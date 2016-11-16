Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 16, 2016

People Staff
November 16, 2016 11:05 AM
<p>Olivia Munn and Edgar Ramirez pose for a photo together at the premiere of <em>Past Forward</em>, presented by Prada, on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
GOING FORWARD

Olivia Munn and Edgar Ramirez pose for a photo together at the premiere of Past Forward, presented by Prada, on Tuesday in L.A.

Billy Farrell/BFA/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e attends a private dinner in honor of <em>Hidden Figures</em> on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.</p>
ACTING OUT

Janelle Monáe attends a private dinner in honor of Hidden Figures on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Priyanka Chopra, PEOPLE Editor Jess Cagle and Brady Center President Dan Gross pose onstage during the Brady Bear Awards&nbsp;in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
STARRY NIGHT

Priyanka Chopra, PEOPLE Editor Jess Cagle and Brady Center President Dan Gross pose onstage during the Brady Bear Awards in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Patrick Dempsey attends the opening of the Porsche Experience Center in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
HOT WHEELS

Patrick Dempsey attends the opening of the Porsche Experience Center in L.A. on Tuesday.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>Prince William plays soccer with students at a Hanoi, Vietnam school on Wednesday.</p>
EYE ON THE PRIZE

Prince William plays soccer with students at a Hanoi, Vietnam school on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Tom Hanks &mdash;&nbsp;with his wife Rita Wilson&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;was the guest of honor on Tuesday at the MoMA Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, in N.Y.C.</p>
PERFECT PAIR

Tom Hanks — with his wife Rita Wilson — was the guest of honor on Tuesday at the MoMA Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, in N.Y.C.

<p>A pensive Tom Hiddleston walks with his luggage on Tuesday at LAX Airport.</p>
FLYING OUT

A pensive Tom Hiddleston walks with his luggage on Tuesday at LAX Airport.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Michael Pe&ntilde;a is a colorful sight in the sand in Venice, California, on Tuesday, as he films scenes for <em>A Wrinkle in Time</em>, which also stars Reese Witherspoon.</p>
AND, ACTION!

Michael Peña is a colorful sight in the sand in Venice, California, on Tuesday, as he films scenes for A Wrinkle in Time, which also stars Reese Witherspoon.

Splash News Online
<p>Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox are on hand for the N.Y.C.&nbsp;screening on Tuesday of Ali Wentworth&#8217;s new scripted comedy <em>Nightcap</em>.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD NIGHT

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox are on hand for the N.Y.C. screening on Tuesday of Ali Wentworth’s new scripted comedy Nightcap

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>They&#8217;re so excited! Lil Wayne and his son are wowed as they take in a basketball game between the Brooklyn nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
BALL SO HARD

They’re so excited! Lil Wayne and his son are wowed as they take in a basketball game between the Brooklyn nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in L.A.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Pierce Brosnan and Kate Beckinsale enjoy an intimate dinner, filming scenes for their upcoming movie, <em>The Only Living Boy in New York</em>, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
DOWN FOR DINNER?

Pierce Brosnan and Kate Beckinsale enjoy an intimate dinner, filming scenes for their upcoming movie, The Only Living Boy in New York, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Bella Hadid, <a href="https://people.com/style/bella-hadid-joins-nike-brand/">the new face of Nike</a>, struts her stuff in N.Y.C.&nbsp;&nbsp;on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
JUST DOING IT

Bella Hadid, the new face of Nike, struts her stuff in N.Y.C.  on Tuesday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are side-by-side at the premiere of the short film <em>Past Forward</em> on Tuesday in&nbsp;L.A.</p>
TABLE FOR TWO

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are side-by-side at the premiere of the short film Past Forward on Tuesday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Also at the <em>Past Forward</em> premiere:&nbsp;Freida Pinto and Demi Moore, who pause for photos on Tuesday.</p>
IT'S A SNAP

Also at the Past Forward premiere: Freida Pinto and Demi Moore, who pause for photos on Tuesday.

Billy Farrell/BFA/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Emma Stone speaks onstage at an AFI Fest screening of <em>La La Land</em> on Tuesday in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
FEELING HAPPY

Emma Stone speaks onstage at an AFI Fest screening of La La Land on Tuesday in Hollywood. 

