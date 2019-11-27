Hannah Brown Celebrates Her DWTS Victory in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham & More

Victory Lap
Hannah Brown leaves the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Tuesday after stopping by the show to talk about her Dancing with the Stars win.
Orange You Glad?
Abigail Spencer makes time for a chat at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Period Piece
Tessa Thompson steps out in full costume on the Brooklyn set of Passing on Tuesday.
Girl with Curl
Jennifer Lopez toasts her film Hustlers in L.A. on Monday during a celebration at AllBright, a venue for women created by women.
Holding Court
Succession star Arian Moayed — co-founder and board chair of civic-minded theater company Waterwell — hangs with actor Jesse Eisenberg after a production of Waterwell’s latest show, The Courtroom, in N.Y.C.
Power to the People
WWE Superstars Ali, Kalisto, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews and Carmella get moving at Newton Bateman Elementary School in Chicago during a UNICEF Kid Power event.
Check, Mate
Reese Witherspoon makes a pre-Thanksgiving errand run on Monday in L.A.
Set Dressing
Zane Holtz and Lucy Hale take five on the set of Katy Keene in New York City on Monday.
Meet Cute
Kelly Rowland’s son Titan joins her on Monday as she rehearses for her performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Antonio Banderas and daughter Stella del Carmen Banderas arrive at the Vanity Fair Person of the Year Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.
Jolly Jolly
Idina Menzel performs on Monday night at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in N.Y.C.
Best Feet Forward
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stay in step on Monday in Los Angeles.
Day Out
Jamie Lee Curtis visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Monday to talk up her new film, Knives Out.
Red-y, Set, Go
Savannah Guthrie poses with her “crush” Roger Federer on Monday on the New York City set of Today, during his first-ever visit to the show.
Name Game
Kim Fields and Jerry O’Connell attend the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala on Monday in New York City.
Dressed to Impress
Joining them at the gala on Monday, Pose star Mj Rodriguez.
Movie Moment
John Travolta puts on his serious face on Monday at a screening of The Fanatic in N.Y.C.
Chatterboxes
Mary J. Blige and Elliott Wilson appear onstage at the Mary J Blige CRWN Talk on Monday night in New York City.
Sign Here
Jimmy Fallon and Daisy Ridley treat fans to a “Star Wars Recap Rap” on Monday during The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Wait a Minute
Katharine McPhee and Delaney Quinn face the crowd as McPhee returns to Waitress on Broadway on Monday night.
Black & Tan
Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday while shooting scenes for Things Heard & Seen in N.Y.C.
Freeze Frame
Frozen 2‘s Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their new film.
Big Picture
Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the Empire State Building blue in support of Small Business Saturday in New York City on Monday.
Cap It Off
Rachel Weisz braves the New York City chill on Monday.
No. 1 Fan
Andy Murray’s mom Judy serves as his date on Monday at the Andy Murray: Resurfacing world premiere at the Curzon Bloomsbury in London.
Naughty or Nice?
Sarah Michelle Gellar meets the man in red on Sunday during the Palisades Village Christmas Tree Lighting in Los Angeles.
Stretch Sesh
Victoria Beckham strikes her signature leg up pose while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Monday’s episode in Burbank, California.
Costar Cuddles
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown and Kelvin Harrison Jr. share a snuggle on Sunday at a special screening of their film Waves hosted by Phylicia Rashad in N.Y.C.
Friendly Faces
Shakira and Gerard Piqué attend the Davis Cup Final at Caja Mágica on Sunday in Madrid, Spain.
Holiday Cheer
John Legend bundles up on Friday while helping unveil the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows at the company’s 59th Street flagship store in N.Y.C.
These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Meanwhile, his wife Chrissy Teigen makes her way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday.
That's Entertainment
Prince Charles interacts with a troupe of dancers following his public ocean event at Lawson Tama Stadium on Monday in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands.
Theatre Buff
Jourdan Dunn attends the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Coliseum on Sunday night.
Here to Help
Lea Michele visits kids at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital on Saturday.
Fancy Pants
Candace Cameron Bure looks holiday-ready on Monday morning while visiting Build Studios in N.Y.C.
New York Minute
Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo sit courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Tree Trimmer
Carly Pearce feels festive on Sunday at the 2019 Macy’s Atlanta Great Tree Lighting at Macy’s Lenox Square.
What a Racquet
Gavin Rossdale gets ready to play at the 30th Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Sunday in Florida.
Back to Where It All Began
Lauren Conrad celebrated the opening her The Little Market holiday pop-up shop at the O.C.’s Fashion Island mall.
Two Makes Three
Glenn Close hosts Jonathan Pryce and Victor Garber for a screening of Pryce’s film The Two Popes in N.Y.C. over the weekend.
Wedding Crashers
Jumanji: The Next Level costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito surprise a couple during their wedding reception in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday.
Puppy Love
Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch are all smiles with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Sunday.
Date Night
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin enjoy a Saturday stroll together in Beverly Hills.