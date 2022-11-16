Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell Bring Spirited to London, Plus Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 16, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 91

Holiday Cheer

Will Ferrell
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell bring the spirit to the London premiere of Spirited on Nov. 15.

02 of 91

On the Dot

Dua Lipa
Splash News Online

Dua Lipa hits the beach in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 15.

03 of 91

Ever After

Paul Mescal
Darren Gerrish/Getty

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones play with patterns at a screening of Aftersun presented by MUBI and Gucci at Curzon Soho in London on Nov. 15.

04 of 91

Gala Glam

Sandra Lee
Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12.

05 of 91

By the Book

Joanna Gaines
Craig Barritt/Getty

Joanna Gaines attends a luncheon for her new book The Stories We Tell at La Mercerie Cafe in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

06 of 91

Dog Days

Ryan Seacrest
Donn Jones/Vanderbilt University

Ryan Seacrest meets a furry friend at the Seacrest Studio in Nashville at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt on Nov. 11.

07 of 91

Red Hot

Janelle Monae
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Janelle Monáe is fire while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

08 of 91

Premiere Pals

Anya Taylor Joy Nicholas Hoult
Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes pose while at New York premiere of their film, The Menu, on Nov. 14.

09 of 91

In Character

Naomi Watts
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Naomi Watts is the spitting image of Babe Paley while filming Feud in N.Y.C on Nov. 14

10 of 91

Sister, Sister

Rachel Brosnahan
Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Rachel Brosnahan and her sister Lydia Brosnahan drip in diamonds as they arrive at Swarovski's celebration of the unveiling of the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 14.

11 of 91

Elvis in the Building

Jacob Elordi
Sean O'Neill/Splash News online

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are spotted dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley while filming scenes for Elvis and Me on Nov. 14.

12 of 91

A Family Affair

Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn
Splash News Online

Kate Hudson shares a hearty laugh with mom, Goldie Hawn, while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in L.A. on Nov. 14.

13 of 91

Round of Applause

Margot Robbie Brad Pitt
Jesse Grant/Getty

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for their new film, Babylon, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 14

14 of 91

Thunderous Arrival

Chris Hemsworth
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Chris Hemsworth waves to fans as he arrives for a tapping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

15 of 91

Royal Honor

Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Declan Rice of England at St George's Park
Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Prince William presents West Ham United soccer star, Declan Rice, with an award at St. George's Park in England on Nov. 14.

16 of 91

Happy in Love

Niecy Nash
James Anthony

Niecy Nash-Betts and wife, Jessica Betts were all smiles while attending the Inaugural Black Love Brunch held at the Hudson Loft in Los Angles on Nov. 13.

17 of 91

Black Love

Viola Davis
James Anthony

Also in attendance at the Inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch on Nov. 13 were Viola Davis and husband, Julius Tennon who were all hugged up while posing for a pic.

18 of 91

Friends' Night Out

Julia Roberts
Cindy Ord/Getty

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Julia Roberts, Clea Newman and Samuel L. Jackson attend the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Lincoln Center in New York on Nov. 14.

19 of 91

Daddy-Daughter Date

Shaq
Paras Griffin/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal and daughter, Taahirah O'Neal, attend the HBO Premiere of Shaq at Illuminarium in Atlanta on Nov.14.

20 of 91

Gucci-ed Out

Anderson Paak
Hanna Lassen/Getty

Anderson .Paak strikes a pose while at the opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition at Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15.

21 of 91

Feelin' the Spirit

Jamie Chung
Craig Barritt/Getty

Jamie Chung is all smiles while attending the DSW holiday gifting season event at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York City on Nov. 14.

22 of 91

And… Action!

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted on set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 14

23 of 91

Star Power

Christina applegate
Phillip Faraone/Getty

David Faustino and Katey Sagal pose with Christina Applegate and her new star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 14.

24 of 91

Seeing Red

Anya Taylor Joy
The Image Direct

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives to an appearance in New York City on Nov. 14.

