Christie Brinkley Celebrates Broadway's Chicago, Plus Keke Palmer, Adam Driver & Lady Gaga and More

Silver Belle
Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's Chicago — in which she once starred — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.
Gotta Have Heart
Keke Palmer glows in Nicole Miller on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California.
Face to Face
House of Gucci costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.
Suit Yourself
Adele cracks up on Nov. 15 while hosting an exclusive listening event for her new album 30 for superfans with Spotify at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles.
'Rare' Find
Katie Holmes and Julia Mayorga hold hands on Nov. 16 while filming Rare Objects in N.Y.C.
Fan Favorite
Tom Holland greets the crowd at the Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event of Spider-Man: No Way Home at Regal Sherman Oaks in California on Nov. 16.
Parade Pals
Nick Cannon and Fat Joe get jolly on Nov. 16 at the 28th Annual Harlem
Holiday Lights Parade on West 125th Street in N.Y.C.
Witching Hour
Aubrey Plaza gets spooky on Nov. 16 while arriving to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
In the Hood(ie)
Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix arrive at a special screening of C'mon C'mon at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.
Proud Pop
Alan Jackson celebrates daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman's new book, Lemons on Friday, with a gathering at his home on Nov. 12.
Love in London
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid cuddle up at a special screening of Sophie and the Baron at Sea Containers on Nov. 13 in London.
'Love' to See It
Olivia Wilde wears a T-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles' Love on Tour show while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Nov. 16.
Doting Dad
Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the U.K. premiere of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire on Nov. 16 in London.
Street Style
Stepping out with a fresh new look, Florence Pugh makes her way through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.
Reunited and It Feels So Good
Chef Nyesha Arrington reunites with her besties in the kitchen to prep her unconventional Friendsgiving spread in S.Pellegrino's new series Kitchen Reunion.
'Berry' Chic
Halle Berry shows off her style during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Chit Chat
Oscar Isaac takes the mic during a Dune Q&A session on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
'Sexy' & Spooky
Paul Rudd — a.k.a. PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — arrives at the red carpet world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Cuties
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker get glammed up for the Tick, Tick… Boom! premiere on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Anchors Aweigh
Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice "set sail" at a press event to celebrate the early launch of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Courtside Hangs
Ronny Chieng and Simu Liu hang at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Together Again
François Cluzet and Omar Sy pose together at the Intouchables 10th anniversary in Paris on Nov. 15.
Seeing Double
Kaia Gerber and lookalike mom Cindy Crawford hold hands as they arrive together at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Stepping Out 'In Style'
Amanda Gorman and honoree Simone Biles pose together at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.
On the Move
Jennifer Garner drinks her beverage on the go while out for a stroll on Nov. 15 in L.A.
Haunted House
Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reunite to talk all things Ghostbusters: Afterlife on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Fab Florals
Claudia Schiffer hits the red carpet in an eye-catching floral dress for the premiere of Silent Night on Nov. 15 in London.
Lovely in Lavender
Kelsea Ballerini shines in a lavender ensemble and pink platform heels outside of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.
Chilly City
Ryan Reynolds and his dog brave the cold while out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.
Style Maven
Alexandra Shipp looks stunning in black and leather in Midtown Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.
Caffeine Run
Lily-Rose Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein cozy up together while grabbing coffee and matcha in L.A. on Nov. 14.
'Time'less Beauty
Rosamund Pike poses at the world premiere of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Nov. 15 in London.
Bonding with Brodie
Ian Somerhalder snaps a photo with Brodie the goldendoodle at the Mutts to Models event on Nov. 13 in the actor's hometown of Covington, Louisiana.
Shred the Stage
At the Nashville '80s Dance Party to End ALZ event, Brad Paisley performs onstage to support the Alzheimer's Association at Wildhorse Saloon on Nov. 14 in Nashville.
Center Stage
Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her One Night Only concert from Los Angeles.
Courtside Cuteness
Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Suit Yourselves
Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born
This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the
Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13.
Black Tie Only
Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of King Richard — from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.
Laughing Out Loud
Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at Deadline's The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.
Got to Glow
Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles
Confidential Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13.
Cute Kiss
Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.
Pop Star
Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.
'Great' to See You
Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning have a moment on Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles premiere of their series The Great.
Rockin' Reunion
The cast of 3rd Rock from the Sun — Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, Wayne Knight and French Stewart — reunite on Nov. 14 during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Mic Check
Joel Kim Booster gets talking at the Comedians You Should and Will Know panel during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 14.
Lady in Red
Lady Gaga dazzles on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan on Nov. 13.
Beach Vibes
Bella Hadid rocks a leopard-print bikini and red cowboy hat as she hits the beach in Miami on Nov. 13.
Oh, Baby!
Kerry Washington, Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose for a glamorous photo while attending the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 13.
Rainy Days
Katie Holmes stays dry with an umbrella while walking on set of her upcoming movie Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12.
Tonight, Tonight
Taraji P. Henson stops by The Tonight Show for an interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 12.
Tomorrow, Tomorrow
Nicole Scherzinger visits the Empire State Building while in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12 ahead of Annie Live!
Birds of a Feather
Mahershala Ali and Dax Rey show off their friendship at the 2021 AFI Fest screening of their movie Swan Song at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 12.
Join the Club
Glee star Darren Criss shares his musical talents at 'An Evening with Darren Criss' at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.
Seeing Red
Kid Cudi steps out with bright red hair while at a photoshoot on Nov. 11 in N.Y.C.
A-list Arrival
Taylor Swift poses at the All Too Well N.Y.C. premiere on Nov. 12.
Big N.Y.C. Energy
Ashanti is in great spirits while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
One, Two Punch
Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young put 'em up at the special screening of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago at the Philadelphia Film Center on Nov. 11.
One with the Ocean
Leighton Meester heads to the beach in Malibu to catch some waves on Nov. 11.
Holiday Huddle
Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Aisling Bea attend the Home Sweet Home Alone holiday photo call on Nov. 12 in N.Y.C.
Just You and Me
You costars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold shop for home goods together in L.A. on Nov. 5.