Todd Williamson/Getty
<p>Singers Halsey, Niall Horan and Katy Perry smize for the camera on Tuesday at a gala celebrating Capitol Records&#8217; 75th Anniversary in L.A.</p>
L.A. LOOKS

Singers Halsey, Niall Horan and Katy Perry smize for the camera on Tuesday at a gala celebrating Capitol Records’ 75th Anniversary in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Krysten Ritter gives&nbsp;some serious side eye on the N.Y.C. set of <em>The Defenders&nbsp;</em>on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
PLAYING DEFENSE

Krysten Ritter gives some serious side eye on the N.Y.C. set of The Defenders on Tuesday. 

<p>Donning a fur coat, Lady Gaga is spotted in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.</p>
WARM & COZY

Donning a fur coat, Lady Gaga is spotted in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

FameFlynet
<p>Emma Watson speaks at&nbsp;the MoMA Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, in&nbsp;N.Y.C.</p>
CENTER STAGE

Emma Watson speaks at the MoMA Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
<p>Connie Britton, Allison Williams and Kuoth Wiel stun in airy ensembles while attending the L.A. premiere of <em>Past Forward</em> on Tuesday.</p>
OH-SO DRESSY

Connie Britton, Allison Williams and Kuoth Wiel stun in airy ensembles while attending the L.A. premiere of Past Forward on Tuesday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne &mdash; accompanied by sister Dani &mdash; walks through Hollywood with drinks in hand on Tuesday.</p>
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Bella Thorne — accompanied by sister Dani — walks through Hollywood with drinks in hand on Tuesday.

AKM-GSI
<p>A very dapper Chris Evans attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Syndey, Australia, on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
G'DAY MATE

A very dapper Chris Evans attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Syndey, Australia, on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Chrissy Teigen joins Belgian chef Bart Vandaele as the pair lead a cooking demonstration, as part of Stella Artois&#8217; &#8220;King&#8217;s Feast&#8221; celebration, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Chrissy Teigen joins Belgian chef Bart Vandaele as the pair lead a cooking demonstration, as part of Stella Artois’ “King’s Feast” celebration, on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

<p>Brad Pitt makes his mark on Tuesday in Shanghai, China, where he took part in local activities.</p>
NICE WORK

Brad Pitt makes his mark on Tuesday in Shanghai, China, where he took part in local activities.

Lucian Capellaro
<p>Jamie Chung is all smiles at the People&#8217;s Choice Awards 2017 nominations press conference on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
IT'S ON, PEOPLE

Jamie Chung is all smiles at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 nominations press conference on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
<p>Decked out in a crimson ensemble, Elisabeth Moss is spotted on the Toronto&nbsp;set of <em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale</em>.</p>
RED-Y TO WORK

Decked out in a crimson ensemble, Elisabeth Moss is spotted on the Toronto set of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Image Direct
<p>Red carpet radiance: Eddie Redmayne and J.K. Rowling walk the red carpet at the European premiere of <em>Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them</em> on Tuesday in London.</p>
GOLDEN PAIR

Red carpet radiance: Eddie Redmayne and J.K. Rowling walk the red carpet at the European premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on Tuesday in London.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>The ever-beautiful Lily Collins laughs while discussing her latest film, <em>Rules Don&#8217;t Apply</em>, at AOL Build on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

The ever-beautiful Lily Collins laughs while discussing her latest film, Rules Don’t Apply, at AOL Build on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Bill Davila/StarTraks
<p>Wilmer Valderrama, Jordana Brewster and Piper Perabo play-fight over a trophy during the People&#8217;s Choice Awards Nominations Press Conference on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
STUCK ON YOU

Wilmer Valderrama, Jordana Brewster and Piper Perabo play-fight over a trophy during the People’s Choice Awards Nominations Press Conference on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Splash News Online
<p>Prince Harry rolls up his sleeves on Tuesday as he arrives at the rehearsal for the Joyful Noise choir in London.&nbsp;</p>
SING ALONG

Prince Harry rolls up his sleeves on Tuesday as he arrives at the rehearsal for the Joyful Noise choir in London. 

