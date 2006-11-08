Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 8, 2006
PLAYING ICE
Just hours after the news of her divorce filing broke, an upbeat Britney Spears hits the rink Tuesday night at Rockefeller Center for a twirl on the ice.
Like her look? Find out where she got her skating outfit here.
CUTTING A NEW FIGURE
Spears gets a hand as she skates out on her own after dinner. Earlier ...
ON HER OWN
With Kevin Federline away on tour, Spears shows off her after-baby body and heads out with pals for dinner at New York City restaurant Baldoria. (For complete coverage of Britney and Kevin's breakup, click here.)
WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE
Lindsay Lohan, who told Oprah that she's not a party girl, makes sure she has her caffeine fix as she hits the road in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Nicole Richie gives her wounded kitty some TLC after picking it up from the California Animal Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Simple Life star has also been seeking medical attention – for her on-going weight issue.
SMELL OF SUCCESS
Kylie Minogue gets her hands on something sweet – her own perfume, Darling – at her fragrance launch in Sydney on Wednesday. The singer is set to launch her Showgirl Homecoming tour in her native Australia on Saturday.
GOBBLE, GOBBLE!
Thanksgiving comes early for Carson Daly, who takes dressing seasonally to a whole new level on the Burbank, Calif., set of his show, Last Call with Carson Daly, on Tuesday.
CHOICE OUTING
CIVIC DUTY
Jennifer Garner shows off her badge of honor after voting at her local poll in Brentwood on Tuesday. Her politically-active husband Ben Affleck would be proud.
EVERYDAY ITALIAN
Paris Hilton picks up some useful Italian phrases – such as, "I'm Hilton, Paris Hilton" – while filming a commercial in Los Angeles on Monday.
CHOW HOUND
A satisfied customer? The verdict is still out for a solo Chris Rock after he dines in Los Angeles on Monday.
AT A CROSSROADS
Ryan Reynolds is ready to go while costar Isla Fisher stands her ground on the New York City set of their film, Definitely, Maybe, on Tuesday.
CATCH OF THE DAY
Nicolas Cage and wife Alice Kim leave 1-year-old son Kal-el home as they make it dinner for two at Brentwood Japanese eatery Katsuya on Monday.
BACK IN THE SADDLE
Steven Tyler – who recently released his latest CD, Devil's Got a New Disguise: The Very Best of Aerosmith, – gives gal pal Erin Brady a preview of how he gets his motor running in Beverly Hills on Monday.