Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 29, 2006
JINGLE BELL ROCK
Christina Aguilera brings her vocal fireworks to New York's Rockefeller Center, where she rehearsed for the 74th annual Christmas tree lighting extravaganza Wednesday afternoon. The special – which also includes performances by Taylor Hicks, Sarah McLachlan and Sting – airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
ALL BUSINESS
Kevin Federline steps out in Beverly Hills, where he dined with his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan at celebrity eatery Mr. Chow on Tuesday.
PUMP IT UP
Meanwhile, Federline's estranged wife Britney Spears causes a mini traffic jam Tuesday night at a Santa Monica gas station, where she and a girlfriend refueled before continuing their evening at the Loews Hotel.
MOTOR MAIDS
Paris Hilton hooks back up with Nicole Richie on Tuesday for the unveiling of Volkswagen's new compact SUV, the Tiguan, in Los Angeles. Next up for the duo: filming the fifth season of The Simple Life.
THREE'S COMPANY
With his divorce finalized, Christian Slater sets his sights on the single life as he mingles with Jaime King and Zooey Deschanel at the Volkswagen party on Tuesday.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
Gwen Stefani sits down with her Canadian fans during an appearance on MuchMusic's Live@Much show to promote her new CD The Sweet Escape in Toronto on Tuesday.
'HARD' TO KILL
Yippee-ki-yay, John McClane is back! A blood-splattered Bruce Willis calls for a time out while filming Live Free or Die Hard (the fourth installment in the popular Die Hard action franchise) in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday.
POINT AND SHOOT
Kate Bosworth shares a touching moment with costar Keri Russell as the two actresses continue filming the drama The Girl in the Park in New York City on Tuesday.
MAN OF THE PEOPLE
George Clooney cuts quite a figure in an all-black ensemble on his way to The Late Show with David Letterman in New York on Tuesday. The actor stopped by to chat about his latest honor – being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.
A 'HEAVEN'-LY NIGHT
Jessica Biel raises a glass to partying with Vin Diesel at a holiday cocktail bash in Santa Monica on Monday. Just last weekend, the former 7th Heaven star was spotted in Las Vegas getting cozy with another guy: Yankees star Derek Jeter.
DO A LITTLE DANCE
In a case of life imitating art, an animated Hugh Jackman is raring to go – just like his cartoon character Roddy! – while continuing European promotions for Flushed Away in Berlin on Monday.
LEVELHEADED
Who has the higher ground now? Michelle Williams gets the slightest height advantage over costar Ewan McGregor while filming The Tourist in downtown New York on Tuesday.
AN INSPI(RED) WORKOUT
Naomi Watts supports exercise – and Bono's Project Red campaign benefiting AIDS research – as she's spotted leaving a London gym on Tuesday. The Aussie actress has been on location in the U.K. filming Eastern Promises.
GLAMOROUS TOUCH
Rapper and MAC cosmetics spokeswoman Eve does outreach for AIDS awareness (to promote World AIDS Day on Dec. 1st) during an in-store appearance in Harlem, N.Y., on Tuesday.
BUBBLE WRAPPED
Renée Zellweger, whose next film Miss Potter hits theaters in January, aims for comfort during some downtime in New York City on Tuesday.