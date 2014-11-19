Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 19, 2014

Theron has a ball while speaking at a UN event in New York City. Plus: Prince Harry, Kelly Clarkson & much more!
By People Staff
Updated November 19, 2014 04:00 PM

1 of 20

LAUGH TRACK

Future-Image/ZUMA

Charlize Theron gets in some giggles at the launch of the UNAIDS New Fast Track Report ahead of World AIDS Day 2014 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

2 of 20

PUPPY LOVE

Ari Perilstein/Getty

1, 2, 3 … aww! Anne Heche cuddles up to an adorable pooch at Hallmark Hall of Fame's One Christmas Eve premiere at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

3 of 20

WILD WAYS

Bobby Metelus/Getty

Who said walking the runway had to be so serious? Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade strike a pose during his A Night on the Runwade fundraiser event at Ice Palace Film Studios on Tuesday in Miami. "It's going down! Just arrived at The Ice Palace for my 3rd Annual A Night on the #RunWade. Ready for some fun!" Wade Tweeted from the event.

4 of 20

SHOW OF SUPPORT

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Jamie Foxx bring a little star power to the Friends of the Rockaway Second Annual Hurricane Sandy Fundraiser at New York City's Hudson Terrace on Tuesday night.

5 of 20

SHARE THE LOVE

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Joel Madden gets caught in the middle of some sweet smooches as Nicole Richie and sister Sofia pucker up at a Gilt party celebrating Nicole's House of Harlow 1960 home fragrance collection on Tuesday in Hollywood.

6 of 20

VERY 'COOL' CHRISTMAS

Christopher Polk/WireImage

He's not Santa, but LL Cool J likely has some tricks up his sleeve as he hosts A Very Grammy Christmas at the Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

7 of 20

SMOKING HOT

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Also there: Mary J. Blige, who turns up the heat during a performance at the Shrine.

8 of 20

WORKING MOM

Pacific Coast News

Before she welcomes her second child, Kristen Bell gets to work on the set of House of Lies in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

9 of 20

FEELING SHARP

Chris Jackson/Getty

On guard! Prince Harry gets ready to rumble after being presented with a sword and shield while meeting traditional Omani Dancers at Nizra Fort on Wednesday in Muscat, Oman, during a three-day visit.

10 of 20

STRUMMING AWAY

Larry Busacca/Getty

Kelly Clarkson proves she can rock with the best of them at the Musicians on Call 15th anniversary concert in New York City on Tuesday.

11 of 20

FRIENDLY SKIES

Mike Coppola/Getty

The Brits take Manhattan! Keira Knightley is joined by a British Airways hostess Tuesday at BAFTA New York Presents: In Conversation with Keira Knightley at the Standard High Line hotel.

12 of 20

BEST PARTNERS

Angela Weiss/Getty

Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs can't contain their excitement at the premiere of their film Life Partners in Hollywood on Tuesday. "She's the best," Jacobs said of her costar. "She's the coolest. Easy-going, lovely, talented."

13 of 20

SHINING BRIGHT

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Mad Men's Christina Hendricks brings out the glam at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday.

14 of 20

BEACH BABE

Splash News Online

Just casually taking in the seaside breeze on Tuesday, Katharine McPhee tosses her tresses while filming her TV series Scorpion in Malibu, California.

15 of 20

SWEET SEAT

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

How many questions can these two answer? The Theory of Everything stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne sit for a Q&A at AOL's Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York City on Tuesday.

16 of 20

POOCH PALS

AKM-GSI

Miley Cyrus stays undercover while on a stroll with her pup in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

17 of 20

SUIT UP

Pacific Coast News

Also undercover is Elle Fanning, who gets in touch with her masculine side while filming scenes for Three Generations Tuesday in N.Y.C.

18 of 20

LIKE A ROSE

Scott Barbour/Getty

Who's blushing? Kim Kardashian struts her stuff in a revealing pink dress as she arrives at an event promoting her new fragrance Fleur Fatale on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia.

19 of 20

STARRY-EYED

Rob Kim/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson get chatty at a press preview for their play Constellations on Tuesday at the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York.

20 of 20

MAKE IT COUNT

David M. Benett/Getty

Models Christy Turlington and Yasmin Le Bon ditch pouts for pretty poses at an event supporting Turlington's charity Every Mother Counts in London on Tuesday.