Peter Nicholls/Getty
<p>Fashion designer Michael Kors and actress Kate Hudson are the toast of the town on Tuesday at the Michael Kors Mandarin Gallery Flagship Store Opening in Singapore.&nbsp;</p>
OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Fashion designer Michael Kors and actress Kate Hudson are the toast of the town on Tuesday at the Michael Kors Mandarin Gallery Flagship Store Opening in Singapore. 

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty
<p>Singer Joey McIntyre brings his little ones to the P.S. ARTS&#8217; Express Yourself 2016 event in Santa Monica on Sunday.</p>
BOY TIME

Singer Joey McIntyre brings his little ones to the P.S. ARTS’ Express Yourself 2016 event in Santa Monica on Sunday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Julianne Hough and Derek Hough pose with the world&#8217;s most famous mice at Disney World in Orlando, where the siblings filmed two ABC holiday TV specials on Saturday.</p>
MAKING MAGIC

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough pose with the world’s most famous mice at Disney World in Orlando, where the siblings filmed two ABC holiday TV specials on Saturday.

Kent Phillips/Disney Parks
<p>Just before being announced as <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/sexiest-man-alive-2016-dwayne-johnson-the-rock/">PEOPLE&#8217;s Sexiest Man Alive</a>, Dwayne &#8220;The Rock&#8221; Johnson made everyone swoon by taking his mother as his date to the Hollywood premiere of his new film, <em>Moana</em>, on Monday.</p>
MAMA'S BOY 

Just before being announced as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made everyone swoon by taking his mother as his date to the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Moana, on Monday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Busy Phillips gives her best friend Michelle Williams some support at the Beverly Hills premiere of <em>Manchester By the Sea</em> on Monday.</p>
SQUAD GOALS 

Busy Phillips gives her best friend Michelle Williams some support at the Beverly Hills premiere of Manchester By the Sea on Monday.

Earl Gibson III/Getty
<p>Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Casey Affleck and older brother Ben share a moment before watching the film.</p>
BROTHERLY LOVE

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Casey Affleck and older brother Ben share a moment before watching the film.

Earl Gibson III/Getty
<p>Amber Rose shows off her toned abs as she spends the day shopping in Hollywood on Monday.</p>
RETAIL THERAPY 

Amber Rose shows off her toned abs as she spends the day shopping in Hollywood on Monday.

<p>Alan Cumming goofs around as he poses for photos at the Miami Book Fair on Monday.</p>
READ 'EM AND WEEP 

Alan Cumming goofs around as he poses for photos at the Miami Book Fair on Monday.

<p>Rita Ora goes for all-out glam as she films scenes for <em>Wonderwell</em> in San Gimignano, Italy on Monday.</p>
BLONDE AMBITION 

Rita Ora goes for all-out glam as she films scenes for Wonderwell in San Gimignano, Italy on Monday.

MEGA
<p>John Oliver cozies up to Jude Law as the pair attend the 2016 &#8220;Only Make Believe&#8221; Gala in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday. &nbsp;</p>
BRITS ABROAD 

John Oliver cozies up to Jude Law as the pair attend the 2016 “Only Make Believe” Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday.  

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Boxer Vinny Pazienza celebrates his on-screen counterpart, Miles Teller, as the pair pose for photos at the afterparty for the N.Y.C.&nbsp;premiere of <em>Bleed For This</em> on Monday.</p>
TO THE POINT

Boxer Vinny Pazienza celebrates his on-screen counterpart, Miles Teller, as the pair pose for photos at the afterparty for the N.Y.C. premiere of Bleed For This on Monday.

Stephen Lovekin/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Zac Posen and Sean Lennon are mirror images as they pose for photographers at the opening night event of &#8220;Letters to Andy Warhol&#8221; at&nbsp;N.Y.C.&#8217;s Cadillac House on Monday.</p>
HAT'S OFF!

