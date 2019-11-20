Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell Get Their Hollywood Stars, Plus Gigi Hadid, Mark Ruffalo & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 20, 2019 06:00 AM

Freeze Frame

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, ahead of their Frozen 2 release this weekend.

The Good Fight

Paul Morigi/Getty

Mark Ruffalo speaks at the Fight Forever Chemicals Campaign kick-off event on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Couch Surfing

John Lamparski/Getty

Ashley Williams gets comfy on Tuesday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.

Got the Power

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Georgia May Jagger attends Citymeals On Wheels’ 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Mic Check

Jason Mendez/Getty

On Tuesday, Iggy Azalea gets chatty on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show at Z100 Studios in N.Y.C.

A View from the Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper attends the 2nd Annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors gala in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Royalty Is Speaking

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com for Time

Lena Waithe talks about her new film, Queen & Slim, on Monday in N.Y.C.  

All Hail the Queen

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Onscreen married couple Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter attend the SAG screening of The Crown season 3 on Monday in N.Y.C. 

America's Next Top Influencer

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Tyra Banks serves a look on the red carpet of the 2019 American Influencer Awards in L.A. on Monday. 

How I Met Your Talk Show Host

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Cobie Smulders stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Model Behavior

SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid leaves an all-day photo shoot on Monday night in N.Y.C.

Father-Daughter Duo

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Honoree Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella arrive at the 2019 Rosie’s Theater Kids Fall gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on Monday in N.Y.C.

Posh in Purple

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss arrives at The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala, honoring Leonard A. Lauder, at Alice Tully Hall in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Country Stars Give Back

Katie Kauss

Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley attend the Miracle on 4th fundraiser benefit for Home Street Home Ministries on Monday in Nashville. 

Cruise Control

Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Monday.

Inspirational Icons

Rachel Murray/Getty

Rosanna Arquette and Gloria Steinem pose at Visionary Women Celebrate Gloria Steinem in Conversation with Cleo Wade at the Beverly Wilshire on Monday in Beverly Hills.

Sleek Chic

SplashNews.com

Sofia Richie dons a black dress with black boots while leaving Nine Zero One Salon in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Actor and Activist

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

George Takei gets honored at PFLAG Gives Thanks: Celebrating Inclusion in the Workplace on Monday in N.Y.C.

Popes on Parade

Rich Polk/Getty

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins attend the Two Popes gala premiere during AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday. 

Festive Treats

Noam Galai/Getty

Adam Devine, along with Captain Morgan, celebrates the new Gingerbread Spiced with Big Gay Ice Cream sandwich collaboration on Monday in N.Y.C.

Doubled Up

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have a date night on Monday at the Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On biography celebration at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C.

Pregnant Pause

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Katharine McPhee gets to the point on Monday while hanging at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. with mom-to-be Ashley Graham.

Love Actually

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Anna Kendrick sticks to the script on Monday on the Brooklyn, New York, set of Love Life.

Take a Hike

The Image Direct

Lea Michele goes for a hike with her husband Zandy Reich (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Monday.

Ray of Sunshine

Monica Schipper/Getty

Soleil Moon Frye visits People Now at the PEOPLETV Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

The Game of Life

PinPep/Shutterstock

Isaac Hempstead Wright, Gemma Whelan and Kristofer Hivju reunite on Monday at the Game of Thrones: A Celebration event in London.

There to Care

GORC/GC Images

Gordon and Tana Ramsay, with daughters Matilda and Megan, arrive at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Monday for the Shop Wear Care Gala fundraiser.

Date Night

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take their seats at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Sunday at the Staples Center in L.A.

Honoring Acclaimed Activists

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Selena Gomez speaks at the podium during ACLU SoCal’s annual Bill of Rights dinner on Sunday at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Beautiful Day

Evan Falk/Variety/Shutterstock

Keri Russell shares a laugh with her husband, Matthew Rhys, at a screening of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Starry Selfie

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Awkwafina, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard and Cynthia Erivo attend the Indie Contenders Roundtable presented by The Hollywood Reporter at AFI Fest in Hollywood on Sunday. 

Squad Celebration

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff arrive at the Frozen 2 European premiere on Sunday in London.

Smile Zone

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry gives a speech on stage at the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The charity creates state-of-the-art youth facilities called ‘Youth Zones’ that give young people a safe, inspiring place to go. 

Pass the Mic

Patrick Lewis/StarPix for HBO/Shutterstock

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook attend a special screening of HBO’s Succession in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Leading Ladies

Jerod Harris/Getty

Hosts Sasheer Zamata and Zazie Beetz hit the stage during the Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE L.A. 2019 event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Curtains Up!

MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the opening of The Inheritance on Broadway on Sunday. 

Ravishing Royalty

Michael Kovac/Getty

Erin Doherty, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter reunite at the Peter Morgan Tribute during The Crown premiere at AFI Fest 2019, presented by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday in Hollywood.

Siblings Who Sing Together ...

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Donny and Marie Osmond give their final performance at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday night, ending their 11-year Vegas residency. 

A Piece of History

Paul Morigi/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Michelle Obama, poses alongside a portrait of himself as Alexander Hamilton on Sunday at the 2019 American Portrait Gala at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. 

Model Behavior

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Jamie Foxx strikes a pose at The West Hollywood Edition opening week, featuring James Murphy and Susanne Bartsch, at the Sunset at The West Hollywood EDI on Saturday.

Kisses for the Mrs.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rebecca Romijin gets a kiss from hubby Jerry O’Connell at The Humane Society of the United States to the Rescue! New York Gala on Friday at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C.

Suave in the City

SplashNews.com

Michel B. Jordan leaves a Coach photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Sunday looking stylish in a navy fur coat and sneakers. 

Queen of the Carpet

Variety/Shutterstock

Gillian Anderson looks stunning in a silk dress at a screening of The Crown season three in L.A. on Saturday. 

