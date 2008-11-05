Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 5, 2008
MAMA'S GIRL
Ben Affleck holds tight to daughter Violet, who turns 3 next month, as she clutches a note with mom Jennifer Garner's picture on it that reads, "Mama will
be right back!," on their way to nursery school Wednesday in Santa Monica.
THE FIRST COUPLE
President-elect Barack Obama shares a tender moment with his First Lady, Michelle Obama, at his victory rally Tuesday night at Chicago's Grant Park. Obama called Michelle the "the rock of our family and the love of my life" during his emotional speech before an estimated crowd of 240,000 people.
HAPPY-GO-LUCKY
Stocked with blankets to keep warm on a fall night, Katie Holmes takes her smiley 2-year-old daughter Suri Cruise out for a walk through New York's East Village on Tuesday.
YES WE CAN!
Oprah Winfrey (with beau Stedman Graham) is positively jubilant at Barack Obama's rally in Chicago on Tuesday. "It feels like hope won," said the talk-show host and longtime Obama supporter. Also among the huge crowd: Brad Pitt and Jesse Jackson.
PARK DAY
A hooded Travis Barker has a family outing with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, stepdaughter Atiana, 9, son Landon, 5, and daughter Alabama, 2, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday. Barker has been recovering from the second- and third-degree burns he suffered in a plane crash on Sept. 20.
PUB WALK
A smiling Guy Ritchie continues to enjoy the single life as he leaves his London pub, The Punchbowl, Tuesday after hanging out with friends.
PARTY LINES
Out celebrating the evening's historic victory of Barack Obama, James Franco and Jessica Alba share some laughs Tuesday night during the Bipartisan Election Night Party at New York's Public House, hosted by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
CHEW ON THIS!
Seann William Scott sets a good example by filling up on fruit Tuesday during a stop at MTV's TRL in New York City, where he promoted his latest comedy, Role Models.
FLAG DAY
Clearly in the election spirit, Justin Timberlake makes a simple, patriotic statement Tuesday while running errands in Hollywood.
FEELING BLUE
Wearing similar blue tops, Jennifer Garner gives 2-year-old daughter Violet a pick-me-up from her preschool in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.
SERVICE WITH A SMILE
A cheery Christina Applegate lends a helping hand Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her ABC sitcom Samantha Who?.
JAVA RUN
Pete Wentz takes his beverage to go after stopping into a Starbucks in Bel Air, Calif., on Tuesday. The expectant father recently celebrated with wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz at her Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower.
WAITING GAME
After doing some family bonding over the weekend, a colorful Jessica Alba gets back to business on the New York City set of her drama An Invisible Sign of My Own.
HORSING AROUND
Snoop Dogg is suited up for a day at the races! The rapper, currently on tour Down Under, arrived in style Tuesday at the Emirates Melbourne Cup at the Flemington Race Course in Melbourne, Australia.
'TWILIGHT' TIME
British actor Robert Pattinson hits the New York City streets Tuesday after visiting MTV's TRL to chat about his role as a mysterious vampire in the upcoming movie Twilight, based on the popular Stephenie Meyer book series.