Zac Posen and Sean Lennon are mirror images as they pose for photographers at the opening night event of “Letters to Andy Warhol” at N.Y.C.’s Cadillac House on Monday.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Dominic West and Sienna Miller crack each other up at the &#8220;Tale of Thomas Burberry&#8221; celebration on Monday in&nbsp;N.Y.C.</p>
CHIC COUPLE 

Dominic West and Sienna Miller crack each other up at the “Tale of Thomas Burberry” celebration on Monday in N.Y.C.

Rex Shutterstock
<p>Felicity Jones keeps it chic and casual as she makes her way through LAX Airport in L.A.&nbsp;on Monday.</p>
READY FOR TAKEOFF 

Felicity Jones keeps it chic and casual as she makes her way through LAX Airport in L.A. on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Miranda Kerr strikes a pose as she unveils the Next Era Jaguar Vehicle at a press event in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT

Miranda Kerr strikes a pose as she unveils the Next Era Jaguar Vehicle at a press event in L.A. on Monday. 

<p>Model Karlie Kloss throws a punch at Pablo Motos from the <em>El Hormiguero</em> TV show on Monday in Madrid, Spain.</p>
SHE'S A KNOCKOUT

Model Karlie Kloss throws a punch at Pablo Motos from the El Hormiguero TV show on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

Pacific Coast News
<p><em>Good Behavior</em> star Michelle Dockery gets chatty at SiriumXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
AT THE MIC

Good Behavior star Michelle Dockery gets chatty at SiriumXM studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Salma Hayek, her husband Francois-Henri Pinault &mdash; the CEO of Kering &mdash; and fashion designer Stella McCartney attend the 2016 Kering Talk at the London College of Fashion in London on Monday.</p>
POWERFUL PEOPLE

Salma Hayek, her husband Francois-Henri Pinault — the CEO of Kering — and fashion designer Stella McCartney attend the 2016 Kering Talk at the London College of Fashion in London on Monday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><em>Scream Queens</em> actress Emma Roberts takes a drink to-go on Monday in&nbsp;L.A.</p>
SIDEWALK STYLE

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts takes a drink to-go on Monday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, and actor Zachary Quinto share a table &mdash; and a unique outlook! &mdash;&nbsp;at the Worldwide Orphans 12th Annual Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD VISION

Comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, and actor Zachary Quinto share a table — and a unique outlook! — at the Worldwide Orphans 12th Annual Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Honoree Bono was introduced on stage by actress Amy Poehler at the <em>Glamour</em> Women of The Year Awards in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FREE HUGS

Honoree Bono was introduced on stage by actress Amy Poehler at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards in L.A. on Monday. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Also at the <em>Glamour</em> event, actress Gabourey Sidibe, who snaps a selfie with actress Freida Pinto, honoree Michele Dauber and actresses Amber Heard and Lena Dunham.</p>
A MOMENT TO REMEMBER

Also at the Glamour event, actress Gabourey Sidibe, who snaps a selfie with actress Freida Pinto, honoree Michele Dauber and actresses Amber Heard and Lena Dunham.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, December&#8217;s <em>Glamour</em> cover girl, pose together at the magazine&#8217;s awards in L.A.</p>
HOT IN HOLLYWOOD

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, December’s Glamour cover girl, pose together at the magazine’s awards in L.A.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p><em>Jackie</em> stars Natalie Portman and Greta Gerwig walk the red carpet at the premiere of their film during&nbsp;the AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FESTIVAL FAB

Jackie stars Natalie Portman and Greta Gerwig walk the red carpet at the premiere of their film during the AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday. 

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Charlie Sheen gets to the point at the Gold Glove Awards in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
HAVING A BALL

Charlie Sheen gets to the point at the Gold Glove Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Gigi Hadid plays table tennis at the Stuart Weitzman boutique opening in London on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
BOUNCE BACK 

Gigi Hadid plays table tennis at the Stuart Weitzman boutique opening in London on Monday. 

<p>On Monday in N.Y.C., Christina Hendricks speaks at a Build Series event for <em>Bad Santa 2</em> along with costars Billy Bob Thornton, Brett Kelly, Tony Cox, Mark Waters and Kathy Bates.&nbsp;</p>
HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS 

On Monday in N.Y.C., Christina Hendricks speaks at a Build Series event for Bad Santa 2 along with costars Billy Bob Thornton, Brett Kelly, Tony Cox, Mark Waters and Kathy Bates. 

