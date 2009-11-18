Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 18, 2009
CITY WALK
It's show time! Katy Perry stays in step with beau Russell Brand Tuesday while heading to a matinee of 2012 at The Grove in West Hollywood.
SEEING SPOTS
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen hit the red carpet Tuesday night to pay tribute to Tim Burton with a retrospective of the director's work at New York City's Museum of Modern Art.
SCHOOL OF ROCK
Shedding her preppy Gossip Girl threads for a rocker's wardrobe, Leighton Meester performs for a crowd – and boyfriend Sebastian Stan (left) – Tuesday night at American Eagle's new Times Square store in N.Y.C. The starlet released the music video for her single "Somebody to Love" last week – check it out here!
SUPPORTING ROLE
PEOPLE's new Sexiest Man Alive, Johnny Depp, steps out of the spotlight Tuesday night to also pay tribute to visionary director Tim Burton, who has featured Depp in much of his work. The retrospective runs through April of 2010.
GOING GRAY
A low-key Zac Efron makes a safe landing at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. The actor is reportedly in town to premiere his latest film, Me and Orson Welles, which hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 25.
THREE'S COMPANY
Lucky man! Tim McGraw keeps his two leading ladies – wife Faith Hill and costar Sandra Bullock – close at a party following the New York City premiere for their new film, The Blind Side on Tuesday.
IN SYNC
Justin Timberlake fêtes pal Leona Lewis at L.A.'s Hyde Lounge Tuesday night at the ASICS release party celebrating her album Echo. The Brit singer's sophomore record is already climbing the iTunes Top 10.
SET DRESSING
Who's that girl? It's Christina Aguilera, who leaves her celebrity style Tuesday behind for her new role in the upcoming musical, Burlesque, filming on location in Piru, Calif..
PICK-UP ARTIST
With mom Nicole Kidman busy promoting her upcoming movie Nine, Keith Urban is happily on daddy duty, spending Tuesday sightseeing in New York with 16-month-old daughter Sunday Rose.
SIDEWAYS GLANCES
Meanwhile, Nine star Penélope Cruz is dressed for business – in one tailored black dress – while arriving at The Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday in New York.
FEELING 'BLEU'
Mariah Carey steps out in style, leaving Paris's Hotel George V on Tuesday en route to NRJ Radio. Later that day, the singer visited the variety show Le Grand Journal, where she promoted her latest album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.
FINE FORM
That's how he stays so fit! 2008's Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman gets his pulse racing with a morning jog on Tuesday in New York.
THAT'S 'ROMANTIC'
Is she the bride? Katie Holmes walks down the aisle alongside Elijah Wood for a scene in her new movie, The Romantics, Tuesday in Long Island, N.Y. The actress recently enjoyed a shopping trip in Boston with 3-½-year-old daughter Suri.
HIGH STRUNG
John Mayer hits one intense note during a MySpace secret show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, N.Y., Monday night. The rocker debuted tracks off his just-released album, Battle Studies, and played old favorites at the intimate club gig.
FULL FRONTAL
Is she bringing back the fanny pack? After a night on the town, Rihanna makes a bold – but practical – fashion statement while leaving her London hotel Tuesday.