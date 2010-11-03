Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 3, 2010
SHOP TO IT
Britney Spears engages in some retail therapy Tuesday, visiting the shops in Beverly Hills.
GAME FACE
Trading the soccer pitch for courtside seats, David Beckham has a ball Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center watching the home team Lakers defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-105.
CALL OF THE WILD
Spotted: Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, preparing for their DASH Soho boutique opening – with some bizarre headgear! – Tuesday in New York.
BABY ON BOARD
Sandra Bullock holds on tight to her , 9-month-old son Louis, Tuesday while out in New York.
FALCON CREST
Tom Cruise takes a break from scaling the world's tallest building to get a lesson in falcon-balancing Tuesday from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The actor is in Dubai taping Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol.
PUFF MOMMAS
Style stars Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen celebrate WWD's 100th anniversary Tuesday at New York's Cipriani 42nd Street restaurant.
PIXIE POSE
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz rocks her chic new do and a fierce sequin mini at the Decades Denim launch party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
PAGE TURNER
A bespectacled Justin Bieber shows fans his literary side Sunday at the signing of his first book, Justin Bieber: First Step 2 Forever: My Story, at a Barnes amp Noble in L.A.
LUNCH LADY
Kendra Wilkinson gives a parting shot Monday after leaving A Votre Sante restaurant in Brentwood, Calif. Next up, the reality starlet's self-titled show returns to E! on Nov. 7.
WRAPPED UP
Sarah Jessica Parker thinks pink on Tuesday, adding a bright accessory to her wintry ensemble while leaving her New York City home.
PREGNANT PAUSE
With her pregnancy news now public, Mariah Carey celebrates her soon-to-be bundle of joy – and her new Christmas album – with Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday in L.A.
FACE TIME
Talk about a situation! Robert Downey Jr. and Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino have a meeting of the minds at a taping of the Today show Tuesday in New York.
SHOULDER ON
Julianne Moore cuts an elegant figure Tuesday at the premiere of The Kids Are All Right during the Rome Film Festival, where the actress was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
HANDLE IT
Football and lingerie? Touchdown! New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez helps launch Victoria's Secret Pink NFL collection Monday in New York City.
WALK THE WALK
Avatar star Sam Worthington hits the streets of New York Tuesday to begin filming his next project, the suspense thriller Man on a Ledge.