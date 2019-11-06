Mandy Moore & Mickey Mouse Team Up for Charity, Plus Christian Bale, Emma Stone & More

Happy Place
Mandy Moore joins Mickey Mouse and the U.S. Marines to kick off shopDisney.com and Disney Store’s holiday campaign for Toys for Tots at the Glendale Galleria Disney store in California. Through Dec. 15, for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.
In the Dark
Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes attend the press conference for the Japan premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Bolt and Bubbles
Usain Bolt demonstrates a sabrage at the Mumm Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Australia on Tuesday.
Country Strong
Carly Pearce joins People Now’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke in the PeopleTV Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Passing Through
Ruth Negga looks unrecognizable while filming Passing on Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Suit Salute
Sterling K. Brown waves to fans as he heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Radio Rendezvous
Matt Damon stops by SiriusXM Hollywood Studios to chat on Monday.
Red Carpet Convertible
Christian Bale cruises to the premiere of Ford v Ferrari on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Ice Cold
Frozen 2 stars Anna and Elsa — er, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel — pose together at the animated film’s photo call in Toronto on Monday.
Reel It In
Awkwafina and Yvette Nicole Brown speak onstage during the 8th annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefitting MPTF in L.A. on Monday.
If She Doesn't Scare You ...
No evil thing will! Emma Stone gets into character as a young Cruella de Vil, wearing a leopard-print top and ample fur, while filming the live-action Disney prequel film on Saturday in London.
Podium Power
Trevor Noah speaks during the Pencils of Promise 2019 Gala: An Evolution Within at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.
Trend Setters
Tim McGraw and host Stephen Colbert twin in matching cowboy hats during the country singer’s Monday night appearance on The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Swing in Her Step
Lindsay Lohan twirls around at the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday in Australia.
Back to the Big Screen
Honey Boy writer and star Shia LaBeouf smiles beside host Jodie Foster at an Amazon Studios Tastemaker screening of his film on Monday in L.A.
Fashion Night Out
Tan France and Gigi Hadid hold hands as they make their way to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gala on Monday at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C.
Time Warp
Tessa Thompson is seen in costume while filming Passing, a film adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1920s novel, on Monday in Brooklyn.
Black-Tie Beauties
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2019 Brandweek Brand Genius Awards gala on Monday in Palm Springs, California.
Here's to the Heroes
Jon Stewart performs a set during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, honoring wounded veterans and their families, at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Monday.
Little Laughs
Little Women star Meryl Streep and writer/director Greta Gerwig crack each other up at a screening of the film in L.A. on Monday.
Costar Cuddle
Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka and Liv Hewson gather at the afterparty for Netflix’s Let It Snow on Monday at Swingers in L.A.
Proud Pal
Dominic West supports his former The Wire costar Wendell Pierce at the opening night of Death of a Salesman, in which Pierce plays Willy Loman, at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre in London on Monday.
'Play'-ful Politics
Bryan Cranston ‘votes’ for the candidate he’d like to see in the 2020 presidential primary in one of the lobby booths outside The Great Society on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Coat of Many Colors
A smiling Jada Pinkett Smith dons a “Fur Free Fur” Coat while arriving to her New York City hotel on Monday.
Heads Together
Marisa Tomei and Katie Holmes hang out on Monday at a luncheon for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, in collaboration with Pulse Films and Tribeca Film Institute, at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C.
Stepping in Sync
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their way through New York City together on Monday.
Boston Proud
Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday, a solo Chris Evans.
At the Red-y
Danica Patrick grabs a seat on Monday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in New York City.
Color Block
A bright Elizabeth Banks heads to Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.
Winter Wonderland
Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja snuggle up on Sunday at the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie Screening Event in L.A.
Endless Energy
Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Saturday.
Need for Speed
Matthew McConaughey is off to the races after the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
Fast Lane
Pink performs on a pink set piece at the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Shoot for the Stars
Katharine McPhee looks stellar in white as she attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday in Mountain View, California.
Having a 'Ball'
Prince Harry cracks a smile while talking with a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena on Saturday in Tokyo.
Raise a Glass
Jamie Foxx and The Black Godfather co-producer Nicole Avant speak at the Netflix film’s AMPAS L.A. Tastemaker screening on Sunday in West Hollywood.
Honoring a Friend
Nicole Kidman hugs Charlize Theron as she presents her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award during the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Jennifer Hudson is the spitting image of Aretha Franklin while filming the upcoming biopic RESPECT in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Keep an Eye on These Two ...
Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley hang out at Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch even in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday.
Dog Days
Host Kaley Cuoco matches Todd the Pitbull’s expression at the 9th annual Stand Up for Pits event at The Mayan on Sunday in L.A.
Tourist Things
Shawn Mendes is spotted wearing a Sydney sweatshirt while visiting the Australian city on Sunday.
Playing Around
Jane Krakowski and Marisa Tomei have a blast at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night” in N.Y.C. Sunday.
Sweet Celebration
Taron Egerton poses beside an elaborate three-tiered cake at a cocktail reception celebrating his film Rocketman ahead of his birthday on Saturday in L.A.