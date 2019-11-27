Hannah Brown Celebrates Her DWTS Victory in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 27, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Victory Lap

Raymond Hall/GC

Hannah Brown leaves the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Tuesday after stopping by the show to talk about her Dancing with the Stars win.

2 of 95

Orange You Glad?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Abigail Spencer makes time for a chat at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

3 of 95

Period Piece

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Tessa Thompson steps out in full costume on the Brooklyn set of Passing on Tuesday.

4 of 95

Girl with Curl

TK/ABImages

Jennifer Lopez toasts her film Hustlers in L.A. on Monday during a celebration at AllBright, a venue for women created by women.

5 of 95

Holding Court

Bruce Glikas/Wireimage

Succession star Arian Moayed — co-founder and board chair of civic-minded theater company Waterwell — hangs with actor Jesse Eisenberg after a production of Waterwell’s latest show, The Courtroom, in N.Y.C.

6 of 95

Power to the People

WWE

WWE Superstars Ali, Kalisto, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews and Carmella get moving at Newton Bateman Elementary School in Chicago during a UNICEF Kid Power event. 

7 of 95

Check, Mate

Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon makes a pre-Thanksgiving errand run on Monday in L.A.

8 of 95

Set Dressing

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Zane Holtz and Lucy Hale take five on the set of Katy Keene in New York City on Monday.

9 of 95

Meet Cute

John Lamparski/Getty

Kelly Rowland’s son Titan joins her on Monday as she rehearses for her performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. 

10 of 95

Family Affair

Legan P Mace/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Antonio Banderas and daughter Stella del Carmen Banderas arrive at the Vanity Fair Person of the Year Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.

11 of 95

Jolly Jolly

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Idina Menzel performs on Monday night at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in N.Y.C.

12 of 95

Best Feet Forward

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stay in step on Monday in Los Angeles.

13 of 95

Day Out

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Monday to talk up her new film, Knives Out.

14 of 95

Red-y, Set, Go

Nate Congleton/NBC

Savannah Guthrie poses with her “crush” Roger Federer on Monday on the New York City set of Today, during his first-ever visit to the show.

15 of 95

Name Game

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Kim Fields and Jerry O’Connell attend the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala on Monday in New York City.

16 of 95

Dressed to Impress

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Joining them at the gala on Monday, Pose star Mj Rodriguez.

17 of 95

Movie Moment

Andrew H Walker/Shutterstoc

John Travolta puts on his serious face on Monday at a screening of The Fanatic in N.Y.C.

18 of 95

Chatterboxes

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mary J. Blige and Elliott Wilson appear onstage at the Mary J Blige CRWN Talk on Monday night in New York City.

19 of 95

Sign Here

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Jimmy Fallon and Daisy Ridley treat fans to a “Star Wars Recap Rap” on Monday during The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

20 of 95

Wait a Minute

Walter McBride/WireImage)

Katharine McPhee and Delaney Quinn face the crowd as McPhee returns to Waitress on Broadway on Monday night.

21 of 95

Black & Tan

Mega Agency

Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday while shooting scenes for Things Heard & Seen in N.Y.C.

22 of 95

Freeze Frame

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Frozen 2‘s Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their new film.

23 of 95

Big Picture

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the Empire State Building blue in support of Small Business Saturday in New York City on Monday.

24 of 95

Cap It Off

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Rachel Weisz braves the New York City chill on Monday.

25 of 95

No. 1 Fan

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Andy Murray’s mom Judy serves as his date on Monday at the Andy Murray: Resurfacing world premiere at the Curzon Bloomsbury in London.

26 of 95

Naughty or Nice?

BFA

Sarah Michelle Gellar meets the man in red on Sunday during the Palisades Village Christmas Tree Lighting in Los Angeles.

27 of 95

Stretch Sesh

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Victoria Beckham strikes her signature leg up pose while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Monday’s episode in Burbank, California.

28 of 95

Costar Cuddles

Marion Curtis/StarPix for/Shutterstock

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown and Kelvin Harrison Jr. share a snuggle on Sunday at a special screening of their film Waves hosted by Phylicia Rashad in N.Y.C.

29 of 95

Friendly Faces

Europa Press/Getty

Shakira and Gerard Piqué attend the Davis Cup Final at Caja Mágica on Sunday in Madrid, Spain.

30 of 95

Holiday Cheer

Joe Schildhorn/BFA

John Legend bundles up on Friday while helping unveil the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows at the company’s 59th Street flagship store in N.Y.C.

31 of 95

These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

Gotham/GC

Meanwhile, his wife Chrissy Teigen makes her way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday.

32 of 95

That's Entertainment

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles interacts with a troupe of dancers following his public ocean event at Lawson Tama Stadium on Monday in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. 

33 of 95

Theatre Buff

Keith Mayhew/Barcroft Media/Getty

Jourdan Dunn attends the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Coliseum on Sunday night.

34 of 95

Here to Help

Moses Robinson/Getty

Lea Michele visits kids at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital on Saturday.

35 of 95

Fancy Pants

Jose Perez/Splash

Candace Cameron Bure looks holiday-ready on Monday morning while visiting Build Studios in N.Y.C.

36 of 95

New York Minute

James Devaney/Getty

Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo sit courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

37 of 95

Tree Trimmer

Paras Griffin/Getty

Carly Pearce feels festive on Sunday at the 2019 Macy’s Atlanta Great Tree Lighting at Macy’s Lenox Square.

38 of 95

What a Racquet

Jason Koerner/Getty

Gavin Rossdale gets ready to play at the 30th Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Sunday in Florida.

39 of 95

Back to Where It All Began

Erica Latack, The Little Market

Lauren Conrad celebrated the opening her The Little Market holiday pop-up shop at the O.C.’s Fashion Island mall.

40 of 95

Two Makes Three

Patrick Lewis/StarPix

Glenn Close hosts Jonathan Pryce and Victor Garber for a screening of Pryce’s film The Two Popes in N.Y.C. over the weekend.

41 of 95

Wedding Crashers

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Jumanji: The Next Level costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito surprise a couple during their wedding reception in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday.

42 of 95

Puppy Love

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch are all smiles with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Sunday.

43 of 95

Date Night

ENT/SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin enjoy a Saturday stroll together in Beverly Hills.

