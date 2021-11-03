Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish Attend the Gucci Fashion Show, Plus Tom Hanks, Cardi B and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated November 03, 2021 12:27 PM

1 of 98

Fashion Night Out

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. on Nov. 2.

2 of 98

Finch and Friends

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Tom Hanks and his robot costar arrive at the premiere of Finch in West Hollywood on Nov. 2.

3 of 98

Suited Up in the City

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cardi B waves hello while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

4 of 98

Tech Conversations

Credit: Zed Jameson/SIPA/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler takes the stage at Web Summit 2021 to talk about social media at Altice Area in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.

5 of 98

With Honors

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg wears a gorgeous gown to the 25th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.

6 of 98

Pattern Maker

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Also at the ACE Awards on Nov. 2, fashion icon Iris Apfel.

7 of 98

Effortlessly Cool

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna continues her reign as queen of street style in this green statement jacket that she pairs with gloves on her way to dinner in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

8 of 98

A Love for Life

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Newly engaged couple Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer hang out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

9 of 98

A 'Legend' in Dubai

Credit: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

John Legend sits front row at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 fashion show at Dubai Creek Harbour on Nov. 2 in UAE.

10 of 98

Live at The Apollo!

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

H.E.R. performs her hits at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 2.

11 of 98

Fairfax Fans

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Camila Mendes and Zoey Deutch attend the VIP preview of the Latrine pop-up, in celebration of the launch of Amazon Original Fairfax, on Nov. 2 in L.A.

12 of 98

NFT Launch

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Pamela Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee attend the launch of Playboy's new NFT project Rabbitars at The Blond in N.Y.C.

13 of 98

Stepping Out

Credit: The IMage Direct

Chris Pine walks his dog in L.A. on Nov. 1.

14 of 98

Fashion Forward

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West wears all black while out on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.

15 of 98

Glitz & Glam

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Cynthia Erivo looks stunning at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London on Nov. 2.

16 of 98

On the Line

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn chats on the phone during a photo shoot at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1 in L.A.

17 of 98

This Seat Taken?

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum take their seats at a screening of Raging Bull in L.A. on Nov. 1. 

18 of 98

Perfect in Pink

Credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Tessa Thompson rocks a monochromatic look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Nov. 1. 

19 of 98

Taking a Stroll

Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper heads out for a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1. 

20 of 98

Selfie Time

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld and Amanda Gorman snap a selfie at the premiere party for season 3 of Dickinson on Nov. 1 in L.A. 

21 of 98

Hey, Mr. DJ

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Idris Elba heats up the mic on Nov. 1 while presenting Pete Tong with the Music Industry Trust Award of the Year 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

22 of 98

Need Some New Blood

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Michael C. Hall and Jack Alcott attend the world premiere of Dexter: New Blood at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

23 of 98

Lending a Hand

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden paints a school with Publicolor students in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Nov. 1.

24 of 98

Huge Hug

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Maria Bakalova gives Leslie Mann a big squeeze while attending Tracey Cunningham's True Color book launch party on Nov. 1 in L.A. 

25 of 98

Celebrating Together

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate at Carlos Eric Lopez's inaugural Día de los Muertos dinner party with Tequila Don Julio and friends in L.A. on Nov. 1. 

26 of 98

How Innovative!

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ryan Reynolds and Lil Nas X attend the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1. 

27 of 98

… And Scene!

Credit: P&P / MEGA

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands while filming scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 1 in L.A.

28 of 98

Baby Blues

Sarah Jessica Parker wears all blue on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

29 of 98

Out for the Day

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

30 of 98

Hot Girl Halloween

Credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at her Hottieween party wearing embellished fairy wings on Oct. 31 in L.A.

31 of 98

Clean Up Crew

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis dresses up as a custodian in a navy blue jumpsuit while carrying a large mop for a Halloween party in L.A. on Oct. 31.

32 of 98

Sitting Courtside

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Drake and Corey Gamble attend the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center on Oct. 31 in L.A.

