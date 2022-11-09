Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 9, 2022 06:00 AM
Hitting High Notes

Lizzo
Andrew Chin/Getty

Lizzo takes the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7 as she continues city-hopping for The Special Tour.

Holiday Spirit

Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell share a photo op on the red-and-green carpet of their movie's premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Nov. 7.

Day in the Sun

Kendall Jenner
The Image Direct

Kendall Jenner looks bright and sunny in a casual dress while leaving a New York City restaurant on Nov. 7.

Icons Unite

Bradley Cooper
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz — who won the night's fashion icon award — look sleek and stylish at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

Shades of Blue

Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini keeps it cool in icy tones while attending the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards reception event in Nashville on Nov. 7.

Black and White Beauty

Janelle Monae
ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty

Singer Janelle Monáe goes all out in a full Thom Browne ensemble — including her puppy-shaped purse — at the CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.

Mr. and Mrs. Monochrome

Claire Danes
Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, match in shades of silver at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new FX's series Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7.

Showing Her Stripes

Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid layers on Thom Browne at Casa Cipriani in New York City for the Nov. 7 CFDA Awards.

Brighter and Bolder

Lindsay Lohan
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lindsay Lohan glows outside of Good Morning America in New York City, wearing a multicolored blazer and pants on Nov. 7.

Flowery Fashion

Elisabeth Moss
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Elisabeth Moss smiles in an elegant floral dress in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, at the season 5 finale premiere of her Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

Merry Together

Brooke Shields
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy, 19, wear their holiday spirit in red and green at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in N.Y.C.

Wild Card

Tracy Morgan
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Looking like the king of the red carpet, Tracy Morgan poses for a shot at the New York City premiere of the Apple Original Film Spirited on Nov. 7.

Three's Company

Olivia Culpo
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sisters Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo pose together in New York City on Nov. 7 ahead of their reality show debut.

Beach Day

Liev Schreiber
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber takes advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by taking a dip at the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Nov. 6.

Take One

Nathalie Emmanuel
MEGA

Nathalie Emmanuel hits the set of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Megalopolis, in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

Voting Time

Jeannie Mai
Courtesy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins poses alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a National Get Out The Vote event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and The Second City in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6.

The Winner's Circle

Kate Upton
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Kate Upton embraces husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve following his World Series victory with the Houston Astros on Nov. 5 in Texas.

Photo Finish

Ellie Kemper
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ellie Kemper celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

The Homestretch

Ashton Kutcher
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ashton Kutcher finishes the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The actor ran to raise money for his foundation Thorn, which works to protect children from sex trafficking.

Courtside Smiles

Lindsay lohan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan sits courtside with husband Bader Shammas at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.

Lunch Date

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for lunch on Nov. 4 at Nobu Malibu.

Princess Diaries

Kate Middleton
Splash News Online

Kate Middleton meets the England Women's Rugby League team while visiting the DW Stadium in Wigan for the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match.

Star Signs

Justin Bieber
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 sporting star stickers on his face.

On the Town

Lin Manuel Miranda
Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., get together at the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language at Signature Theatre in New York City on Nov. 6.

Seal of Approval

Idris Elba
Donato Sardella/Getty

Idris Elba gives two thumbs up at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

All Is Gucci

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, wearing Gucci, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele poses with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

Saturday Night's Alright for Friends

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Elton John and Salma Hayek, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Elton John and Salma Hayek pose together as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

Dinner Time

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna grabs dinner in New York City dressed in all-black on Nov. 5.

A Good Cause

Rob Riggle
Paul Morigi/Getty

Rob Riggle arrives at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Stars in Stripes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton and P!nk attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton and Pink complement each other in black and silver dresses as they attend the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Girls Rock

Brandi Carlisle Annie Lennox
Christopher Polk/Getty

Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox get together at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Rock Star Status

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Alice Cooper poses in the press room during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Alice Cooper poses during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

It's Showtime

Finn Wolfhard
KOI SOJER/startraksphoto.com

Finn Wolfhard poses with the marionette of the hour at the premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.

Gamers Unite

Lil Nas X
Colin Young-Wolff/Getty

Lil Nas X performs at a rehearsal for the League of Legends World Championship Finals on Nov. 4 in San Francisco.

Tech Talk

Eva Longoria
Rita Franca/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria hits the stage during the last day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 4.

Star Power

Salt n peppa
Christopher Polk/Getty

DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4.

Game Time

Jonathan Majors
Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Majors poses with Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon and Joe Jonas ahead of the Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sing It, Girl!