25 of 91

Puppy Love

Jojo Siwa
The Image Direct

JoJo Siwa steps out with girlfriend Avery Cyrus and a tiny puppy while attending a birthday party in Encino, California, on Nov. 14.

26 of 91

Winner, Winner

Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift accepts an award during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

27 of 91

Selfie Time

Rita Ora Taika
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Husband and wife co-hosting team Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pose for a selfie on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 13.

28 of 91

Seeing Double

Serena Williams
Paul Morigi/Getty

Serena Williams poses alongside her portrait at the 2022 Portrait of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12 in Washington, D.C.

29 of 91

Game Time

Mila Kunis Ashton
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 13.

30 of 91

Strike a Pose

Timothee Chalamet
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Timothée Chalamet attends a photocall for his new film Bones and All in Milan on Nov. 12.

31 of 91

Country Strong

Blake Shelton
Christopher Polk/Coachella Crossroads

Blake Shelton headlines "A Salute to Our Heroes" in Coachella, California, for Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.

32 of 91

Hand in Hand

Cher
Backgrid

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards, step out in Los Angeles following dinner with Tyga (not pictured) on Nov. 13 in L.A.

33 of 91

Reunited

Julia Garner Jason Bateman
Jesse Grant/Getty

Former Ozark castmates Julia Garner and Jason Bateman pose together at Netflix's Ozark Screen Actors Guild Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

34 of 91

Peace Out

Jason Sudeikis
Fernando Leon/Getty

Jason Sudeikis takes the stage during the Thundergong! Benefit Concert at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 12.

35 of 91

Mommy and Me

Chrissy Teigen
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen poses with children Miles and Luna at Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on Nov. 13.

36 of 91

Sing It Out

Nova Twins
Jim Dyson/Getty

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Electric Brixton on Nov. 12 in London as part of their Supernova tour.

37 of 91

Wild Fashion

Janelle Monae
Steve Jennings/WireImage

Janelle Monáe poses with a zebra-shaped handbag at Napa Valley Film Festival's 2022 film, food and wine showcase on Nov. 13 in California.

38 of 91

A Night on the Town

Ben Stiller
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attend opening night of The Old Man and the Pool on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 13

39 of 91

Golden Girl

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Vulture Festival 2022 Los Angeles at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.

40 of 91

Who's That Girl?

Zooey Deschanel
Presley Ann/Getty

Former New Girl costars Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield pose with their significant others, Jonathan Scott and Tess Sanchez, at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in L.A. on Nov. 12.

41 of 91

Gal Pals

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

42 of 91

Mom Friends

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessica Alba, honoree Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba, honoree Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde go glam at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

43 of 91

Model Citizen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Christy Turlington Burns speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for CARE)
Rob Kim/Getty for CARE

Christy Turlington speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Nov. 9 in New York City.

44 of 91

Orange You Glad?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVE MBER 13: Cate Blanchett poses at a special screening for TÁR at Cremorne Orpheum on November 13, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
Hanna Lassen/Getty

Cate Blanchett poses in a bright orange ensemble at a special screening of TÁR at the Cremorne Orpheum on Nov. 13 in Sydney, Australia.

45 of 91

King of Hearts

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones and All photocall at the Hotel De La Ville on Nov. 12 in Rome, Italy.

46 of 91

Shop to It

Ryan Murphy
Courtesy

Joe Mantello, Ryan Murphy and Russell Tovey get together at the wrap of the AHS:NYC Shop experience in New York City's West Village.

47 of 91

Sister Act

Jessica Turpin
Courtesy

Siblings Jennifer and Jordan Turpin are honored at the RaiseAChild Honors event at the W Hollywood on Nov. 5.

48 of 91

Keeping It Confidential

Fortune Feimester
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Fortune Feimster and Christopher Gialanella attend the 12th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Nov. 5.

49 of 91

Sweet Dream

Ashley Benson
Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson has some fun at Fantasy Lab's "Time to Dream" Immersive Experience at Fashion Show in Las Vegas.

50 of 91

Strum-thing Special

Zac Brown
Courtesy

Zac Brown Band performs in front of a sold-out crowd at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 4 during the band's Out in the Middle tour.