33 of 98

Music Matters

Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty

Taylor Swift performs during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

34 of 98

Groovy Baby

Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lizzo puts on a psychedelic performance during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 30 in San Francisco.

35 of 98

Dressed to Impress

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles dresses the part for his Harryween Fancy Dress Party show at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

36 of 98

Party Pose

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Cara Delevingne strikes a pose at Misshapes' annual Halloween party at The Box in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.

37 of 98

Across the Pond

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Succession star Brian Cox stops by TV show This Morning in London on Nov. 1.

38 of 98

In Character

Credit: Julian Simmonds/Shutterstock

Damian Lewis films on the set of the limited series drama A Spy Among Friends in London on Oct. 31.

39 of 98

Pretty in Paris

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V on Oct. 30 in Paris.

40 of 98

Supporting Families

Credit: Michael Kovac

Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan and Uber help deliver diapers and other basic essentials to families in need, in celebration of Uber Eats' new baby and kids hub, on Oct. 29.

41 of 98

No. 1 Fan

Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

Ryan Reynolds takes photos at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney where the soccer team they co-own tied Torquay United F.C. 1-1.

42 of 98

Stars Collide

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

JAY-Z and Drew Barrymore chat at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, where the rapper was inducted in the 2021 class.

43 of 98

In Character

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Doja Cat dresses up as Ms. Sara Bellum, from the animated PowerPuff Girls series, at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in Bel Air, California.

44 of 98

Country Party

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Blake Shelton performs at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, presented by Capital One, at The Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

45 of 98

Spookier Than Ever

Credit: Samuel Lippke

Billie Eilish channels her character Sally alongside Danny Elfman at the Nightmare Before Christmas live special at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

46 of 98

Fierce Force

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for a surprise performance at a Spotify event in L.A.

47 of 98

All Smiles

Credit: Tim Whitby/Getty

Greta Thunberg poses with the beetle that was named in her honor at the Natural History Museum in London.

48 of 98

Gourds of Fun

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Sofia Richie carries a pumpkin in a Beverly Hills, California neighborhood ahead of Halloween.

49 of 98

Movie Magic

Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway film scenes for their movie Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28

50 of 98

New Mom Glow

Credit: SlingSHot / BACKGRID

New mom Jamie Chung is all smiles, after welcoming twins with Bryan Greenberg, in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

51 of 98

For a Good Cause

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

Robert Redford and wife Sibylle Szaggars share a laugh as they arrive at the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation award ceremony in Monaco on Oct. 29.

52 of 98

Rising Star

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Saniyya Sidney takes the mic at Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Big event during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 29 in Savannah, Georgia.

53 of 98

A New York Moment

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

Lil Nas X performs his hits during Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on Oct. 28.

54 of 98

Seeing Double

Credit: Kevin Winter/WireImage

Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael (who plays a young Kaepernick in his first starring role) arrive at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Colin in Black and White at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 28.

55 of 98

Model Mode

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2021 DKMS Gala on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.

56 of 98

Costar Chat

Credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson catch up at The Shrink Next Door N.Y.C. premiere at The Morgan Library on Oct. 28.

57 of 98

London Lads

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Tom Hiddleston and Kenneth Branagh enjoy each other's company at the Belfast special screening and cocktail reception, hosted by Eddie Redmayne, at The Londoner on Oct. 28 in London.

58 of 98

'Murder'ing the Competition

Credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez heads to NeueHouse to promote Only Murders in the Building in L.A. on Oct. 28.

59 of 98

Holiday Fun

Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper gets into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.

60 of 98

Always in Style

Credit: 843/Montse/INSTARimages.com

Sharon Stone is a vision on the red carpet at the 2021 Elle Style Awards in Sevilla, Spain on Oct. 28.

61 of 98

'Colour' Code

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Phoebe Dynevor poses during The Colour Room photocall in London on Oct. 28.

62 of 98

Super Spouses

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz dress up for the new immersive trick-or-treating experience Cemetery Lane on Oct. 28 in L.A.

63 of 98