Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Wentz takes his 3-year-old and girlfriend to L.A.'s Travel Town Museum. Plus: Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica & Eric and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

TRAVELIN' TRIO

Credit: X17online

Pete Wentz and son Bronx, 3, lead the way for daddy's girlfriend Meagan Camper during a visit to L.A.'s historic Travel Town Museum on Tuesday.

HAPPY DAYS

Credit: INF

She's got plenty to smile about! Kourtney Kardashian, who's expecting her second child, flashes her signature grin Tuesday while heading out in Beverly Hills.

HANDY CONNECTION

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Jessica Simpson proudly shows off her baby bump Tuesday while hitting the red carpet for the Footwear News Achievement Awards with fiancé Eric Johnson at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

SHINING STAR

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Landov

Taylor Swift poses with host Rob Lowe Tuesday at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration in Nashville, where the country crooner was honored alongside Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley.

JUST FOR KICKS

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Miranda Kerr leaves baby Flynn at home to strut her supermodel stuff at a viewing party for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Tuesday.

IT'S SHOWTIME

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

After promoting her new Broadway play, Alicia Keys teams up with philanthropic rock star Bono Tuesday at the premiere of her Showtime documentary Keep a Child Alive with Alicia Keys on Tuesday in New York.

BELLE OF THE BALL

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa

Doing good and looking good, Sarah Jessica Parker makes an ethereal appearance on the UNICEF Snowflake Ball blue carpet Tuesday held at New York restaurant Cipriani 42nd Street.

HIGH JUMP

Credit: Maurizio La Pira/Splash News Online

Dakota Fanning gets in touch with her comedic side Wednesday on the set of her period film, Effie, in Venice, Italy.

BLUE STREAK

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

Beyoncé is feeling blue! The Love on Top singer gets a little extra attention in N.Y.C. on Tuesday thanks to her growing belly and bright patterned leggings.

LOVERS' LANE

Credit: Splash News Online

Newly engaged couple Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman step to it Tuesday while strolling New York's East Village.

HANDS FULL

Credit: AKM

Pink holds tight to daughter Willow, 5 months – and the little one's playthings – on Tuesday during a mommy-and-me trip to Coogie's Beach Cafe in Malibu.

HOMEWARD BOUND

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Following a whirlwind promo tour for Breaking Dawn, Robert Pattinson makes a low-key appearance in his native London on Monday.

RED-Y TO SHINE

Credit: INF

Supermodel Heidi Klum makes a statement in a red-hot suit while promoting her new perfume Shine on Tuesday in Canada.

BABY PATROL

Credit: Pacific Coast News

New parents Matthew Bellamy and Kate Hudson stay bundled up as they take their 4-month-old son Bingham for a stroll in chilly London on Tuesday.

COFFEE TALK

Credit: Carlos Roque/Broadimage

Keeping a low-profile in shades, a pregnant Jennifer Garner makes a coffee run Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

By People Staff