Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 9, 2011

The mom-to-be hides her baby bump under a scarf while out in N.Y.C. Plus: Robert Pattinson, Brad & Angelina, Ashley Greene and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

BUNDLE OF JOY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

The always fashionable Beyoncé keeps her burgeoning belly – and baby girl? – under cover while out Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

THEY'RE SO 'MONEY'

Credit: Keizo Mori/Landov

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave their traveling companions behind to attend the Tokyo premiere of his latest sports flick Moneyball on Wednesday.

3 of 15

TALK OF THE TOWN

Credit: Bill Davila/StarTraks

After cementing his place on a Hollywood landmark, Robert Pattinson makes his way to New York City Tuesday for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, where he talked up the upcoming release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SIDEWALK STAR

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Her Hips Don't Lie – but Shakira sure does, lounging on her new star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FRONT AND CENTER

Credit: Rex USA

Hollywood hotties Emma Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Chace Crawford, Jessica Alba and Abbie Cornish bring the glamour to Tuesday night's Versace for HampM Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

6 of 15

CURB APPEAL

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash News Online

Justin Theroux gives Jennifer Aniston a helping hand as the inseparable pair hit the shops Tuesday on Madison Avenue in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HEY Y'ALL

Credit: Curtis Hilbun/AFF-USA

Sparkling Taylor Swift warms up for Wednesday night's CMA Awards by attending the 59th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville Tuesday, where she picked up a gong for her recent hit "Back to December."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

CHICAGO CHIC

Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Ashley Greene makes a white hot stop in Chicago on Tuesday, joining costars Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone (not pictured) for night two of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 concert tour, where fans can meet cast members and hear new music from the upcoming film.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BABY LOVE

Credit: Freddie Baez/StarTraks

Glowing new mom Jessica Alba makes the most of the fall sunshine in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood with 3-month-old daughter Haven on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

CALL TIME

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

After attending a Q amp A session with Oxford University students over the weekend, leading man Johnny Depp reunites with his Rum Diary costar Amber Heard for a photo call in Paris on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

KIM KARDASHIAN'S COAT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Can you tell me more about Kim Kardashian's awesome green toggle jacket? – Carla
The back-to-work star touches down in Georgia rocking a $2,349 Burberry Prorsum military-inspired jacket.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

THE GUN SHOW

Credit: Splash News Online

Look who's armed and dangerous! Ryan Gosling gets ready for a firefight Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of The Gangster Squad, which also stars Emma Stone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

BIG APPLE ADVENTURE

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash News Online

After her stunning showing at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, hot mama Jennifer Lopez spends some quality time with daughter Emme, 3, as the pair leaves their N.Y.C. hotel on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

GETTING CHEEKY

Credit: Francis Specker/Landov

Let's see those pearly whites! Joe Jonas puts on a happy face – with the help of daytime diva Sharon Osbourne! – during the 2012 People's Choice Awards nomination ceremony Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TAKE FIVE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Lucy Liu prepares for patrol with costar Michael Cudlitz during her guest appearance on TNT's dramatic series Southland Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff