Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 9, 2005
HEAVY LIFTING
On her way to the gym in Hollywood on Monday, Denise Richards warms up her biceps toting daughter Lola, 5 months. Richards's husband, Charlie Sheen, said recently that things were "really good" between the formerly estranged couple.
STYLE WATCHERS
Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen show off why they're winners of the Accessories Council excellence award as they try on shades at the Solstice Sunglass Boutique at the presentation Tuesday in New York.
GIVING CREDIT
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony make it a date Tuesday at a United Nations event for the winners of the Global Microentrepreneurship Awards. Lopez was a presenter at the New York City gala, which honored people from Third World countries who used small loans to start businesses and fight poverty.
'SECRET' SPREE
Britney Spears heads to a Victoria's Secret store in Los Angeles on Sunday. The singer has been working to get back in shape after giving birth to son Sean Preston Federline on Sept. 14.
CONTACT SPORT
Jessica Alba plays footsy with boyfriend Cash Warren on Sunday at the New York Knicks-Golden State Warriors game at Madison Square Garden. (The Warriors won in a squeaker, 83-81)
A DIFFERENT LENS
Kenny Chesney gets behind the camera Monday while performing on ABC's Good Morning America in New York City. The singer later said on the show that since the end of his four-month marriage to Renee Zellweger, "it's up and down, but it's good."
HAIR TODAY
Natalie Portman, growing out the buzz cut she had sported for her role in the movie V for Vendetta, heads to lunch Monday with a pal at a kosher restaurant in London.
NEEDLE POINT
Las Vegas star Josh Duhamel takes a rest from the high-pressure life of playing a casino security expert to snuggle in bed with Martha Stewart for a knitting lesson on her daytime show Monday.
BAG LADY
Jessica Simpson – back from a humanitarian trip to Africa – makes her way through LAX on Monday to jet off for another pastime: fashion. She was headed to New York City with her maltipoo Daisy to accept a fashion icon honor from the Accessories Council.
B-BALL BOY
Justin Timberlake cheers on the Los Angeles Lakers during their hometown game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. The star power worked – the Lakers beat the Nuggets, 112-92.
BALLPARK FIGURE
Jude Law kicks around with sons Rafferty, 9, and Rudy, 3, in a park near his London home Saturday. The kids' mom, Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost, recently told London's OK! magazine, "Our priority is the children. We're very, very close as a family."