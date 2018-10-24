Newlyweds Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Angelina Jolie, Kerry Washington & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Lydia Price
and Sophie Dodd
October 24, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>On Tuesday, newlyweds Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hold hands on a morning walk in New York City&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood.</p>
HONEYMOON PHASE

On Tuesday, newlyweds Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hold hands on a morning walk in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

BACKGRID
<p>During her trip to Peru as a special envoy for the UN&rsquo;s High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie holds a joint press conference with Peru&rsquo;s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio at a government palace in Lima on Tuesday.</p>
WOMAN ON A MISSION

During her trip to Peru as a special envoy for the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie holds a joint press conference with Peru’s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio at a government palace in Lima on Tuesday.

Martin Mejia/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Rami Malek attends the world premiere of <em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> at the SSE Arena in London on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
HERE TO 'ROCK YOU'

Rami Malek attends the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody at the SSE Arena in London on Tuesday. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>On Tuesday, Kerry Washington chats with <em>Fast Company</em>&rsquo;s Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta for The Enduring Power of Live Performance during Day 1 of the <em>Fast Company</em> Innovation Festival at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
WOMEN IN POWER

On Tuesday, Kerry Washington chats with Fast Company’s Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta for The Enduring Power of Live Performance during Day 1 of the Fast Company Innovation Festival at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes looks fresh-faced and ready for fall as she&#8217;s seen walking with wet hair in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
AIR DRY

Katie Holmes looks fresh-faced and ready for fall as she’s seen walking with wet hair in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Jonah Hill stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. to chat with Howard Stern about his movie <em>Mid90s </em>on&nbsp;Tuesday.</p>
GETTING CANDID

Jonah Hill stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. to chat with Howard Stern about his movie Mid90s on Tuesday.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>Justin Timberlake stays warm on Tuesday while walking around N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Tribeca neighborhood in a long blue coat and a beanie.&nbsp;</p>
FEELING BLUE?

Justin Timberlake stays warm on Tuesday while walking around N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood in a long blue coat and a beanie. 

Splash News
<p>Tina Turner wears a velvet ensemble at a&nbsp;photo call for <em>Tina: The Musical</em> in Hamburg, Germany, on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
MUSICAL SENSATION

Tina Turner wears a velvet ensemble at a photo call for Tina: The Musical in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. 

BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Tuesday in London, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora attend the launch of Rimmel&#8217;s #IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign, part of global beauty company Coty&rsquo;s attempt to target the issue of beauty cyberbullying and promote diversity across the beauty industry.&nbsp;</p>
BEAUTY IS EVERYWHERE

On Tuesday in London, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora attend the launch of Rimmel’s #IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign, part of global beauty company Coty’s attempt to target the issue of beauty cyberbullying and promote diversity across the beauty industry. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski pairs a baseball cap and sneakers with a sweater dress and blazer while strolling around N.Y.C. on Tuesday. &nbsp;</p>
LAYER LOVER

Emily Ratajkowski pairs a baseball cap and sneakers with a sweater dress and blazer while strolling around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.  

The Image Direct
<p>Jada Pinkett Smith stops and smiles beside her equally stylish mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
THE APPLE DOESN'T FALL FAR ...

Jada Pinkett Smith stops and smiles beside her equally stylish mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Julia Roberts shares a major twinning moment with stylist Elizabeth Stewart at the 2018 <em>InStyle</em> Awards at The Getty Center in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
LADIES IN LILAC

Julia Roberts shares a major twinning moment with stylist Elizabeth Stewart at the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in L.A. on Monday. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Also at the&nbsp;<em>InStyle</em> Awards: Jennifer Aniston, who shows off her flawless figure in an LBD.</p>
NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Also at the InStyle Awards: Jennifer Aniston, who shows off her flawless figure in an LBD.

Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com
<p>Gisele B&uuml;ndchen is ready for cooler temps in a chunky sweater while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
SWEATER WEATHER

Gisele Bündchen is ready for cooler temps in a chunky sweater while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock
<p>On Monday night in L.A., Diane Lane, Constance Zimmer, Robin Wright, Patricia Clarkson and Nini Le Huynh pose together at the<em> House of Cards </em>Season 6 premiere.</p>
FULL HOUSE

On Monday night in L.A., Diane Lane, Constance Zimmer, Robin Wright, Patricia Clarkson and Nini Le Huynh pose together at the House of Cards Season 6 premiere.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt rides in a vintage car while filming on Hollywood Boulevard for Quentin Tarantino&rsquo;s upcoming <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.</em>&nbsp;</p>
HOLLYWOOD CRUISER

Brad Pitt rides in a vintage car while filming on Hollywood Boulevard for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. 

Pacific Coast News
<p>Chrissy Teigen has a ball at an event celebrating her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings makeup collection at The Majestic Downtown in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
MAKEUP MADNESS

Chrissy Teigen has a ball at an event celebrating her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings makeup collection at The Majestic Downtown in L.A. on Sunday.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Stephen Colbert laughs while giving a speech at the National Art Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
ART APPRECIATION

Stephen Colbert laughs while giving a speech at the National Art Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Jamie Lee Curtis poses in&nbsp;front of a chilling <em>Halloween</em> poster at the film&#8217;s Australian premiere&nbsp;at Event Cinemas George Street on&nbsp;Tuesday in Sydney.&nbsp;</p>
WATCH YOUR BACK

Jamie Lee Curtis poses in front of a chilling Halloween poster at the film’s Australian premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on Tuesday in Sydney. 

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Newlywed Gwyneth Paltrow makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.</p>
MARKET FRESH

Newlywed Gwyneth Paltrow makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Image Direct
<p>Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges attend an N.Y.C. screening of Focus Features&rsquo; <em>Boy Erased</em> on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
BOYS' NIGHT

Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges attend an N.Y.C. screening of Focus Features’ Boy Erased on Monday. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>A casual Jamie Dornan makes his way into the&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;</em>studios in L.A. on Monday.</p>
LIVE FROM L.A.

A casual Jamie Dornan makes his way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in L.A. on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg pose together at the 6th Annual Revels &amp; Revelations fundraiser for Close&rsquo;s nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, at Sony Hall in N.Y.C on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GET CLOSER

Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg pose together at the 6th Annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser for Close’s nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, at Sony Hall in N.Y.C on Monday. 

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Common wears a camo-print jacket and waves to the crowd at the <em>Hunter Killer</em> world premiere at Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
CAMO KILLER

Common wears a camo-print jacket and waves to the crowd at the Hunter Killer world premiere at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Irina Shayk stays bundled up on Monday during a walk around N.Y.C.</p>
OUT IN THE COLD

Irina Shayk stays bundled up on Monday during a walk around N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Chlo&euml;&nbsp;Grace Moretz looks effortlessly chic as she speaks at <em>Variety</em> Screening Series: <em>The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em> in L.A. on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Chloë Grace Moretz looks effortlessly chic as she speaks at Variety Screening Series: The Miseducation of Cameron Post in L.A. on Monday.

Katie Jones/VARIETY/Shutterstock
<p>Alyssa Milano puts her spin on First Lady Melania Trump&#8217;s infamous jacket at Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.</p>
GET POLITICAL

Alyssa Milano puts her spin on First Lady Melania Trump’s infamous jacket at Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Virginia Madsen and Michael Chiklis get animated at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of <em>1985</em> at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on Monday.</p>
SO '80S

Virginia Madsen and Michael Chiklis get animated at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of 1985 at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on Monday.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring daughter Carmen along for the 2018 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
CHILD'S PLAY

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring daughter Carmen along for the 2018 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Noam Galai/WireImage
<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Christina Aguilera belts out her hit songs onstage during a show on her Liberation tour in Oakland, California.</p>
GIVE IT YOUR ALL

On Monday, Christina Aguilera belts out her hit songs onstage during a show on her Liberation tour in Oakland, California.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock
<p>Misty Copeland and Mackenzie Foy attend the Disney and POPSUGAR celebration of <em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms</em>&nbsp;at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
HORSING AROUND

Misty Copeland and Mackenzie Foy attend the Disney and POPSUGAR celebration of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p><em>This Is Us</em> costars&nbsp;Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore attend the Mandy Moore x Fossil private dinner at One Gun Ranch on in Malibu, California, on Saturday night.</p>
WATCH THIS

This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore attend the Mandy Moore x Fossil private dinner at One Gun Ranch on in Malibu, California, on Saturday night.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cuddle with their new adopted dog, Cleo, at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;The awards air Wednesday night, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.</p>
NEW ADDITION

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cuddle with their new adopted dog, Cleo, at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills. The awards air Wednesday night, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Alexx Henry
<p>Prince Harry grins alongside a local elder during his visit to Lake McKenzie in Fraser Island, Australia, on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
A WARM WELCOME

Prince Harry grins alongside a local elder during his visit to Lake McKenzie in Fraser Island, Australia, on Monday. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Sarah Silverman and Ashley Graham pose together during a visit to SiriusXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
CRACK A SMILE

Sarah Silverman and Ashley Graham pose together during a visit to SiriusXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Mariska Hargitay directs and films scenes alongside her cousin Eddie Hargitay on the&nbsp;<em>Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit</em>&nbsp;set in New York City on Monday.</p>
LAYING DOWN THE LAW

Mariska Hargitay directs and films scenes alongside her cousin Eddie Hargitay on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set in New York City on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Jane Fonda talks to reporters before giving a master class in Paris on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
LEARNING FROM THE BEST

Jane Fonda talks to reporters before giving a master class in Paris on Monday.

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
<p><em>Red Table Talk</em>&nbsp;host Jada Pinkett Smith makes an entrance on&nbsp;<em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
HERE TO TALK

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith makes an entrance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution ©2018 Disney ABC
<p>Gerard Butler gives a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
SIGN OF THE TIMES

Gerard Butler gives a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>On Monday, La Toya Jackson poses in front of a photo of late brother Michael Jackson at a press conference presenting&nbsp;<em>Forever &ndash; King of Pop</em>&nbsp;in Hanover, Germany.</p>
HONORING THE KING

On Monday, La Toya Jackson poses in front of a photo of late brother Michael Jackson at a press conference presenting Forever – King of Pop in Hanover, Germany.

Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nikki Reed and Brit Morin pose at the&nbsp;New York City Brit + Co #CreateGood event over the weekend.</p>
GOOD GIRLS

Nikki Reed and Brit Morin pose at the New York City Brit + Co #CreateGood event over the weekend.

Courtesy Brit + Co
<p>Adam Sandler is spotted running on the New York City set of his movie <em>Uncut Gems</em> on Monday.</p>
JOB STRESS

Adam Sandler is spotted running on the New York City set of his movie Uncut Gems on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Michelle Pfeiffer and Takashi Cheng attend Communities in Schools L.A.&#8217;s Lunch with a Leader event in West Hollywood on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
COOL FOR SCHOOL 

Michelle Pfeiffer and Takashi Cheng attend Communities in Schools L.A.’s Lunch with a Leader event in West Hollywood on Friday. 

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Martin Scorsese looks dapper on the red carpet during the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Martin Scorsese looks dapper on the red carpet during the 13th Rome Film Fest in Italy on Monday. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
<p>Alicia Keys flashes the peace sign during a surprise birthday party for husband Swizz Beatz at the World on Wheels skating rink in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
PARTY PLANNER

Alicia Keys flashes the peace sign during a surprise birthday party for husband Swizz Beatz at the World on Wheels skating rink in L.A. on Saturday.

Splash News
<p>Vanessa Hudgens picks up a&nbsp;bouquet on Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
FLOWER POWER

Vanessa Hudgens picks up a bouquet on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>On Sunday in Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.</p>
COMEDY QUEEN

On Sunday in Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski come out for a BAFTA screening of their movie<em> A Quiet Place</em> in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
THE PLACE TO BE

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski come out for a BAFTA screening of their movie A Quiet Place in New York City on Sunday. 

