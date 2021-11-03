Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish Attend the Gucci Fashion Show, Plus Tom Hanks, Cardi B and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Fashion Night Out
Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. on Nov. 2.
Finch and Friends
Tom Hanks and his robot costar arrive at the premiere of Finch in West Hollywood on Nov. 2.
Suited Up in the City
Cardi B waves hello while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
Tech Conversations
Amy Poehler takes the stage at Web Summit 2021 to talk about social media at Altice Area in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.
With Honors
Whoopi Goldberg wears a gorgeous gown to the 25th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Also at the ACE Awards on Nov. 2, fashion icon Iris Apfel.
Effortlessly Cool
Rihanna continues her reign as queen of street style in this green statement jacket that she pairs with gloves on her way to dinner in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A Love for Life
Newly engaged couple Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer hang out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A 'Legend' in Dubai
John Legend sits front row at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 fashion show at Dubai Creek Harbour on Nov. 2 in UAE.
Live at The Apollo!
H.E.R. performs her hits at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 2.
Fairfax Fans
Camila Mendes and Zoey Deutch attend the VIP preview of the Latrine pop-up, in celebration of the launch of Amazon Original Fairfax, on Nov. 2 in L.A.
NFT Launch
Pamela Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee attend the launch of Playboy's new NFT project Rabbitars at The Blond in N.Y.C.
Stepping Out
Chris Pine walks his dog in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Fashion Forward
Kim Kardashian West wears all black while out on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Glitz & Glam
Cynthia Erivo looks stunning at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London on Nov. 2.
On the Line
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn chats on the phone during a photo shoot at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1 in L.A.
This Seat Taken?
Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum take their seats at a screening of Raging Bull in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Perfect in Pink
Tessa Thompson rocks a monochromatic look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Taking a Stroll
Bradley Cooper heads out for a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Selfie Time
Hailee Steinfeld and Amanda Gorman snap a selfie at the premiere party for season 3 of Dickinson on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Hey, Mr. DJ
Idris Elba heats up the mic on Nov. 1 while presenting Pete Tong with the Music Industry Trust Award of the Year 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Need Some New Blood
Michael C. Hall and Jack Alcott attend the world premiere of Dexter: New Blood at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Lending a Hand
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden paints a school with Publicolor students in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Nov. 1.
Huge Hug
Maria Bakalova gives Leslie Mann a big squeeze while attending Tracey Cunningham's True Color book launch party on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Celebrating Together
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate at Carlos Eric Lopez's inaugural Día de los Muertos dinner party with Tequila Don Julio and friends in L.A. on Nov. 1.
How Innovative!
Ryan Reynolds and Lil Nas X attend the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
… And Scene!
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands while filming scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Baby Blues
Sarah Jessica Parker wears all blue on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Out for the Day
Bella Hadid dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Hot Girl Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at her Hottieween party wearing embellished fairy wings on Oct. 31 in L.A.
Clean Up Crew
Jason Sudeikis dresses up as a custodian in a navy blue jumpsuit while carrying a large mop for a Halloween party in L.A. on Oct. 31.
Sitting Courtside
Drake and Corey Gamble attend the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center on Oct. 31 in L.A.
Music Matters
Taylor Swift performs during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Groovy Baby
Lizzo puts on a psychedelic performance during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 30 in San Francisco.
Dressed to Impress
Harry Styles dresses the part for his Harryween Fancy Dress Party show at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.
Party Pose
Cara Delevingne strikes a pose at Misshapes' annual Halloween party at The Box in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.
Across the Pond
Succession star Brian Cox stops by TV show This Morning in London on Nov. 1.
In Character
Damian Lewis films on the set of the limited series drama A Spy Among Friends in London on Oct. 31.
Pretty in Paris
Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V on Oct. 30 in Paris.
Supporting Families
Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan and Uber help deliver diapers and other basic essentials to families in need, in celebration of Uber Eats' new baby and kids hub, on Oct. 29.
No. 1 Fan
Ryan Reynolds takes photos at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney where the soccer team they co-own tied Torquay United F.C. 1-1.
Stars Collide
JAY-Z and Drew Barrymore chat at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, where the rapper was inducted in the 2021 class.
In Character
Doja Cat dresses up as Ms. Sara Bellum, from the animated PowerPuff Girls series, at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in Bel Air, California.
Country Party
Blake Shelton performs at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, presented by Capital One, at The Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Spookier Than Ever
Billie Eilish channels her character Sally alongside Danny Elfman at the Nightmare Before Christmas live special at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.
Fierce Force
Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for a surprise performance at a Spotify event in L.A.
All Smiles
Greta Thunberg poses with the beetle that was named in her honor at the Natural History Museum in London.
Gourds of Fun
Sofia Richie carries a pumpkin in a Beverly Hills, California neighborhood ahead of Halloween.
Movie Magic
Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway film scenes for their movie Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28
New Mom Glow
New mom Jamie Chung is all smiles, after welcoming twins with Bryan Greenberg, in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.
For a Good Cause
Robert Redford and wife Sibylle Szaggars share a laugh as they arrive at the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation award ceremony in Monaco on Oct. 29.
Rising Star
Saniyya Sidney takes the mic at Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Big event during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 29 in Savannah, Georgia.
A New York Moment
Lil Nas X performs his hits during Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on Oct. 28.
Seeing Double
Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael (who plays a young Kaepernick in his first starring role) arrive at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Colin in Black and White at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 28.
Model Mode
Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2021 DKMS Gala on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.
Costar Chat
Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson catch up at The Shrink Next Door N.Y.C. premiere at The Morgan Library on Oct. 28.
London Lads
Tom Hiddleston and Kenneth Branagh enjoy each other's company at the Belfast special screening and cocktail reception, hosted by Eddie Redmayne, at The Londoner on Oct. 28 in London.
'Murder'ing the Competition
Selena Gomez heads to NeueHouse to promote Only Murders in the Building in L.A. on Oct. 28.
Holiday Fun
Bradley Cooper gets into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.
Always in Style
Sharon Stone is a vision on the red carpet at the 2021 Elle Style Awards in Sevilla, Spain on Oct. 28.
'Colour' Code
Phoebe Dynevor poses during The Colour Room photocall in London on Oct. 28.
Super Spouses
Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz dress up for the new immersive trick-or-treating experience Cemetery Lane on Oct. 28 in L.A.