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on November 05, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA)
Santiago Felipe/Getty for ABA

Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on Nov. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

New Look

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robert Downey Jr. sports a new bald look (courtesy of his kids!) as he attends the AFI Fest 2022 Sr. screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

Paling Around

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022: Red Carpet Premiere of “She Said” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI)
Jesse Grant/Getty for AFI

Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022 red carpet premiere of She Said at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

Funny Guy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Fooling Around

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb)
Irvin Rivera/Getty for IMDb

James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Sporty Chic

Olivia Wilde
The IMage Direct

Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

'Tis (Almost) the Season

Mariah Carey
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

In Costume

Rory Culkin
Splash News Online

Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York City on Nov. 4.

Cause-metics

Pharrell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Pharrell Williams, co-founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics Camille Bell and author Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With a Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

Sidewalk Stroll

Juliana Margulies
Backgrid

Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

Famous Face in the Crowd

Joni Mitchell
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment with the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

Well Suited

Priyanka Chopra
MEGA

Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

Double Scoop

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.

Rock 'n' Roll Royalty

Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
TheImageDirect

Jacob Elordi and costar Cailee Spaeny appear in character as Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla while recreating iconic moments for the Priscilla Presley biopic in Toronto on Nov. 3.

Songs for Good

Aloe Blac
Kevin Winter/Getty

Aloe Blacc takes the stage to perform at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Family First

Kelly Rowland
Ryan Emberley/Getty

Kelly Rowland is accompanied by husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan, to the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, where she received the evening's award for courage.

Red Moment

Hayden Pannettierre
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hayden Panettiere smiles upon arrival at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Date Night for a Cause

Jenna Dewan
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Also at the amfAR Gala on Nov. 3: Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee.

Legacy of Love

Wynonna Judd
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Wynonna Judd honors her late mother, Naomi Judd, as she performs at The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert on Nov. 3, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Glowing and Showing

Heather Rae El Moussa
Backgrid

Heather Rae El Moussa cradles her baby bump while leaving Selling Sunset's West Hollywood set on Nov. 3.

Belting It Out

Hayley Williams Paramore
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Hayley Williams takes the mic while her band, Paramore, performs as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

Father-Daughter Face-Off

George Lopez
Jerod Harris/Getty

George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, smile at the Nov. 3 Hollywood premiere of their new NBC comedy, Lopez vs. Lopez.

Ranch to Red Carpet

Yellowstone
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley arrive at the show's season 5 premiere at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City on Nov. 3.

Queen Things

Wakanda
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o look regal while attending the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 3.

Sunshine with an Edge

Cynthia Erivo
Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo shows off her bling and plays with photographers while attending the Wakanda Forever premiere in London on Nov. 3.

Half-Naked Hunk

Simu Liu
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Simu Liu ditches his shirt while at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Couture and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a modified version of Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding dress while filming for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

Fall Ready

Lindsay Vonn
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Lindsey Vonn is dressed to impress in a simple turtleneck and two-tone skirt while attending the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at New York Historical Society on Nov. 3 in New York City.

New Hue

Jessica Alba
The Image Direct

Actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba debuts a new hair color while leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

An Actor Prepares

Emma Stone
MEGA

Emma Stone is steeped in dirt as she shoots for her upcoming film, And, in New Orleans on Nov. 3.

Taking the Stage

Selena Gomez participates in a Q&A at the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Selena Gomez dazzles in a magenta dress while speaking at the AFI Fest premiere of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

Return to Duty

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate share a laugh while visiting Scarborough on Nov. 3, the royal couple's first engagement since taking some time off to be with their children during school break.

Making a Statement

Kim Kardashian
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian stands out in a bright red trench coat and dark sunglasses while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Spin Cycle

Jared Leto
The IMage Direct

Jared Leto takes a bike ride in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

All Hands

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas hold hands as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Miles Teller
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry get out of their seats at the World Series Game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Nov. 2.

Abs-olutely Fabulous

Rita Ora
Backgrid

Rita Ora has that newlywed glow as she shows off her super-ripped midriff after filming an appearance for The Jonathan Ross Show in London on Nov. 2.

Peace Out

Jean Smart
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jean Smart attends the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

Shining Bright

Margot Robbie
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Margot Robbie receives an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Puppy Love

Jonathan Van Ness
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski cuddle with some cute pups while attending Petco's "Make More Merry Market" event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Woman in Black

Chelsea Handler
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Chelsea Handler rocks an all-black ensemble for the AFI Fest premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

Girl Power

Carrie Underwood
Rick Kern/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini surprises singer Carrie Underwood in Austin on Nov. 2 to announce that the CMT Music Awards will be moving from Nashville to Austin next year.

Check, Mate

Sarah Jessica Parker
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker is fall fabulous on the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