Paul Zimmerman/BAFTA/Shutterstock
<p>Tessa Thompson is spotted getting out of an N.Y.C. taxi on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
ALL HAIL

Tessa Thompson is spotted getting out of an N.Y.C. taxi on Monday. 

Bauer-Griffin
<p>Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise, 9, pose together at&nbsp;the Global Down Syndrome Foundation gala in Denver on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
DADDY'S GIRL

Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise, 9, pose together at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation gala in Denver on Saturday. 

Tom Cooper/Getty
<p>Jack Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal snap a selfie at a New York Rangers hockey game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.&nbsp;</p>
GO TEAM

Jack Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal snap a selfie at a New York Rangers hockey game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. 

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday in L.A., Sarah Hyland shows off her toned physique after leaving a workout class at Shape House.</p>
SWEAT IT OUT

On Sunday in L.A., Sarah Hyland shows off her toned physique after leaving a workout class at Shape House.

The Image Direct
<p>Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, look exactly alike on Saturday at the 2018 L.A. Dance Project Gala at Hauser &amp; Wirth in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
WHO IS WHO?

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, look exactly alike on Saturday at the 2018 L.A. Dance Project Gala at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Also there: Natalie Portman and Constance Wu, who link up inside the event.</p>
LOVELY LADIES

Also there: Natalie Portman and Constance Wu, who link up inside the event.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
<p>On Sunday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee Furness and Lee Daniels smile together at the opening night of the new play <em>The Ferryman</em> on Broadway.&nbsp;</p>
'PLAY' DATE

On Sunday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee Furness and Lee Daniels smile together at the opening night of the new play The Ferryman on Broadway. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Justin Bieber pets some lucky pups in Los Angeles over the weekend.</p>
POOCH POSE

Justin Bieber pets some lucky pups in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Splash News
<p>Superfit Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky hit the waves together in Byron Bay, Australia, on Sunday.</p>
BEACH BUMS

Superfit Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky hit the waves together in Byron Bay, Australia, on Sunday.

Splash News
<p>Stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan twin at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of <em>Stan &amp; Ollie </em>on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
GLAM & GOOFY

Stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan twin at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Stan & Ollie on Sunday. 

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media/Getty
<p>Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves get cozy at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix on Sunday in Austin, Texas.&nbsp;</p>
LEAN ON ME

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves get cozy at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix on Sunday in Austin, Texas. 

Splash News
<p>Also at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix: Millie Bobby Brown and racer Lewis Hamilton, who snap a selfie before the festivities begin.&nbsp;</p>
THINK FAST

Also at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix: Millie Bobby Brown and racer Lewis Hamilton, who snap a selfie before the festivities begin. 

Steven Tee, LAT Images/Matt Barnes/Gabe Nivera
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Joel Edgerton attends a screening of <em>Boy Erased </em>at the Philadelphia Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
MOVIE MAN

On Sunday, Joel Edgerton attends a screening of Boy Erased at the Philadelphia Film Festival. 

Star Shooter/MediaPunch
<p>Billy Magnussen and Justin Long get amped up on the sidelines of&nbsp;Sunday&#8217;s New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
TEAM SPIRIT

Billy Magnussen and Justin Long get amped up on the sidelines of Sunday’s New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

John Palmer/MediaPunch
<p>Ben Affleck is seen going to church solo in Los Angeles on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
SUNDAY BEST

Ben Affleck is seen going to church solo in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Splash News
<p>Becca Tobin raises a Ketel One Botanical cocktail during a goop event at&nbsp;Bloomsbury Farm in Nashville on Saturday.</p>
DRINK TO THAT

Becca Tobin raises a Ketel One Botanical cocktail during a goop event at Bloomsbury Farm in Nashville on Saturday.

Joseph Llanes
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show PDA after dining at&nbsp;Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
PERFECT PAIR

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show PDA after dining at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles on Saturday.

