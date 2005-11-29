Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 30, 2005
MAMA Y ME
Gwyneth Paltrow – showing a bump? – totes 19-month-old daughter Apple around Madrid last week. Husband Chris Martin's band Coldplay played the Spanish capital the previous evening.
MOM's NIGHT OUT
Back home in London on Tuesday, Paltrow ditches the soccer mom look for a nice satin sheen at a screening of good pal Madonna's documentary I'm Going to Tell You a Secret.
GIRL TALK
Newly separated, Jessica Simpson flashes a smile in the midst of a serious confab Tuesday with assistant and best friend CaCee Cobb during lunch in Beverly Hills.
COUNTING DOWN
A very pregnant Jennifer Garner follows in the footsteps of husband Ben Affleck after a trip to the doctor in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Their first child, a girl, is due in December.
OFF CAMERA
Ashley Olsen – visiting pal Selma Blair – spends some time behind the scenes on the set of the Ed Burns-directed Purple Violets in New York City on Tuesday. Olsen stationed herself in the director's chair, checking out various takes.
JERSEY BOYS
Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi
play to a sold-out crowd Monday at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Singer Bon Jovi opened the show with a surprise: He jumped from a stage in the middle of the audience, grabbed a lucky fan and kissed her – then sang "You Give Love a Bad Name."
SILVER LINING
A world away from Wisteria Lane, Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher wards off the rain in Vienna on Sunday.
RETRO FIT
Lindsay Lohan dons a mod minidress Monday on the Pasadena set of Bobby, which revolves around the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
L.A.M.B. CHOPS
Gwen Stefani stays under wraps in her own clothing line as she and husband Gavin Rossdale make their way to lunch Monday in Los Angeles. The "Hollaback Girl" just received three Billboard Music Award nominations, including new artist of the year, for her solo debut, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.
IT'S A WRAP
Somebody's lucky: Hilary Duff picks up a little surprise Sunday before meeting mom Susan in Beverly Hills for lunch and more shopping.
BEACH BLANKETED
After stopping at Greek bistro Taverna Tony, a bundled-up Mary-Kate Olsen and a pal go for a walk in the sand Saturday in Malibu, where temperatures were in the high 60s.
CASUAL MONDAY
Looking glam even in jeans, Halle Berry makes time for some retail therapy in Beverly Hills on Monday.
WELL-SCRUBBED
Hayden Christensen has the hospital blues on the set of his upcoming drama, Awake, in New York City on Monday. In the film, he plays a patient who is awake but paralyzed during heart surgery.