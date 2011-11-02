Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 2, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

WHAT A JEWEL

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Anne Hathaway sashays into the Princess Grace Awards Gala at New York's Cipriani 42nd Street, where she reunited with Princess Diaries costar Julie Andrews at the MontaBlanc-sponsored bash.

SHOE IN

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Shoemaker-to-the-stars Christian Louboutin gives muse Blake Lively a lift Tuesday during his 20th anniversary party at Barneys New York.

SUN'S UP

Credit: Splash News Online

...and Guns up! Pink and rock 'n roll mini-me, 4-month-old Willow, keep it cool during a sunny day of errands Tuesday in Malibu, Calif.

FASHION FORWARD

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen also lend layers of love to friend Christian Louboutin at his 20th anniversary event in New York on Tuesday.

THROW UP THE HORNS

Credit: Xposure

Britney Spears gets into the spirit Tuesday, attending Rock of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where she and beau Jason Trawick shot an "intimate" new music video together.

BROTHERLY LOVE

Credit: Fame

Joe and Nick Jonas shake on it outside LAX, where the younger Jonas gave his brother a ride on Tuesday.

HOT ROADIE

Credit: Broadimage

Pete Wentz leads the way for girlfriend Meagan Camper Tuesday in West Hollywood.

FEELING 'DOWN UNDER'

Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

At least Lamar is having a good time! A newly-single Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé flank Odom for the Sydney launch of the Kardashian Kollection Handbag launch on Wednesday.

COFFEE CLUTCH

Credit: FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake stays caffeinated after a visit to London's BBC Radio 1 Studios Tuesday, where he promoted his upcoming action flick, In Time.

CELEB FIT CLUB

Credit: AKM

An expectant Hilary Duff sticks with her pre-natal fitness plan Tuesday, attending a Pilates class in Toluca Lake, Calif.

LET IT SNOW!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Winter arrives early for Sofia Vergara, who frolics in the (fake) white stuff while filming a scene for Modern Family Tuesday in Los Angeles.

FIT TO PRINT

Credit: INF

The always-stylish Pippa Middleton makes a bold statement in a printed minidress during an excursion in West London on Tuesday.

Shop Pippa's fashionable fall looks right here.

RED ALERT

Credit: INF

Sound the alarm! Mom-to-be Beyoncé continues to dress to impress while stepping out Tuesday in New York City.

BOTTLE SERVICE

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

Orlando Bloom stays hydrated during a solo stroll through New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Tuesday.

WALK THE WALK

Credit: INF

Anne Hathaway takes a break from her workout routine to enjoy a brisk morning stroll with beau Adam Shulman Tuesday in New York City.

