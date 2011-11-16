Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 16, 2011

The twosome step out for a party in L.A. Plus: Emma Stone, Mila Kunis and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

1 of 15

SOCIAL SCENE

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson and beau Vincent Piazza stay connected Tuesday while attending American Eagle and Nylon magazine's November cover celebration at L.A. restaurant Sherbourne.

2 of 15

COMING UP ROSES

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Emma Stone goes glam for the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit Tuesday, where director Pedro Almédovar was honored in New York.

3 of 15

RED-Y TO SHINE

Credit: Saleem Elatab/Splash News Online

Also at the Pedro Almédovar event: Elizabeth Olsen, who makes one sexy film buff as she makes her way into the Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

4 of 15

PIMP HER RIDE

Credit: JPI

Mila Kunis gets up close and personal with the new Jaguar convertible during a sneak preview party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

5 of 15

SMOOCHED!

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

What a kiss up! George Clooney flaunts his lady love Stacy Keibler at another red carpet event – this time at the Beverly Hills premiere of the actor's film, The Descendants, on Tuesday.

6 of 15

CAT FANCY

Credit: Keypix/Splash News Online

He's not a purr-vert – Antonio Banderas is just getting frisky with his onscreen feline counterpart while promoting his animated flick, Puss in Boots, in Mexico on Tuesday.

7 of 15

GOOD JEANS

Credit: Fame

Model mom Heidi Klum leads the way for her kids – daughter Leni, 7, and sons Johan, 4, and Henry, 6 – while running errands in L.A. Tuesday.

8 of 15

PREMIERE PAIR

Credit: Kevin Kane/WireImage

Joseph Gordon-Levitt hits the red carpet alongside 50/50 costar – and mom-to-be – Bryce Dallas Howard Tuesday during the When You Find Me premiere at New York's American Museum of Natural History.

9 of 15

CARRY ON

Credit: Martin Karius/Splash News Online

Amid whispers of a split, Pippa Middleton maintains a stiff upper lip Tuesday while arriving to work in London.

10 of 15

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Oleg Nikishin/Getty

A gorgeous Megan Fox poses with a dapper Clive Owen Tuesday at the Moscow launch of Vertu's Constellation, the luxury brand's first touch-screen smartphone.

11 of 15

COLOR GUARD

Credit: Xposure

Lady Gaga plays the blues Tuesday, stepping out in a vibrant ensemble for a day of shopping in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.

12 of 15

GLAMOUR GIRLS

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Like mother, like daughter! Sarah Jessica Parker and 2-year-old Loretta sport stylish hers-and-hers sunglasses Tuesday in New York City.

13 of 15

GET SET

Credit: PPNY / GSNY / Splash News Online

Here's looking at you! Mark Wahlberg takes a break from filming his latest crime thriller, Broken City, in New York's East Village neighborhood Tuesday.

14 of 15

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Victoria Beckham can't keep her hands of 4-month-old daughter Harper during a Tuesday afternoon outing in New York City.

15 of 15

SEEING DOUBLE

Credit: Kim Sun Ah/Abaca

It's in the eyes! Following his claim that he'll quit acting in three years, Brad Pitt promotes his baseball film Moneyball at a Tuesday press conference in South Korea.

By People Staff