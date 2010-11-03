Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 3, 2010

By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:53 PM

1 of 15

SHOP TO IT

Credit: GSI Media

Britney Spears engages in some retail therapy Tuesday, visiting the shops in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

GAME FACE

Credit: London Ent/Splash News Online

Trading the soccer pitch for courtside seats, David Beckham has a ball Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center watching the home team Lakers defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-105.

3 of 15

CALL OF THE WILD

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Spotted: Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, preparing for their DASH Soho boutique opening – with some bizarre headgear! – Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Sandra Bullock holds on tight to her , 9-month-old son Louis, Tuesday while out in New York.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FALCON CREST

Credit: AFP/Getty

Tom Cruise takes a break from scaling the world's tallest building to get a lesson in falcon-balancing Tuesday from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The actor is in Dubai taping Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

6 of 15

PUFF MOMMAS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Style stars Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen celebrate WWD's 100th anniversary Tuesday at New York's Cipriani 42nd Street restaurant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

PIXIE POSE

Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Shooting Star

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz rocks her chic new do and a fierce sequin mini at the Decades Denim launch party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

PAGE TURNER

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/AP

A bespectacled Justin Bieber shows fans his literary side Sunday at the signing of his first book, Justin Bieber: First Step 2 Forever: My Story, at a Barnes amp Noble in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 15

LUNCH LADY

Credit: London Ent/Splash News Online

Kendra Wilkinson gives a parting shot Monday after leaving A Votre Sante restaurant in Brentwood, Calif. Next up, the reality starlet's self-titled show returns to E! on Nov. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WRAPPED UP

Credit: Mike Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin

Sarah Jessica Parker thinks pink on Tuesday, adding a bright accessory to her wintry ensemble while leaving her New York City home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

PREGNANT PAUSE

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

With her pregnancy news now public, Mariah Carey celebrates her soon-to-be bundle of joy – and her new Christmas album – with Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

FACE TIME

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC

Talk about a situation! Robert Downey Jr. and Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino have a meeting of the minds at a taping of the Today show Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SHOULDER ON

Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Julianne Moore cuts an elegant figure Tuesday at the premiere of The Kids Are All Right during the Rome Film Festival, where the actress was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

HANDLE IT

Credit: Marc Stamas/Getty

Football and lingerie? Touchdown! New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez helps launch Victoria's Secret Pink NFL collection Monday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

WALK THE WALK

Credit: Ramey

Avatar star Sam Worthington hits the streets of New York Tuesday to begin filming his next project, the suspense thriller Man on a Ledge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff