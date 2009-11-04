Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 4, 2009
BRIGHT SMILE
Konichiwa! A beaming Brad Pitt gets ready to meet the press Wednesday while promoting Inglourious Basterds in Tokyo. The actor admitted he is on the hunt for a new hog following his spill in L.A. last month.
FISTICUFFS
Put 'em up! A brave Kim Kardashian throws a punch before a charity boxing match in Commerce, Calif., on Tuesday. The reality starlet – along with little brother Rob and stepdad Bruce Jenner – took to the ring during the event, but was quickly taken down by her opponent.
ONE 'FINE' DAY
Look who's got a case of the giggles! Costars Kate Beckinsale and Drew Barrymore share a hearty laugh Tuesday at the Hollywood AFI Fest presented by Audi premiere of their new comedy, Everybody's Fine, in Los Angeles. The film, which also stars Robert De Niro, hits theaters Dec. 4.
STUDDED STAR
Newly-single Adam Lambert hits the red carpet Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of 2012. The singer's new single "Time for Miracles" is on the action-adventure flick's soundtrack, while his own debut album, For Your Entertainment, drops on Nov. 23.
LUNCH LADY
Taking cover with a black hat and dark shades, a low-key Kate Hudson dashes after dining with beau Alex Rodriguez (not pictured) at Le Bilboquet in New York's Upper East Side on Tuesday. The New York Yankees' number one fan will hit the stands Wednesday night for Game 6 of the World Series in N.Y.C.
MOVIE NIGHT
They're a shoe-in! The Office star John Krasinski steps out for a date night with fiancée Emily Blunt on Tuesday, attending a special screening of the classic film The Red Shoes, in New York City.
DOG DAY
Toting her teeny-tiny pup Maui, Ashley Tisdale steps out on Tuesday for some furniture shopping in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
WIFE SWAP
Wait – do they seriously all get along? The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Lisa Wu Hartwell, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield – break character for a laugh during the 2009 Soul Train Awards in the Big Peach on Tuesday night. The awards show is scheduled to air Nov. 29 on Centric.
'LUNA NUEVA'
That's New Moon in Spanish! Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner promote the Twilight sequel during a press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday. That same day, costar Robert Pattinson made the rounds in Tokyo.
GUN SHOW
A suited-up Gerard Butler shows off some of his greatest assets at the GQ Men of the Year Awards ceremony in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. The Scottish hunk was just in Berlin promoting his new flick, Law Abiding Citizen.
TANZ MIT MIR
Katy Perry arrives at the Detlef D! Soost dance center Tuesday to rehearse for the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards in Berlin. The singer, who's hosting the show for the second consecutive year, Tweeted that she learned "how to speak German by watching Liza Minnelli in CABARET."
RUN FOR IT
Reese Witherspoon keeps the pace – and enjoys a friend's company – while jogging through Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
SEASON'S GREETINGS
And the world tour continues! After cutting up at New York's Grand Central Station, a more demure Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy get a jumpstart on their holiday celebrations – complete with a Christmas tree! – at the world premiere of A Christmas Carol Tuesday at London's Odeon Leicester Square.
WONDER TWINS
They're still Down Under! After performing an intimate, acoustic show at Sydney's Factory Theatre on Monday, Benji and Joel Madden come color coordinated for the Emirates Melbourne Cup Day in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.
AND SHE'S 'AUF'
After dressing as a crow for her annual Halloween bash, Heidi Klum is back in street gear after an appointment in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The busy mom just welcomed daughter, Lou Sulola, on Oct. 9.