Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 26, 2008
WELL SUITED
David Beckham – in a three-piece suit! – escorts his equally prim and proper wife Victoria to New York's Gerald Schoenfeld Theater to see their pal Katie Holmes in a Wednesday matinee performance of Arthur Miller's play All My Sons.
IN THE HOOD
Little Olive, who recently turned 1-year-old, is all wrapped up in hearts for a day out with mom Isla Fisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Fisher's upcoming comedy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, hits theaters in February.
FASHION FRIENDLY
Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen shows her stripes Tuesday, stopping for a smile while filming the hit show with costar Connor Paolo (not pictured) on location in New York.
ALL DRESSED UP
Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker steps out to celebrate the opening night of the 2008-2009 season of the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center on Tuesday. And it was something of a reunion for Parker, who joined up with SATC author Candace Bushnell at the event.
HIP CHECK
Showing off a few fierce moves in a head-to-toe black ensemble, Beyoncé Knowles takes center stage at New York's Rockefeller Center Wednesday to perform her hit, "Single Ladies", for the Today show's concert series.
DARK NIGHT
Taking cover during the dark, rainy night, Twilight star Robert Pattinson braves the falling rain after stopping for sushi Tuesday in Hollywood.
GAME FACES
Staging a laugh-in courtside, funnymen Adam Sandler and Kevin James bond over basketball Tuesday, as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Jersey Nets 120-93 at L.A.'s Staples Center. The actors costarred together in the 2007 comedy, I Now Pronounce You Chuck amp Larry.
HAVING A BALL
Dancing with the Stars champ Brooke Burke and her pro partner Derek Hough celebrate their season seven victory with their disco-ball trophies on Tuesday's season finale of DWTS in Los Angeles. Asked by cohost Bergeron how it felt to win, Burke exclaimed, "Unbelievable!"
Tell us: Did the right person win?
A 'CHRISTMAS' STORY
Reese Witherspoon makes a charming arrival to a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday in New York, where the actress talked up her new comedy Four Christmases. The film, which costars Vince Vaughn, opens today.
DIG IN!
Oprah Winfrey goes green during a tree-planting ceremony at her school, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in Henley-on-Klip, South Africa, on Tuesday. The talk-show host was joined at the event by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Wangari Maathai (left).
CLASSIC COOL
Hey, hot wheels! Patrick Dempsey goes for a spin Monday in his classic convertible around Beverly Hills, where he reportedly shopped at Barneys New York and stopped for a business meeting.
PAVE THE WAY
Josh Duhamel and fiancée Fergie, who will make their way to his family's Midwest home for the holidays, take a hike with one of their pet pups Monday in Los Angeles.
DEEP THOUGHTS
Lily Allen contemplates her latest recreational read, Ska'd For Life: A Personal Journey with The Specials, by Horace Panter, on Tuesday as she leaves BBC's Radio 1 studios in London. The singer is set to release her new album, It's Not Me, It's You on Feb. 10.
FEEDING FRENZY
Packing on a few holiday pounds – literally! – (from left) Stephen Belafonte, model Chanel Iman, Nia Long and Melanie Brown load up on a few tasty turkeys during a food drive for the residents of South Central Los Angeles on Monday.
THIS WOMAN'S WORK
After premiering her epic film Australia the night before, Goodwill Ambassador Nicole Kidman makes an appearance at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. At the U.N., Kidman presented a book of signatures, intended to raise awareness for women's rights around the world, on behalf of the U.N. Development Fund for Women.