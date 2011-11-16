Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 16, 2011
SOCIAL SCENE
Ashlee Simpson and beau Vincent Piazza stay connected Tuesday while attending American Eagle and Nylon magazine's November cover celebration at L.A. restaurant Sherbourne.
COMING UP ROSES
After hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Emma Stone goes glam for the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit Tuesday, where director Pedro Almédovar was honored in New York.
RED-Y TO SHINE
Also at the Pedro Almédovar event: Elizabeth Olsen, who makes one sexy film buff as she makes her way into the Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
PIMP HER RIDE
Mila Kunis gets up close and personal with the new Jaguar convertible during a sneak preview party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
SMOOCHED!
What a kiss up! George Clooney flaunts his lady love Stacy Keibler at another red carpet event – this time at the Beverly Hills premiere of the actor's film, The Descendants, on Tuesday.
CAT FANCY
He's not a purr-vert – Antonio Banderas is just getting frisky with his onscreen feline counterpart while promoting his animated flick, Puss in Boots, in Mexico on Tuesday.
GOOD JEANS
Model mom Heidi Klum leads the way for her kids – daughter Leni, 7, and sons Johan, 4, and Henry, 6 – while running errands in L.A. Tuesday.
PREMIERE PAIR
Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits the red carpet alongside 50/50 costar – and mom-to-be – Bryce Dallas Howard Tuesday during the When You Find Me premiere at New York's American Museum of Natural History.
CARRY ON
Amid whispers of a split, Pippa Middleton maintains a stiff upper lip Tuesday while arriving to work in London.
PICTURE PERFECT
A gorgeous Megan Fox poses with a dapper Clive Owen Tuesday at the Moscow launch of Vertu's Constellation, the luxury brand's first touch-screen smartphone.
COLOR GUARD
Lady Gaga plays the blues Tuesday, stepping out in a vibrant ensemble for a day of shopping in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.
GLAMOUR GIRLS
Like mother, like daughter! Sarah Jessica Parker and 2-year-old Loretta sport stylish hers-and-hers sunglasses Tuesday in New York City.
GET SET
Here's looking at you! Mark Wahlberg takes a break from filming his latest crime thriller, Broken City, in New York's East Village neighborhood Tuesday.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Victoria Beckham can't keep her hands of 4-month-old daughter Harper during a Tuesday afternoon outing in New York City.
SEEING DOUBLE
It's in the eyes! Following his claim that he'll quit acting in three years, Brad Pitt promotes his baseball film Moneyball at a Tuesday press conference in South Korea.