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk hand-in-hand through JFK Airport in Queens, New York.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk hand-in-hand through JFK Airport in Queens, New York.

Splash News Online
<p>Kristin Davis cradles a chicken while attending the Christmas Market on Aiderbichl Farm on Monday in Salzburg, Austria.</p>
COOL CHICK

Kristin Davis cradles a chicken while attending the Christmas Market on Aiderbichl Farm on Monday in Salzburg, Austria.

WENN
<p>Anna Kendrick makes her way around N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
URBAN ELEMENT

Anna Kendrick makes her way around N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
<p>Bella Hadid shows her toned bod in an ab-baring top while in N.Y.C.</p>
BODY OF WORK

Bella Hadid shows her toned bod in an ab-baring top while in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Brad Pitt greets onlookers at <em>Allied</em> director Robert Zemeckis&#8217; press conference in Shanghai, China on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
IN THE SPOTLIGHT 

Brad Pitt greets onlookers at Allied director Robert Zemeckis’ press conference in Shanghai, China on Monday. 

<p>Camila Alves stops by SiriusXM&#8217;s&nbsp;N.Y.C.&nbsp;studios on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
RADIANT RADIO 

Camila Alves stops by SiriusXM’s N.Y.C. studios on Monday. 

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Chris Martin is the ultimate guitar hero as he performs on Italian TV show <em>Che Tempo Che Fa</em> on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GO ON & PLAY

Chris Martin is the ultimate guitar hero as he performs on Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa on Monday. 

Sipa USA
<p>Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse and Lily Donaldson strike a pose at the Stuart Weitzman boutique opening and dinner in London on Monday.</p>
LADIES NIGHT

Georgia May Jagger, Suki Waterhouse and Lily Donaldson strike a pose at the Stuart Weitzman boutique opening and dinner in London on Monday.

David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Wearing a lace-lined jumpsuit, Katie Holmes slays the style game as she heads to a screening of All We Had during the Napa Valley Film Festival on Saturday.</p>
SARTORIAL STAR

Wearing a lace-lined jumpsuit, Katie Holmes slays the style game as she heads to a screening of All We Had during the Napa Valley Film Festival on Saturday.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
<p>Kevin Hart takes his workout outdoors during a jog in Tarzana, California on Sunday.</p>
WORK IT OUT

Kevin Hart takes his workout outdoors during a jog in Tarzana, California on Sunday.

AKM-GSI
<p>Hello, gorgeous! Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Janelle Monae stun at a special event, hosted by Paramount Pictures&#8217; Brad Grey, on Saturday in L.A.</p>
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Hello, gorgeous! Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monae stun at a special event, hosted by Paramount Pictures’ Brad Grey, on Saturday in L.A.

Mike Windle/Getty
<p>Hilary Swank joins two budding fashion models on the runway as the trio strut their stuff at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation&#8217;s &#8220;Be Beautiful Be Yourself&#8221; benefit on Saturday in Denver, Colorado.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Hilary Swank joins two budding fashion models on the runway as the trio strut their stuff at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s “Be Beautiful Be Yourself” benefit on Saturday in Denver, Colorado.

Thomas Cooper/Getty
<p>Anne Hathaway celebrates her Saturday birthday with a dinner alongside husband Adam Shulman in&nbsp;N.Y.C.</p>
BIRTHDAY GIRL VIBES

Anne Hathaway celebrates her Saturday birthday with a dinner alongside husband Adam Shulman in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Husband Joshua Leonard cradles Alison Pill&#8217;s baby bump at the Hollywood premiere of her movie,&nbsp;<em>Miss Sloane</em>, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
WORKING MOM

Husband Joshua Leonard cradles Alison Pill’s baby bump at the Hollywood premiere of her movie, Miss Sloane, on Friday. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>Ashton Kutcher totes a tray of juice on Sunday while in Studio City, California.</p>
JERSEY BOY

Ashton Kutcher totes a tray of juice on Sunday while in Studio City, California.

