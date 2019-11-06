Mandy Moore & Mickey Mouse Team Up for Charity, Plus Christian Bale, Emma Stone & More

November 06, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Happy Place

Andrew Toth/Getty

Mandy Moore joins Mickey Mouse and the U.S. Marines to kick off shopDisney.com and Disney Store’s holiday campaign for Toys for Tots at the Glendale Galleria Disney store in California. Through Dec. 15, for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.

2 of 96

In the Dark

Jun Sato/WireImage

Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes attend the press conference for the Japan premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate in Tokyo on Tuesday.

3 of 96

Bolt and Bubbles

James Gourley/Getty

Usain Bolt demonstrates a sabrage at the Mumm Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Australia on Tuesday.

4 of 96

Country Strong

Jason Mendez/Getty

Carly Pearce joins People Now’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke in the PeopleTV Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

5 of 96

Passing Through

MEGA

Ruth Negga looks unrecognizable while filming Passing on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

6 of 96

Suit Salute

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sterling K. Brown waves to fans as he heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

7 of 96

Radio Rendezvous

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Matt Damon stops by SiriusXM Hollywood Studios to chat on Monday.

8 of 96

Red Carpet Convertible

Kevin Winter/Getty

Christian Bale cruises to the premiere of Ford v Ferrari on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

9 of 96

Ice Cold

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Frozen 2 stars Anna and Elsa — er, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel — pose together at the animated film’s photo call in Toronto on Monday.

10 of 96

Reel It In

Rob Latour/MPTF/Shutterstock

Awkwafina and Yvette Nicole Brown speak onstage during the 8th annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefitting MPTF in L.A. on Monday.

11 of 96

If She Doesn't Scare You ...

Ivan Harris/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch

No evil thing will! Emma Stone gets into character as a young Cruella de Vil, wearing a leopard-print top and ample fur, while filming the live-action Disney prequel film on Saturday in London. 

12 of 96

Podium Power

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Trevor Noah speaks during the Pencils of Promise 2019 Gala: An Evolution Within at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.

13 of 96

Trend Setters

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Tim McGraw and host Stephen Colbert twin in matching cowboy hats during the country singer’s Monday night appearance on The Late Show in N.Y.C.

14 of 96

Swing in Her Step

James Gourley/Getty

Lindsay Lohan twirls around at the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday in Australia.

15 of 96

Back to the Big Screen

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Honey Boy writer and star Shia LaBeouf smiles beside host Jodie Foster at an Amazon Studios Tastemaker screening of his film on Monday in L.A. 

16 of 96

Fashion Night Out

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Tan France and Gigi Hadid hold hands as they make their way to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gala on Monday at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C.

17 of 96

Time Warp

MEGA

Tessa Thompson is seen in costume while filming Passing, a film adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1920s novel, on Monday in Brooklyn.

18 of 96

Black-Tie Beauties

David Crotty/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2019 Brandweek Brand Genius Awards gala on Monday in Palm Springs, California.

19 of 96

Here's to the Heroes

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jon Stewart performs a set during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, honoring wounded veterans and their families, at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Monday.

20 of 96

Little Laughs

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Little Women star Meryl Streep and writer/director Greta Gerwig crack each other up at a screening of the film in L.A. on Monday.

21 of 96

Costar Cuddle

Amy Sussman/Getty

Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka and Liv Hewson gather at the afterparty for Netflix’s Let It Snow on Monday at Swingers in L.A.

22 of 96

Proud Pal

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Dominic West supports his former The Wire costar Wendell Pierce at the opening night of Death of a Salesman, in which Pierce plays Willy Loman, at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre in London on Monday.

23 of 96

'Play'-ful Politics

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bryan Cranston ‘votes’ for the candidate he’d like to see in the 2020 presidential primary in one of the lobby booths outside The Great Society on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Monday.

24 of 96

Coat of Many Colors

Splash News Online

A smiling Jada Pinkett Smith dons a “Fur Free Fur” Coat while arriving to her New York City hotel on Monday.

25 of 96

Heads Together

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Marisa Tomei and Katie Holmes hang out on Monday at a luncheon for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, in collaboration with Pulse Films and Tribeca Film Institute, at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C.

26 of 96

Stepping in Sync

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their way through New York City together on Monday.

27 of 96

Boston Proud

The Image Direct

Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday, a solo Chris Evans.

28 of 96

At the Red-y

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Danica Patrick grabs a seat on Monday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in New York City.

29 of 96

Color Block

Raymond Hall/GC Images

A bright Elizabeth Banks heads to Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

30 of 96

Winter Wonderland

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja snuggle up on Sunday at the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie Screening Event in L.A.

31 of 96

Endless Energy

Tom Cooper/Getty

Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Saturday.

32 of 96

Need for Speed

Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey is off to the races after the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

33 of 96

Fast Lane

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Pink performs on a pink set piece at the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

34 of 96

Shoot for the Stars

Taylor Hill/Getty

Katharine McPhee looks stellar in white as she attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday in Mountain View, California.

35 of 96

Having a 'Ball'

Tomohiro Ohsumi - Pool/Getty

Prince Harry cracks a smile while talking with a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena on Saturday in Tokyo.

36 of 96

Raise a Glass

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jamie Foxx and The Black Godfather co-producer Nicole Avant speak at the Netflix film’s AMPAS L.A. Tastemaker screening on Sunday in West Hollywood.

37 of 96

Honoring a Friend

David Livingston/Getty

Nicole Kidman hugs Charlize Theron as she presents her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award during the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

38 of 96

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

MEGA

Jennifer Hudson is the spitting image of Aretha Franklin while filming the upcoming biopic RESPECT in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

39 of 96

Keep an Eye on These Two ... 

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley hang out at Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch even in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday.

40 of 96

Dog Days

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Host Kaley Cuoco matches Todd the Pitbull’s expression at the 9th annual Stand Up for Pits event at The Mayan on Sunday in L.A.

41 of 96

Tourist Things

SplashNews.com

Shawn Mendes is spotted wearing a Sydney sweatshirt while visiting the Australian city on Sunday.

42 of 96

Playing Around

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jane Krakowski and Marisa Tomei have a blast at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night” in N.Y.C. Sunday.

43 of 96

Sweet Celebration

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Taron Egerton poses beside an elaborate three-tiered cake at a cocktail reception celebrating his film Rocketman ahead of his birthday on Saturday in L.A. 