51 of 91

Secret Santas

Kate Hudson, Jonathan Van Ness
Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Kate Hudson and Jonathan Van Ness get in the Christmas spirit by attending Rakuten's holiday pop-up shop in New York City on Nov. 11.

52 of 91

Dynamic Duo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope at a photo call for the new Manhattan Theatre Club play "The Collaboration" at The Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope attend a photo call for The Collaboration at the Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios on Nov. 10 in New York City.

53 of 91

Paws Up

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attend the 2022 To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jason Mendez/Getty

Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attend the 2022 To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 11 in New York City.

54 of 91

With the Band

Sean Scanlon, Mike Kamerman, and Beau Kuther. Smallpools, Gramercy Theatre, NYC, November 11, 2022 Credit: Ryan Segedi
Ryan Segedi

Smallpools' Sean Scanlon, Mike Kamerman and Beau Kuther pose at the Gramercy Theater on Nov. 11 in New York City.

55 of 91

Game On

Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of her show The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max, Mindy Kaling dabbles in paddle tennis on Nov. 10 at a homecoming-themed event in L.A.

56 of 91

The Layered Look

Sylvester Stallone visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on November 11, 2022 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sylvester Stallone rocks a purple blazer on top of a black zip-up while visiting SiriusXM's studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

57 of 91

Shining Moment

Katharine McPhee seen at Good Day New York promoting her new KMF jewelry line 'Good Day New York' TV show, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Seen on the set of Good Day New York, Katharine McPhee looks excited to be promoting her new KMF jewelry line on the morning show in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

58 of 91

Show Time

Justin Hartley and Lisa Vanderpump attend The Noel Diary Special Screening at The Bay Theater on November 10, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty

Justin Hartley and Lisa Vanderpump pose together at a special screening of his new Netflix movie The Noel Diary on Nov. 10 in L.A.

59 of 91

Lighting Up the Night

Emily BLunt
Gotham/GC Images

Looking shiny and bright in all white, Emily Blunt smiles and waves while entering The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

60 of 91

Blue Jean Beauty

Miranda Kerr
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Miranda Kerr wears and browses through a selection of denim at Rivet Utility's Two Year Celebration on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.

61 of 91

Tiny Town, Big Joy

Will Ferrell
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Spirited star Will Ferrell taps into his holiday cheer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as he tells the TV host about his model of a "perfect Christmas village'' during a Nov. 10 appearance in N.Y.C.

62 of 91

Winter Wonderland

Chloe Halle
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Singer-sister duo Chlöe and Halle Bailey glitz up the Beverly Hills launch event for their PINK Holiday Gift Guide on Nov. 10.

63 of 91

Strike a Pose

Antonio Banderas
Pablo Cuadra/Getty

Antonio Banderas brings his flair to the stage while performing his play Company in Madrid on Nov. 11.

64 of 91

Shades On

Hugh Jackman
Gotham/GC Images

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman lock hands for a stroll around New York City on Nov. 10.

65 of 91

Simple and Stylish

Jennifer Garner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In creamy clothes and camel-colored shoes, Jennifer Garner walks the Hollywood red carpet at The Big Night Out Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles on Nov. 10.

66 of 91

Jamming Out

Dashboard Confessional
Courtesy

Chris Carrabba of rock band Dashboard Confessional plucks his guitar while performing on the Emo's Not Dead cruise on Nov. 9.

67 of 91

Chic Shop

Christina Aguilera
Backgrid

Christina Aguilera steps out on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Nov. 10, staying on trend in a sleek leather coat, black baseball cap and a bright blue anime-themed handbag.

68 of 91

Grinning Ear to Ear

Wilmer Valderama
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Frances Fisher and Wilmer Valderrama get close for the camera at the first anniversary celebration of "The Humans Who Feed Us" project in L.A. on Nov. 10.

69 of 91

Vocal Power

Yungblud
Splash News Online

Yungblud belts it out on the Italian X Factor live broadcast on Nov. 10.

