Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 30, 2011
TRAVELIN' TRIO
Pete Wentz and son Bronx, 3, lead the way for daddy's girlfriend Meagan Camper during a visit to L.A.'s historic Travel Town Museum on Tuesday.
HAPPY DAYS
She's got plenty to smile about! Kourtney Kardashian, who's expecting her second child, flashes her signature grin Tuesday while heading out in Beverly Hills.
HANDY CONNECTION
Jessica Simpson proudly shows off her baby bump Tuesday while hitting the red carpet for the Footwear News Achievement Awards with fiancé Eric Johnson at New York's Museum of Modern Art.
SHINING STAR
Taylor Swift poses with host Rob Lowe Tuesday at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration in Nashville, where the country crooner was honored alongside Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley.
JUST FOR KICKS
Miranda Kerr leaves baby Flynn at home to strut her supermodel stuff at a viewing party for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Tuesday.
IT'S SHOWTIME
After promoting her new Broadway play, Alicia Keys teams up with philanthropic rock star Bono Tuesday at the premiere of her Showtime documentary Keep a Child Alive with Alicia Keys on Tuesday in New York.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Doing good and looking good, Sarah Jessica Parker makes an ethereal appearance on the UNICEF Snowflake Ball blue carpet Tuesday held at New York restaurant Cipriani 42nd Street.
HIGH JUMP
Dakota Fanning gets in touch with her comedic side Wednesday on the set of her period film, Effie, in Venice, Italy.
BLUE STREAK
Beyoncé is feeling blue! The Love on Top singer gets a little extra attention in N.Y.C. on Tuesday thanks to her growing belly and bright patterned leggings.
LOVERS' LANE
Newly engaged couple Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman step to it Tuesday while strolling New York's East Village.
HANDS FULL
Pink holds tight to daughter Willow, 5 months – and the little one's playthings – on Tuesday during a mommy-and-me trip to Coogie's Beach Cafe in Malibu.
HOMEWARD BOUND
Following a whirlwind promo tour for Breaking Dawn, Robert Pattinson makes a low-key appearance in his native London on Monday.
RED-Y TO SHINE
Supermodel Heidi Klum makes a statement in a red-hot suit while promoting her new perfume Shine on Tuesday in Canada.
BABY PATROL
New parents Matthew Bellamy and Kate Hudson stay bundled up as they take their 4-month-old son Bingham for a stroll in chilly London on Tuesday.
COFFEE TALK
Keeping a low-profile in shades, a pregnant Jennifer Garner makes a coffee run Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.