SPW/SplashNews.com
<p>Jane Fonda and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma have a ball while shooting the French silent documentary&nbsp;<em>La Sortie de l&#8217;Usine</em>&nbsp;at the Louis Lumiere Institute during the Film Festival Lumi&egrave;re in Lyon, France, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING MEMORIES 

Jane Fonda and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma have a ball while shooting the French silent documentary La Sortie de l’Usine at the Louis Lumiere Institute during the Film Festival Lumière in Lyon, France, on Saturday. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images
<p>Rosamund Pike stuns in Givenchy Couture&nbsp;during the premiere of her new movie <em>A Private War</em> during the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
RED-CARPET READY

Rosamund Pike stuns in Givenchy Couture during the premiere of her new movie A Private War during the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. 

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Melissa McCarthy is ready for the weather as she leaves Scott&#8217;s restaurant in London on Friday.</p>
ON THE TOWN

Melissa McCarthy is ready for the weather as she leaves Scott’s restaurant in London on Friday.

SplashNews.com
<p>Nicole Kidman rocks jeans and sneakers while promoting her film&nbsp;<em>Boy Erased</em> in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
CASUAL KIDMAN

Nicole Kidman rocks jeans and sneakers while promoting her film Boy Erased in New York City on Friday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Varvatos and Nick Jonas link up for their fragrance collaboration, JVxNJ, at Macy&#8217;s Herald Square in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
SCENT-SATIONAL 

John Varvatos and Nick Jonas link up for their fragrance collaboration, JVxNJ, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on Friday. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Amber Rose takes in Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, spending quality time with son&nbsp;Sebastian and friends and family on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
SPOOKY NIGHT

Amber Rose takes in Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, spending quality time with son Sebastian and friends and family on Friday. 

Nights of the Jack
<p>Taylor Swift owns the stage on Friday in Perth, Australia.&nbsp;</p>
READY FOR IT?

Taylor Swift owns the stage on Friday in Perth, Australia. 

Don Arnold/Getty
<p>Melissa McCarthy and costar Richard E. Grant have some fun on the <em>Can You Ever Forgive Me? </em>BFI London Film Festival red carpet on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING A SCENE

Melissa McCarthy and costar Richard E. Grant have some fun on the Can You Ever Forgive Me? BFI London Film Festival red carpet on Friday. 

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Cate Blanchett arrives to the Rome Film Festival screening of <em>The House With a Clock in Its Walls</em>&nbsp;on Friday in a gorgeous black dress.&nbsp;</p>
GOWN CROWN

Cate Blanchett arrives to the Rome Film Festival screening of The House With a Clock in Its Walls on Friday in a gorgeous black dress. 

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty
<p>Amber Heard talks about her experiences working with refugees and championing human rights at the One Young World Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.</p>
ALL FOR ONE

Amber Heard talks about her experiences working with refugees and championing human rights at the One Young World Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

Courtesy One Young World Summit
<p>Jane Fonda gives a peace sign as she arrives for her Film Festival Lumi&egrave;re master class in Lyon, France, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
FEELING GOOD IN GREEN

Jane Fonda gives a peace sign as she arrives for her Film Festival Lumière master class in Lyon, France, on Friday. 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Thursday night in New York City, Elton John takes the stage at his Madison Square Garden farewell tour stop.</p>
GO TIME

Thursday night in New York City, Elton John takes the stage at his Madison Square Garden farewell tour stop.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Co-founders Stephen Colbert and Rob Dubbin unite at an event for their software product Showrunner on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.</p>
IT'S SHOWTIME

Co-founders Stephen Colbert and Rob Dubbin unite at an event for their software product Showrunner on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.

Courtesy
<p>Leon Bridges performs exclusively for Hilton Honors Members at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday night.</p>
SING THING

Leon Bridges performs exclusively for Hilton Honors Members at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hilton Honors
<p>Cara Delevingne and Dianna Agron come out for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women&#8217;s Filmmaker Program Celebration in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
THROUGH & THROUGH

Cara Delevingne and Dianna Agron come out for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Celebration in N.Y.C. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
<p>Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pose with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
FINE FEATHERED FRIEND

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pose with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Robin Thicke proudly rests his hand on girlfriend April Love Geary&#8217;s baby bump at the amfAR Gala.&nbsp;</p>
BABY ON BOARD

Robin Thicke proudly rests his hand on girlfriend April Love Geary’s baby bump at the amfAR Gala. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Also at the gala: a dapper Robert Pattinson.</p>
HERE I 'AM'

Also at the gala: a dapper Robert Pattinson.