70 of 91

Sister Time

Lindsay Lohan
Gotham/GC Images

Lindsay and Ali Lohan step out in New York City on Nov. 10.

71 of 91

Break Time

Emma Stone
MEGA

Emma Stone keeps it casual while taking a break from filming her upcoming film AND in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

72 of 91

Boogie Down

Nicholas Hoult
Dave Benett/Getty

Nicholas Hoult attends the launch of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9.

73 of 91

Ladies' Night

Lashana lynch
Dave Benett/Getty

Lashana Lynch and Hayley Atwell pose together at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10

74 of 91

Groovin' Together

Lupita N'yongo
Eyepix/INSTARimages.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costars Lupita Nyong'o and Tenoch Huerta show off some dance moves at a Nov. 9 fan event for their film in Mexico City.

75 of 91

Shirtless Stroll

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Shawn Mendes soaks up the autumn sun while hiking in L.A. on Nov. 9.

76 of 91

Up All Night

Jason Momoa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wearing a purple pajama set, Jason Momoa brings his lively energy to the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of his Netflix film Slumberland on Nov. 9.

77 of 91

Night at the Museum

Nina Dobrev Shaun White
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make a darling duo at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on Nov. 9.

78 of 91

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and his beloved pitbull, Kuma, pass through the streets of New York City on Nov. 9.

79 of 91

Family First

Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, and Sophia Stallone attend the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Nov. 9, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 — rally to support Dad at the N.Y.C. premiere of his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

80 of 91

Color and Sound

Bjork
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Icelandic singer Björk stuns on stage at the Primavera Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9.

81 of 91

Elegant Pair

Emily Ratajkowski
Craig Barritt/Getty

Model Emily Ratajkowski and fashion designer Christian Siriano bring sophisticated glamor to the CODE8 launch event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

82 of 91

Grinning for Good

Simu Liu
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Actor Simu Liu smiles on stage at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America, a non-profit organization fighting hunger in the United States, in L.A. on Nov. 9.

83 of 91

Cheeky Moment

Rob McElhenney
Kathy Hutchins/Zuma

Husband-wife duo Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson pose for an adorable photo op on Nov. 9, at the season 3 premiere of his show Mystic Quest in Los Angeles.

84 of 91

Color Coded

Anya Taylor Joy
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult bring the jewel tones at the London premiere of The Menu on Nov. 9.

85 of 91

Season's Greetings

Isabelle Hupbert Naomi Campbell
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert and Naomi Campbell cozy up at the Christmas decorations unveiling at Le Printemps department store in Paris on Nov. 9.

86 of 91

Here for Hope

Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman. Roy Rochlin/Getty

Aly Raisman hits the red carpet at the 2022 Hope Award for Depression Luncheon at N.Y.C.'s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 9.

87 of 91

New York Minute

Alexander Skarsgard
The Image Direct

Alexander Skarsgård soaks up the sunshine on Nov. 9 on a solo walk in N.Y.C.

88 of 91

Sultry Songbird

Carrie Underwood
Erika Goldring/Getty

Carrie Underwood sings her heart out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

89 of 91

Just Like Honey

Mariah Carey
Backgrid

Mariah Carey and her longtime beau, Brian Tanaka, share a laugh while leaving a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

90 of 91

All Black Everything

FLorence Pugh
The Image Direct

Florence Pugh slays an all-black ensemble as she arrives at JFK airport in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

91 of 91

Blond Ambition

Usher
MEGA

Usher dons blond hair while rollerskating for a new video in London on Nov. 8.

Related Articles
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
Emily BLunt
Emily Blunt is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Miranda Kerr, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and More
Lupita N'yongo
Lupita Nyong'o & Tenoch Huerta Promote Wakanda Forever, Plus Shawn Mendes and More
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Performs at the BMI Country Awards, Plus Mariah Carey, Usher, Florence Pugh and More
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Meets the Cast of 'Almost Famous,' Plus Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan and More
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Transforms into Princess Diana, Plus Harry Styles and More
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Steps Out in London, Plus Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and More
Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Mariah Carey, Henry Cavill and More