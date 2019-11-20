Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell Get Their Hollywood Stars, Plus Gigi Hadid, Mark Ruffalo & More

Freeze Frame
Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, ahead of their Frozen 2 release this weekend.
The Good Fight
Mark Ruffalo speaks at the Fight Forever Chemicals Campaign kick-off event on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Couch Surfing
Ashley Williams gets comfy on Tuesday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.
Got the Power
Georgia May Jagger attends Citymeals On Wheels’ 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mic Check
On Tuesday, Iggy Azalea gets chatty on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show at Z100 Studios in N.Y.C.
A View from the Carpet
Bradley Cooper attends the 2nd Annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors gala in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Royalty Is Speaking
Lena Waithe talks about her new film, Queen & Slim, on Monday in N.Y.C.
All Hail the Queen
Onscreen married couple Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter attend the SAG screening of The Crown season 3 on Monday in N.Y.C.
America's Next Top Influencer
Tyra Banks serves a look on the red carpet of the 2019 American Influencer Awards in L.A. on Monday.
How I Met Your Talk Show Host
Cobie Smulders stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Model Behavior
Gigi Hadid leaves an all-day photo shoot on Monday night in N.Y.C.
Father-Daughter Duo
Honoree Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella arrive at the 2019 Rosie’s Theater Kids Fall gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on Monday in N.Y.C.
Posh in Purple
Karlie Kloss arrives at The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala, honoring Leonard A. Lauder, at Alice Tully Hall in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Country Stars Give Back
Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley attend the Miracle on 4th fundraiser benefit for Home Street Home Ministries on Monday in Nashville.
Cruise Control
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Monday.
Inspirational Icons
Rosanna Arquette and Gloria Steinem pose at Visionary Women Celebrate Gloria Steinem in Conversation with Cleo Wade at the Beverly Wilshire on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Sleek Chic
Sofia Richie dons a black dress with black boots while leaving Nine Zero One Salon in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Actor and Activist
George Takei gets honored at PFLAG Gives Thanks: Celebrating Inclusion in the Workplace on Monday in N.Y.C.
Popes on Parade
Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins attend the Two Popes gala premiere during AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday.
Festive Treats
Adam Devine, along with Captain Morgan, celebrates the new Gingerbread Spiced with Big Gay Ice Cream sandwich collaboration on Monday in N.Y.C.
Doubled Up
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have a date night on Monday at the Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On biography celebration at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C.
Pregnant Pause
Katharine McPhee gets to the point on Monday while hanging at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. with mom-to-be Ashley Graham.
Love Actually
Anna Kendrick sticks to the script on Monday on the Brooklyn, New York, set of Love Life.
Take a Hike
Lea Michele goes for a hike with her husband Zandy Reich (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Monday.
Ray of Sunshine
Soleil Moon Frye visits People Now at the PEOPLETV Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
The Game of Life
Isaac Hempstead Wright, Gemma Whelan and Kristofer Hivju reunite on Monday at the Game of Thrones: A Celebration event in London.
There to Care
Gordon and Tana Ramsay, with daughters Matilda and Megan, arrive at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Monday for the Shop Wear Care Gala fundraiser.
Date Night
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take their seats at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Sunday at the Staples Center in L.A.
Honoring Acclaimed Activists
Selena Gomez speaks at the podium during ACLU SoCal’s annual Bill of Rights dinner on Sunday at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Beautiful Day
Keri Russell shares a laugh with her husband, Matthew Rhys, at a screening of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Starry Selfie
Awkwafina, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard and Cynthia Erivo attend the Indie Contenders Roundtable presented by The Hollywood Reporter at AFI Fest in Hollywood on Sunday.
Squad Celebration
Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff arrive at the Frozen 2 European premiere on Sunday in London.
Smile Zone
Prince Harry gives a speech on stage at the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The charity creates state-of-the-art youth facilities called ‘Youth Zones’ that give young people a safe, inspiring place to go.
Pass the Mic
Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook attend a special screening of HBO’s Succession in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Leading Ladies
Hosts Sasheer Zamata and Zazie Beetz hit the stage during the Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE L.A. 2019 event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Curtains Up!
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the opening of The Inheritance on Broadway on Sunday.
Ravishing Royalty
Erin Doherty, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter reunite at the Peter Morgan Tribute during The Crown premiere at AFI Fest 2019, presented by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday in Hollywood.
Siblings Who Sing Together ...
Donny and Marie Osmond give their final performance at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday night, ending their 11-year Vegas residency.
A Piece of History
Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Michelle Obama, poses alongside a portrait of himself as Alexander Hamilton on Sunday at the 2019 American Portrait Gala at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
Model Behavior
Jamie Foxx strikes a pose at The West Hollywood Edition opening week, featuring James Murphy and Susanne Bartsch, at the Sunset at The West Hollywood EDI on Saturday.
Kisses for the Mrs.
Rebecca Romijin gets a kiss from hubby Jerry O’Connell at The Humane Society of the United States to the Rescue! New York Gala on Friday at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C.
Suave in the City
Michel B. Jordan leaves a Coach photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Sunday looking stylish in a navy fur coat and sneakers.
Queen of the Carpet
Gillian Anderson looks stunning in a silk dress at a screening of The Crown season three in L.A. on Saturday.