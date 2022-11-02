Angela Bassett Glows in N.Y.C., Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Chace Crawford and More

01 of 70 Purple Reign Christopher Peterson/Splash News oNline Angela Bassett is flawless while arriving to the Tamron Hall Show studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

02 of 70 Point It Out Adam Driver visits pal John David Washington backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.

03 of 70 Made in the Shade Cindy Ord/Getty Lupita Nyong'o is oh-so-cool while arriving to SiriusXM Studios for a town hall with the cast of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

04 of 70 Boys' Club The Image Direct The cast of The Boys, including Chace Crawford, hits the show's Toronto set on Nov. 1.

05 of 70 Man the Mic Courtesy Nick Cannon parties at Sapphire 60 in N.Y.C. over Halloween weekend with Wild n' Out pal Justina Valentine and supermodel Jessica White (not pictured) by his side.

06 of 70 Main Squeeze Noam Galai/Getty Leni Klum gives mom Heidi Klum — dressed as a worm! — a hug on the red carpet of the supermodel's annual Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

07 of 70 Ted Talk Splash News Online Jason Sudeikis gets into character as Ted Lasso on the set of the hit comedy in London on Nov. 1.

08 of 70 Red Alert BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com A bright Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

09 of 70 Casual Couple Backgrid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner blend in with the crowds on Oct. 31 while out in New York City.

10 of 70 Lights Up Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Maggie Rogers puts on a costume for her performance at O2 Academy Leeds in England on Oct. 31.

11 of 70 Hot Seat Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Daniel Radcliffe sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

12 of 70 Guitar Hero Gary Miller/Getty Maren Morris feels the music on Oct. 31 during her taping of Austin City Limits at ACL Live in Texas.

13 of 70 To Boot Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski is fall fabulous while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

14 of 70 Color Up Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com Jennifer Hudson opts for pastel hues for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

15 of 70 Something to Show Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Rina Sawayama brings the drama to a taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

16 of 70 Friends First Courtesy Yvette Nicole Brown and Craig Gerber of Firebuds snap a selfie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Oct. 29 as the cast welcomes first responders and their families to an event for National First Responders Day.

17 of 70 So Emo Courtesy Trace Cyrus is in the spotlight on Oct. 31 during his performance at Emo Nite Halloween in Los Angeles.

18 of 70 Walk the Walk Elder Ordonez/Splash News online Bradley Cooper takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

19 of 70 Think Pink MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Danai Gurira leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

20 of 70 Star in Stripes backgrid Kate Hudson makes her way out of a Halloween get-together in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

21 of 70 Ring Thing John Lamparski/Getty Hoda Kotb cracks up while celebrating Halloween Las Vegas-style — as a Cirque du Soleil performer! — on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

22 of 70 Trick or Treat Michael Kovac/Getty Happy Halloween! Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate with kids Kaia and Presley at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

23 of 70 Sister Act Catherine Powell/Getty Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd hang backstage at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30.

24 of 70 Miami Nice Alexander Tamargo/Getty Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on Oct. 29.

25 of 70 Funny Friends Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bill Heck, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson get goofy at the re-opening night of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Oct. 27.

26 of 70 Down Under Dog Backgrid Ryan Gosling films scenes for The Fall Guy in Sydney on Oct. 31.

27 of 70 With Honors Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Sherry Cola and Randall Park attend the Asia Society of Southern California's U.S. Asia Entertainment Summit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

28 of 70 Lots of Love Rick Kern/Getty Dustin Hoffman gives Sissy Spacek a smooch on Oct. 28 at the premiere of Sam & Kate at the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre in Texas.

29 of 70 In Power Leon Bennett/Getty Janelle Monáe speaks during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

30 of 70 Street Styling Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Lea Michele makes her way to Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 30.

31 of 70 Honoring a Legend Brandi Benton/Startraks Also at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30: Brandi Carlile.

32 of 70 Holding Court Allen Berezovsky/Getty Flea and wife Melody Ehsani hit the court at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 30.

33 of 70 Family Affair Bryan Bedder/Getty Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.

34 of 70 Double Trouble BACKGRID Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands on their way to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 while dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

35 of 70 Denim Dude Erika Goldring/Getty Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at the Champions Square on Oct. 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

36 of 70 Trek to D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

37 of 70 Queen Status BACKGRID Winnie Harlow is all dressed as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

38 of 70 Wakanda Forever Leon Bennett/Getty for EBONY MEDIA GROUP Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

39 of 70 Barbie Girl Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in a complete Barbie box.

40 of 70 Comic Girl Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 dressed as Sailor Moon.

41 of 70 Country Music's Best Gary Miller/Getty Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.

42 of 70 Birds of a Feather Kevin Winter/Getty Vanessa Hudgens attends the annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.

43 of 70 Group Shot Jamie McCarthy/Getty for STARZ Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.

44 of 70 Ab Fab Splash News Online Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.

45 of 70 Hot Dates BFA Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26.

46 of 70 Global Girl Dave Benett/Getty Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28.

47 of 70 She Bangs Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

48 of 70 Studio City Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.

49 of 70 Carpet Cuties Monica Schipper/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown make their red carpet couples' debut at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

50 of 70 Mariah's Minis Monica Schipper/Getty Mariah Carey brings twins Monroe and Moroccan to the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

51 of 70 Fancy Free Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet for the first time as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

52 of 70 Heads Together Lester Cohen/Getty John Legend and Billy Porter pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

53 of 70 Triple Threat Lester Cohen/Getty Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

54 of 70 To the Point Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne. Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com Guests Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne have some fun on The Graham Norton Show in London on Oct. 27.

55 of 70 Getting Down to Business Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kerry Washington is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

56 of 70 Spotlight On Paras Griffin/Getty Honoree Jonathan Majors speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

57 of 70 Wilde Women Emma McIntyre/Getty Olivia Wilde sits down for a chat with writer Katie Silberman at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

58 of 70 Talking Shop Emma McIntyre/Getty Lake Bell laughs as Jane Fonda speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

59 of 70 Total Blockbuster Araya Doheny/Getty Randall Park suits up for the Blockbuster season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

60 of 70 Take a Bow John Lamparski/Getty Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during Take Me Out's Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

61 of 70 Baby Ballerina Roy Rochlin/Getty Coco Rocha and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C.

62 of 70 Walk the Walk Backgrid Aaron Taylor-Johnson heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

63 of 70 Chatting with Colson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, during THR Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

64 of 70 Time to Shine Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock Penélope Cruz sparkles at a photo call for L'immensita at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27.

65 of 70 Purple Reign Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24.

66 of 70 Double Dog Dare The Image Direct Gavin Rossdale has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

67 of 70 Back at It Instarimages.com Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make it a date at the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

68 of 70 Mellow Yellow Frazer Harrison/Getty Michael B. Jordan stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

69 of 70 Forever and Ever Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the Wakanda Forever premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26: Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman in her red carpet ensemble.