Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 23, 2011

MAIN ATTRACTION

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage

Broadway vet Daniel Radcliffe rehearses for the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Tuesday at the store's Herald Square location in New York City.

FLYING HIGH

Credit: Ramey

Jessica Simpson places a protective hand on her baby bump Tuesday while preparing to depart LAX with fiancé Eric Johnson.

CARRYING ON

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Miranda Kerr flaunts her enviable gams and adorably bundled baby boy Flynn, 10 months, while out and about New York on Tuesday.

A-LIST GROUPIES

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Taylor Swift positively beams while being flanked by pal Selena Gomez and legendary musician James Taylor during her Speak Now concert stop at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

MUSIC MINDED

Credit: Pacific Coast News

A bespectacled Heidi Klum escorts her coordinating children, 7-year-old Leni and 6-year-old Henry, into Katy Perry's California Dreams concert Tuesday in L.A.

CRAFT SERVICES

Credit: National Photo Group

Glee beauty Dianna Agron gets a head start on her Christmas shopping, stocking up on decorations at Michaels-Moskatels amp Crafts in L.A. Tuesday.

FRENCH SWAGGER

Credit: Nicolas Genin/ABACA

Très beau! Michael Fassbender flashes a smile at the French premiere of his new film Shame (costarring Carey Mulligan) Tuesday in Paris.

HAND SIGNALS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

He's just keeping the peace! Hugh Jackman, who returns to the stage in his one-man show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, sends a message to fans in New York on Tuesday.

WHAT'S IN STORE?

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Sporting her lucky number, Taylor Swift – who has been playing N.Y.C. tourist since wrapping her Speak Now tour – stops into the Ralph Lauren Rugby store Tuesday for some holiday shopping. "So much Christmas in here," she Tweeted.

SAY CHEESE!

Credit: Eva Rinaldi/Splash News Online

Breaking Dawn stud Kellan Lutz flashes a toothy grin Tuesday at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards in Sydney.

SUCH A HAM!

Credit: David Steele/ABC

The always chic Miss Piggy keeps Kelly Ripa and guest cohost Jerry Seinfeld entertained during a Wednesday appearance on Live with Kelly in N.Y.C.

BENCH MARK

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Continuing to film moody scenes for The Longest Week, Jason Bateman teams up with Billy Crudup for some N.Y.C. takeout Monday.

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: Fame

Eva, is that you? A beehived Mendes channels the late Amy Winehouse while shooting scenes for her upcoming film Holly Motors in Santa Monica, Calif.

GOLDEN MOMENT

Credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Landov

I got it! Puss in Boots costars Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek play catch on the red carpet while promoting their film Tuesday in Berlin.

MOMMY & ME

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Bundle up! A cheery Sarah Jessica Parker bonds with 9-year-old son James Wilkie while walking him to school Tuesday in N.Y.C.