FameFlynet
<p>Bruno Mars takes the stage to accept an honorary award at Saturday&#8217;s NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.&nbsp;</p>
COMES WITH TROPHIES

Bruno Mars takes the stage to accept an honorary award at Saturday’s NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France. 

Sipa USA
<p>Cobie Smulders wears white to Friday&#8217;s New York Moves Annual Awards.&nbsp;</p>
KEEPING IT CRISP

Cobie Smulders wears white to Friday’s New York Moves Annual Awards. 

<p>Ellen DeGeneres heads to lunch with wife Portia De Rossi (not pictured) in West Hollywood on Sunday.</p>
READY, SET, SMILE

Ellen DeGeneres heads to lunch with wife Portia De Rossi (not pictured) in West Hollywood on Sunday.

AKM-GSI
<p>On Friday in New York City, Emma Watson and Thandie Newton attend the premiere of <em>City of Joy</em>.&nbsp;</p>
JOY TO THE WORLD 

On Friday in New York City, Emma Watson and Thandie Newton attend the premiere of City of Joy

Splash News Online
<p>Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin join forces at the Global Gift Gala in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
BIG GIVERS

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin join forces at the Global Gift Gala in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday. 

Victor Chavez/WireImage
<p>Karlie Kloss sports a jacket with a large fur collar on a chilly N.Y.C. morning.</p>
WEATHER READY

Karlie Kloss sports a jacket with a large fur collar on a chilly N.Y.C. morning.

The Image Direct
<p>Justin Theroux and wife Jennifer Aniston make their way around Berlin, Germany hand-in-hand.</p>
AUF THE HOOK

Justin Theroux and wife Jennifer Aniston make their way around Berlin, Germany hand-in-hand.

Splash News Online
<p>Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez and Nicole Kidman come together as they celebrate the cast filmmakers of <em>Sing Street</em>, <em>Lion</em>, <em>The Founder</em> and <em>Gold</em> on Saturday in L.A.</p>
FILM FRIENDS

Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez and Nicole Kidman come together as they celebrate the cast filmmakers of Sing Street, Lion, The Founder and Gold on Saturday in L.A.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Matthew Morrison congratulates Kristin Chenoweth backstage at the final performance of <em>Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway</em>&nbsp;on Sunday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
FINAL BOW

Matthew Morrison congratulates Kristin Chenoweth backstage at the final performance of Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Talk about a memorable collaboration! Dave Matthews and Michael J. Fox perform onstage at the actor&#8217;s foundation&#8217;s &#8220;A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to Cure Parkinson&#8217;s&#8221; Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.</p>
STRUM AWAY

Talk about a memorable collaboration! Dave Matthews and Michael J. Fox perform onstage at the actor’s foundation’s “A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to Cure Parkinson’s” Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Miranda Kerr and fianc&eacute; Evan Spiegel attend the Fifth Annual Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday in Culver City, California.</p>
DATE NIGHT

Miranda Kerr and fiancé Evan Spiegel attend the Fifth Annual Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday in Culver City, California.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty
<p><a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/08/31/molly-sims-pregnancy-stressful-second-trimester/">An expecting Molly Sims</a> shines in a gold dress at the Baby2Baby gala in Culver City, California on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
GOLDEN TOUCH

An expecting Molly Sims shines in a gold dress at the Baby2Baby gala in Culver City, California on Saturday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Nick Cannon has fun with the cameras at Friday&#8217;s Nickelodeon HALO Awards in N.Y.C.</p>
NICK ON NICK

Nick Cannon has fun with the cameras at Friday’s Nickelodeon HALO Awards in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>A dress-clad Sir Ian McKellen performs alongside bestie Sir Patrick Stewart at the 62nd London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday.</p>
FRIENDSHIP GOALS

A dress-clad Sir Ian McKellen performs alongside bestie Sir Patrick Stewart at the 62nd London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Ryan Reynolds steps out in Santa Monica, California.&nbsp;</p>
ON THE MOVE

Ryan Reynolds steps out in Santa Monica, California. 

Splash News Online
<p>What a hunk! Scott Eastwood shows off his toned physique while running on a beach in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

What a hunk! Scott Eastwood shows off his toned physique while running on a beach in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

AKM-GSI
