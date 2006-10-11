Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 11, 2006
TRESSED UP!
Who needs tea and sympathy? Not Lindsay Lohan, who has a great hair day after emerging from a Beverly Hills salon on Tuesday.
A LONG DAY
After spending the afternoon shopping at Westfield Mall, a bobbed Jessica Simpson (left) goes to greater lengths for a Beverly Hills dinner date on Tuesday.
HIPSTER CHIC
Sandra Bullock gets into a New York state of mind, dressing like a downtown girl while out in SoHo on Tuesday. The actress, who resides in Austin with husband Jesse James, is in Manhattan promoting her Truman Capote biopic, Infamous.
GIRL FROM THE HOOD
Jason Lewis gets a laugh out of girlfriend Rosario Dawson before the couple head to the Lower Eastside Girls' Club Willow Awards on Tuesday. The actress, who grew up in the neighborhood and is a supporter of the organization, hosted the club's gala.
KEEPING HIS PROMISE
Steve Irwin's wife Terri and daughter Bindi, 8, honor his memory – by keeping his promise to present the favorite Australian artist award at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards on Wednesday.
SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT
Both former President Bill Clinton and Sheryl Crow have something to celebrate Tuesday at the T.J. Martell Foundation gala in New York. Clinton was honored as Humanitarian of the Year, while Crow – who presented the award – enjoys six months of being cancer-free.
CASH & CARRY
Jessica Alba, who recently told Elle that she refuses to do nude scenes, stays under cover while stocking up on paper products with boyfriend Cash Warren (not pictured) in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
MAKING THE SCENE
With his smokes at the ready, Kevin Federline hangs out with a similarly dressed buddy in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday. K-Fed's acting chops will be on display when he makes his acting debut as a punk on Thursday's CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
A NOIR FEELING
Before hitting the chic boutiques, Mary-Kate Olsen stops off for her go-to boost – mais oui, Starbucks! – with a mystery guy in Paris on Tuesday. Olsen, who took in the shows at Paris Fashion Week with sister Ashley, has been in town since last week.
FILM BUFF(Y)
Sarah Michelle Gellar and a willing fan named Jorge (inset) freak out the TRL audience on Tuesday while promoting the film The Grudge II.
CHILDREN'S CHORUS
Beyoncé takes center stage among a group of orphans in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, where she headlined the country's first annual ThisDay Music Festival along with beau Jay-Z.
HEAD STRONG
Lost star Dominic Monaghan – a dedicated Manchester United fan – keeps his reflexes sharp during a friendly football match in Honolulu on Monday.
'BREAK'-ING OUT
Prison Break costars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell take time out from life on the lam for a bash at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France, on Monday.
SIGNING OUT
After another performance of Chicago, Ashlee Simpson gets her Sharpie ready to go as she greets fans outside of London's Cambridge Theatre Tuesday. The singer wraps up her 5-week run on the West End Oct. 28.
HAVE FAITH
Despite last week's drug arrest in London, George Michael embraces the accolades during his 25 Live Tour in Paris on Monday. There have been reports that the "Father Figure" singer will be reuniting with former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley for a concert in London.