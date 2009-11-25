Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 25, 2009
WHIP IT GOOD
Want whipped cream with that? Former Girls Next Door star Holly Madison gets into the holiday spirit Tuesday, serving dessert to needy students and seniors at the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Las Vegas.
GLAM TURN
With a New Moon a blockbuster at the box office, Ashley Greene celebrates her December Maxim cover Tuesday at Manhattan hotspot Avenue.
SLY GUY
With controversy brewing over his performance at the American Music Awards, Adam Lambert stands tall Wednesday, promoting his debut album, For Your Entertainment, during an appearance at The Early Show in New York City.
ON POINT
Continuing her promotional push Tuesday, Rihanna slips into a spiked dress to celebrate the release of her latest album, Rated R, at New York City's Juliet Supperclub.
THAT'S A WRAP
Katie Holmes keeps daughter Suri Cruise bundled up in a blanket during a break from filming on the Long Island, N.Y. set of The Romantics on Tuesday.
GOOD GIRL & BAD BOY
Leighton Meester and Cobra Starship frontman Gabe Saporta work the red carpet Tuesday at Nylon magazine and OP's official afterparty for the band's New York concert. Earlier in the evening, Meester made a surprise appearance on stage and joined the group for their hit song, "Good Girls Go Bad."
GOLDEN COUPLE
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle share a laugh while awaiting the arrival of India's Prime Minster for a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday. The First Lady dazzled in a shimmering gold gown made by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan.
PEC-TACULAR
With surfboard in hand, a buff Eric Dane prepares to take to the waves in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday. The actor was joined on the beach by his wife Rebecca Gayheart, who is expecting the couple's first child in late winter.
SHE'S A GEM!
She's a singer, a pianist and a designer! Alicia Keys debuts pieces from the inspirational jewelry line that she co-created with the Barber's Daughters at New York's Collette Blanchard Gallery Tuesday.
SOUTHERN EXPOSURE
They just shared a late-night dinner at Mr. Chow with friends – and Drew Barrymore and beau Justin Long are sticking close in Miami, enjoying a shopping trip and sunny stroll together on Monday.
HOT WHEELS
Looking as McDreamy as ever, Patrick Dempsey sports an equally sexy accessory – his Porsche – during an afternoon out in Brentwood, Calif., Monday.
FORMAL ATTIRE
After appearing on The Early Show Monday, Zac Efron keeps it dapper while promoting Me and Orson Welles on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York Tuesday.
WAITING GAME
Even starlets have to hail their own cabs! Singer Katharine McPhee stylishly holds out for a taxi while running around in New York City Tuesday.
A 'SPECTACULAR' NIGHT
Kristin Chenoweth lends her (classically trained) voice to Saks Fifth Avenue's Snowflake Spectacular on Monday, performing for the crowd as the New York store unveiled its iconic holiday window displays.
HAND IN GLOVE
Snoop Dogg brings a little piece of the U.S.A. to France – his Pittsburgh Steelers gloves! – while exploring the Parisian nightlife on Monday. The rapper's latest album, Malice n Wonderland, hits stores Dec. 8.