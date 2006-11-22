Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 22, 2006
FLAT AS A BOARD
Taking a cue from her perpetually underdressed party host Paris Hilton, Britney Spears changes into a revealing outfit for a post-AMAs soiree in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Despite making the social rounds, the singer was said to be dismayed at a sketch during the awards that ridiculed estranged husband Kevin Federline.
AMERICAN WOMAN
Earlier in the evening, Spears takes everything in stride at the American Music Awards, where she presented Mary J. Blige with the award for favorite female soul/RampB artist right after host Jimmy Kimmel trashed her estranged husband Kevin Federline in a comedy sketch.
MCFABULOUS
American Idol star Katharine McPhee found inspiration for her AMAs look in Demi Moore. "I wanted the Demi Moore hair," she told PEOPLE. One thing's for sure: Her hand-beaded Randolph Duke dress (which she had made shorter) was a sexy new twist for the singer, who actually resembled Cher in her heyday.
SUGAR AND SPICE
Carrie Underwood sheds her sweet red carpet ensemble and shows off her inner vixen while performing a medley of her hits at the AMAs. The American Idol winner later was crowned the evening's favorite new breakthrough artist (beating out hip-hopper Chamillionaire and the Pussycat Dolls).
ROCK STEADY
With husband Gavin Rossdale by her side, Gwen Stefani shows off her post-baby bod (son Kingston is 6 months old) during her triumphant return to the music scene at the AMAs. The "Hollaback Girl" performed her single "Wind It Up" from her forthcoming album, The Sweet Escape (out Dec. 5).
OPENING NUMBER
Beyoncé causes a stir on the AMAs red carpet in aqua Elie Saab, before heading inside for a quick change (into a sequined Diab'less minidress) to kick off the show with her single "Irreplaceable."
COMIC RELIEF
We don't know where that hand has been! Tori Spelling and Clay Aiken, who introduced John Mayer's performance at the AMAs, poke fun at the American Idol star's recent trouble with talk-show host Kelly Ripa.
CROWD PLEASER
Mary J. Blige brings down the house during her performance of "We Ride (I See the Future)" at the AMAs. The singer also scored two trophies, including favorite soul/RampB album for her multiplatinum-selling The Breakthrough.
SOUTHERN CHARM
Eva Longoria looks up to pal Lance Armstrong as the fellow Texans bond at the annual Beverly Hills benefit for the Larry King Cardiac Foundation on Tuesday.
DOUBLE VISION
It's like looking in a mirror! Matthew McConaughey and his tie-dyed stunt döppelganger turn heads while filming the comedy Fool's Gold in Port Douglas in Queensland, Australia, on Tuesday.
'BEST' FRIEND
Lindsay Lohan, who has recently been enjoying the London high life at fashion events and high-wattage parties, continues to revel in the U.K. scene with a new pal: Calum Best, a British reality television star and son of footballer George Best.
SHOOTING STAR
James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, gets snap-happy with a fan outside the Berlin premiere of his film Casino Royale on Tuesday.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Tori Spelling, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Dean McDermott, shows off her burgeoning belly while out shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
MOVIE RUN
Kate Moss makes a dash to a London video store after leaving her modeling agency on Tuesday. The model will reportedly wed her on-again sweetheart, Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty, "sometime soon."
DATE NIGHT
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson play fans backstage at Barbra Streisand's concert Monday at L.A.'s Staples Center, the final show on her North American tour.
BACK IN ACTION
Fully recovered from a minor on-set accident, Hilary Swank moves forward with Kathy Bates while filming P.S. I Love You in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Tuesday.
BEACH BODS
Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira revel in their bathing-beauty selves during a stop by the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in New York City on Tuesday. While Lauer's abs are the real deal, Vieira got a little help from Photoshop magic. The episode featuring the Today hosts airs Friday.