Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 23, 2005
MALIBU MOM
Before her first Thanksgiving as a new mom, Britney Spears stocks up on some holiday essentials, including flowers and gifts, at a Sav-On Drugs store Monday in Malibu.
PERSONAL CONFESSION
Lindsay Lohan belts out her "Confessions of a Broken Heart" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday. Her biographical sophomore album, A Little More Personal (Raw) is due in stores Dec. 6.
THEY'VE GOT IT
Pharrell and Gwen Stefani duet on their hit "Can I Have It Like That" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. At the end of the song, it was announced that Stefani had won favorite female pop artist – but she could barely hear it over the music. "I guess whatever I won, I just want to say thank you to the fans," she said.
IN SYNC
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher take a spin – and a dip – on the dance floor while in Berlin on Tuesday. The couple will travel from Germany to Spain as part of a media tour for Freixenet Wine.
GOING STRONG
On Monday, newlyweds Kutcher and Moore – hiding under caps and shades – arrive at London's Heathrow Airport before their Berlin stop.
BEAUTY AND THE BEACH
Naomi Watts, soon to be seen on the big screen in the remake of King Kong, plays in the sand during a photo shoot on the island of St. Barths on Monday.
LOUD AND CLEAR
Natalie Portman plays tourist in Madrid, window shopping and chatting on her cell on Wednesday. The actress is in the Spanish city filming the biopic Goya's Ghosts.
CLIQUE FOUR
The cool kids – Hilary Duff, beau Joel Madden, his brother and bandmate Benji and honoree Shakira – get chummy at Teen People's 4th Annual Artist of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
'GOOD' FRIENDS
Cate Blanchett and George Clooney – costars in the upcoming romantic thriller The Good German – shmooze over cocktails at a special screening of Clooney's spy drama Syriana in Burbank, Calif., on Tuesday.
POWER WALK
Janet Jackson works out – and rocks out – on the beach in Malibu on Monday with her personal trainer.
HEALTHY CHOICE
A very pregnant Jennifer Garner visits her doctor Monday in Santa Monica. The actress, whose first child with husband Ben Affleck is due in December, is on maternity leave from her ABC series, Alias.
NO SHOES REQUIRED
Mischa Barton takes a barefoot stroll with Cisco Adler at their hotel in Maui on Monday. Earlier in the day, the O.C. star hit the beach with her rocker boyfriend of two months.
HOLIDAY OUTING
In Toronto, where husband Ryan Phillippe is busy filming a movie, Reese Witherspoon treats kids Ava, 6, and Deacon, 2, to some early Christmas shopping on Tuesday.
ROLLING!
Owen Wilson gets ready to skateboard Monday on the set of You, Me and Dupree in Los Angeles – but the actor, who's broken his nose in the past, left the tough parts to a stunt double.