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nina Agdal shows off her toned legs in a flirty pink cocktail dress while in the Meatpacking District on Thursday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
LEGS FOR DAYS

Nina Agdal shows off her toned legs in a flirty pink cocktail dress while in the Meatpacking District on Thursday in New York City. 

Gotham/GC
<p>Queen Elizabeth looks regal as ever in a matching mint coat and hat during a visit to the Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell, England, on Friday.</p>
MINTY FRESH

Queen Elizabeth looks regal as ever in a matching mint coat and hat during a visit to the Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell, England, on Friday.

Andrew Matthews/PA
<p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep close on Thursday, watching a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney.</p>
HEADS TOGETHER

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep close on Thursday, watching a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney.

Phil Noble/PA Images via Getty Images
<p>On Thursday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Scott Adsit pose against a flowery backdrop at the&nbsp;20th Anniversary of Key to the Cure in N.Y.C.</p>
'ROSY' DISPOSITION

On Thursday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Scott Adsit pose against a flowery backdrop at the 20th Anniversary of Key to the Cure in N.Y.C.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rose Byrne debuts bright blonde hair on Thursday night at the opening night of partner Bobby Cannavale&#8217;s new play&nbsp;<em>Lifespan of a Fact</em> on Broadway.</p>
A NEW HUE

Rose Byrne debuts bright blonde hair on Thursday night at the opening night of partner Bobby Cannavale’s new play Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway.

<p>Jonah Hill and Rashida Jones smile together at a screening of Hill&#8217;s film <em>Mid90s&nbsp;</em>at West LA Courthouse in Los Angeles on Thursday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jonah Hill and Rashida Jones smile together at a screening of Hill’s film Mid90s at West LA Courthouse in Los Angeles on Thursday night. 

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Naomi Watts has a spring in her step on Thursday night at the Hugo Boss Prize artists dinner in N.Y.C.</p>
POWER SUIT POSE

Naomi Watts has a spring in her step on Thursday night at the Hugo Boss Prize artists dinner in N.Y.C.

<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-holland/">Tom Holland</a>, also known as Peter Parker, also known as the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/spider-man/">Spider-Man</a>, stops by&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-kimmel-live/"><em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em></a>&nbsp;in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night, showing off his new look for the upcoming Marvel flick<em>&nbsp;Spider-Man: Far from&nbsp;</em><em>Home</em><em>.</em></p>
LOOK AT THAT 

Tom Holland, also known as Peter Parker, also known as the Spider-Man, stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night, showing off his new look for the upcoming Marvel flick Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Randy Holmes/ABC
<p>Hugh Jackman runs out of a building while filming <em>Bad Education</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
IN A HURRY

Hugh Jackman runs out of a building while filming Bad Education in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Felipe/Splash
<p>She&#8217;s back! Britney Spears wears a minidress emblazoned with stars for the announcement of her new residency, Britney: Domination, at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SHE'S A 'STAR'

She’s back! Britney Spears wears a minidress emblazoned with stars for the announcement of her new residency, Britney: Domination, at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday. 

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
<p>On Thursday in N.Y.C., Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke get cozy at the opening night afterparty for his new play <em>The Lifespan of a Fact</em> on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2.&nbsp;</p>
FACT OR FICTION

On Thursday in N.Y.C., Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke get cozy at the opening night afterparty for his new play The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Bella Hadid goes for head-to-toe denim on Thursday at the&nbsp;Bella Hadid x True Religion Event Campaign Party at Poppy in L.A.</p>
TRUE BLUES

Bella Hadid goes for head-to-toe denim on Thursday at the Bella Hadid x True Religion Event Campaign Party at Poppy in L.A.

Presley Ann/Getty
