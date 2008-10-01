Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 1, 2008
KEEPING UP APPEARANCES
She may have been inconsolable after her elimination from Dancing with the Stars earlier in the night, but Kim Kardashian still takes time to greet supportive fans at a party celebrating the wrap of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Tuesday at West Hollywood's Crown Bar.
SHOW GIRL
Looks like she enjoyed the show! Britney Spears flashes a grin after checking out the hit Broadway musical In the Heights – and taking pictures with the cast – on Tuesday. It's been a busy week in the Big Apple for the singer, who's been promoting her new single, "Womanizer."
SWIM FANS
Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson cool off with a dip in the surf while vacationing Monday on the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico.
WITH HONORS
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are at the head of the class when it comes to their style! The couple make a glamorous turn Tuesday at the premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year at Le Grand Rex Theatre in Paris.
DINING WITH THE STARS
Did she work up an appetite? After singing two songs, including her single "Come On Over," on the Dancing With the Stars elimination show, Jessica Simpson steps out for dinner at Katsuya Tuesday in Hollywood.
STAGE DAD
LAP IT UP
Paris Hilton has the best seat in the house – on beau Benji Madden's lap – at a screening party for her reality show, Paris Hilton's My New BFF, at LAX in Hollywood Tuesday night. The heiress celebrated her show (which premiered on MTV the same night) at the movie-themed bash with her entire family.
DRESSING THE PART
He may be enjoying a casual stroll through Paris on Tuesday, but Usher has high fashion on his mind. The RampB star has been spotted in the front row at Marlies Dekkers's runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week – and plans to launch his own lingerie line.
LIGHT ON HER FEET
And they have liftoff! Tristan Wilds gives his 90210 costar Jessica Stroup a boost Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of their CW show.
HIP MAMA
Madonna suits up to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, with 3-year-old son David at a Kabbalah Center in New York City on Tuesday.
BUMP IT UP
Jennifer Garner is in good spirits after sharing breakfast with a pal at Le Pain Quotidien in Brentwood, Calif. on Tuesday. The actress is expecting her second child in the winter.
MALL-ING AROUND
Nicole Richie cuddles 8-month-old daughter Harlow as boyfriend Joel Madden takes the (stroller) wheels – and holds her bag – during a trip to an L.A. shopping mall on Tuesday.
CITY GIRL
After browsing through Barneys New York the day before, Britney Spears continues her Big Apple adventures while out and about on Tuesday.
BASIC INSTINCT
Lauren Conrad sticks to the basics, accessorizing a pair of dark skinny jeans with a simple, solid top, while arriving at an L.A. studio on Tuesday.
SEEING CLEARLY
Pete Wentz has a clear perspective while leaving New York City's Soho Grand Hotel Tuesday. The Fall Out Boy bassist recently said that he and wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz are fairly certain that they'll be having a boy in November.
'PRIDE' & JOY
Great Britain, represent! Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell show off their love of country – check out that Union Jack umbrella! – Monday at the Pride of Britain Awards at the London Television Centre. The ceremony honors ordinary citizens who have acted bravely in the face of a challenge.