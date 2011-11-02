Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 2, 2011
WHAT A JEWEL
Anne Hathaway sashays into the Princess Grace Awards Gala at New York's Cipriani 42nd Street, where she reunited with Princess Diaries costar Julie Andrews at the MontaBlanc-sponsored bash.
SHOE IN
Shoemaker-to-the-stars Christian Louboutin gives muse Blake Lively a lift Tuesday during his 20th anniversary party at Barneys New York.
SUN'S UP
FASHION FORWARD
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen also lend layers of love to friend Christian Louboutin at his 20th anniversary event in New York on Tuesday.
THROW UP THE HORNS
Britney Spears gets into the spirit Tuesday, attending Rock of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where she and beau Jason Trawick shot an "intimate" new music video together.
BROTHERLY LOVE
Joe and Nick Jonas shake on it outside LAX, where the younger Jonas gave his brother a ride on Tuesday.
HOT ROADIE
Pete Wentz leads the way for girlfriend Meagan Camper Tuesday in West Hollywood.
FEELING 'DOWN UNDER'
At least Lamar is having a good time! A newly-single Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé flank Odom for the Sydney launch of the Kardashian Kollection Handbag launch on Wednesday.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Justin Timberlake stays caffeinated after a visit to London's BBC Radio 1 Studios Tuesday, where he promoted his upcoming action flick, In Time.
CELEB FIT CLUB
An expectant Hilary Duff sticks with her pre-natal fitness plan Tuesday, attending a Pilates class in Toluca Lake, Calif.
LET IT SNOW!
Winter arrives early for Sofia Vergara, who frolics in the (fake) white stuff while filming a scene for Modern Family Tuesday in Los Angeles.
FIT TO PRINT
The always-stylish Pippa Middleton makes a bold statement in a printed minidress during an excursion in West London on Tuesday.
RED ALERT
BOTTLE SERVICE
Orlando Bloom stays hydrated during a solo stroll through New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Tuesday.
WALK THE WALK
Anne Hathaway takes a break from her workout routine to enjoy a brisk morning stroll with beau Adam Shulman Tuesday in New York City.