Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 8, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

PLAYING ICE

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Just hours after the news of her divorce filing broke, an upbeat Britney Spears hits the rink Tuesday night at Rockefeller Center for a twirl on the ice.

Like her look? Find out where she got her skating outfit here.

CUTTING A NEW FIGURE

Credit: INF

Spears gets a hand as she skates out on her own after dinner. Earlier ...

ON HER OWN

Credit: INF

With Kevin Federline away on tour, Spears shows off her after-baby body and heads out with pals for dinner at New York City restaurant Baldoria. (For complete coverage of Britney and Kevin's breakup, click here.)

WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE

Credit: Henry Flores/Buzz Foto

Lindsay Lohan, who told Oprah that she's not a party girl, makes sure she has her caffeine fix as she hits the road in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

ANIMAL RESCUE

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie gives her wounded kitty some TLC after picking it up from the California Animal Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Simple Life star has also been seeking medical attention – for her on-going weight issue.

SMELL OF SUCCESS

Credit: John Stanton/WireImage

Kylie Minogue gets her hands on something sweet – her own perfume, Darling – at her fragrance launch in Sydney on Wednesday. The singer is set to launch her Showgirl Homecoming tour in her native Australia on Saturday.

GOBBLE, GOBBLE!

Credit: Trent Warner/Startraks

Thanksgiving comes early for Carson Daly, who takes dressing seasonally to a whole new level on the Burbank, Calif., set of his show, Last Call with Carson Daly, on Tuesday.

CHOICE OUTING

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Grey's Anatomy's Isaiah Washington puts the drama behind him as he joins costar Kate Walsh and How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris (who also recently made the news) to announce the nominees for the 33rd annual People's Choice Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

CIVIC DUTY

Credit: Flynet

Jennifer Garner shows off her badge of honor after voting at her local poll in Brentwood on Tuesday. Her politically-active husband Ben Affleck would be proud.

EVERYDAY ITALIAN

Credit: X17

Paris Hilton picks up some useful Italian phrases – such as, "I'm Hilton, Paris Hilton" – while filming a commercial in Los Angeles on Monday.

CHOW HOUND

Credit: Wio Kosman-Boldeskul /AIBMEDIA

A satisfied customer? The verdict is still out for a solo Chris Rock after he dines in Los Angeles on Monday.

AT A CROSSROADS

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Ryan Reynolds is ready to go while costar Isla Fisher stands her ground on the New York City set of their film, Definitely, Maybe, on Tuesday.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Credit: X17

Nicolas Cage and wife Alice Kim leave 1-year-old son Kal-el home as they make it dinner for two at Brentwood Japanese eatery Katsuya on Monday.

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Credit: X17

Steven Tyler – who recently released his latest CD, Devil's Got a New Disguise: The Very Best of Aerosmith, – gives gal pal Erin Brady a preview of how he gets his motor running in Beverly Hills on Monday.

