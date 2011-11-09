Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 9, 2011
BUNDLE OF JOY
The always fashionable Beyoncé keeps her burgeoning belly – and baby girl? – under cover while out Tuesday in New York City.
THEY'RE SO 'MONEY'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave their traveling companions behind to attend the Tokyo premiere of his latest sports flick Moneyball on Wednesday.
TALK OF THE TOWN
After cementing his place on a Hollywood landmark, Robert Pattinson makes his way to New York City Tuesday for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, where he talked up the upcoming release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.
SIDEWALK STAR
Her Hips Don't Lie – but Shakira sure does, lounging on her new star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Tuesday.
FRONT AND CENTER
Hollywood hotties Emma Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Chace Crawford, Jessica Alba and Abbie Cornish bring the glamour to Tuesday night's Versace for HampM Fashion Show in N.Y.C.
CURB APPEAL
Justin Theroux gives Jennifer Aniston a helping hand as the inseparable pair hit the shops Tuesday on Madison Avenue in N.Y.C.
HEY Y'ALL
Sparkling Taylor Swift warms up for Wednesday night's CMA Awards by attending the 59th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville Tuesday, where she picked up a gong for her recent hit "Back to December."
CHICAGO CHIC
Ashley Greene makes a white hot stop in Chicago on Tuesday, joining costars Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone (not pictured) for night two of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 concert tour, where fans can meet cast members and hear new music from the upcoming film.
BABY LOVE
Glowing new mom Jessica Alba makes the most of the fall sunshine in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood with 3-month-old daughter Haven on Tuesday.
CALL TIME
After attending a Q amp A session with Oxford University students over the weekend, leading man Johnny Depp reunites with his Rum Diary costar Amber Heard for a photo call in Paris on Tuesday.
KIM KARDASHIAN'S COAT
Can you tell me more about Kim Kardashian's awesome green toggle jacket? – Carla
The back-to-work star touches down in Georgia rocking a $2,349 Burberry Prorsum military-inspired jacket.
THE GUN SHOW
Look who's armed and dangerous! Ryan Gosling gets ready for a firefight Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of The Gangster Squad, which also stars Emma Stone.
BIG APPLE ADVENTURE
After her stunning showing at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, hot mama Jennifer Lopez spends some quality time with daughter Emme, 3, as the pair leaves their N.Y.C. hotel on Tuesday.
GETTING CHEEKY
Let's see those pearly whites! Joe Jonas puts on a happy face – with the help of daytime diva Sharon Osbourne! – during the 2012 People's Choice Awards nomination ceremony Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
TAKE FIVE
Lucy Liu prepares for patrol with costar Michael Cudlitz during her guest appearance on TNT's dramatic series Southland Tuesday in L.A.