wanted.

ON THE MEND

Credit: X17

A bandaged Lindsay Lohan – who was in a car accident last week – makes her way to a doctor's office Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was slightly hurt Oct. 4 when her Mercedes crashed into a turning van.

BOARDING CALL

Credit: Splash

With equipment in tow, O.C. star Adam Brody – who once had ambitions of surfing professionally – heads out Sunday from West Hollywood to catch some righteous waves.

PUPPY CHOW

Credit: Merino-Respicio/ JFXimages

Brody's O.C. costar Mischa Barton heads home Monday to feed her adopted pup Charlie, after a day of filming on Redondo Beach.

FAR FROM KANSAS

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst, in her ruby-red slippers, lands at MTV's TRL studios Monday in New York to promote Elizabethtown with costar Orlando Bloom. The Cameron Crowe dramedy opens Oct. 14.

