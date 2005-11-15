Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 16, 2005
A LA CART
Even the world's sexiest couple have to eat – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (with her son Maddox riding in the shopping cart) stock up at a Los Angeles grocery store Monday.
'BIG' SQUEEZE
Big amp Rich rocker "Big" Kenny Alphin gets a leg up on wife Christiev on Tuesday at an afterparty for the Country Music Association Awards in New York City (Big amp Rich performed their song "Comin' to Your City" at the ceremony). Christiev gave birth to the couple's first child, son Lincoln, just two weeks ago.
AUSSIE POSSE
Keith Urban celebrates his dual CMA Award win (for entertainer of the year and male vocalist) with presenter and fellow Aussie Olivia Newton-John – but he dodged reporters' questions about another famous blonde from Down Under, Nicole Kidman, who was spotted recently sporting a ring on her wedding finger.
'HOME' SWEET HOME
Sugarland frontwoman Jennifer Nettles and Jon Bon Jovi make sweet music together at the CMAs. The pair sang "Who Says You Can't Go Home," a track from Bon Jovi's new album, "Have a Nice Day."
WELL-BALANCED
Jessica Alba strikes a Zen pose on a beach Monday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The actress is in town filming the psychological thriller Awake, in which she plays Hayden Christensen's wife.
ON THE GO
Two months after giving birth to son Sean Preston, Britney Spears runs an errand in Malibu on Tuesday. Her own mom, Lynne, joined her.
BANDED TOGETHER
Looking like two studded peas in a pod, Avril Lavigne and fiancé Deryck Whibley (Sum 41) take a stroll in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The rockers will tie the knot this summer.
ONE STEP CLOSER
Bono plays director to guitarist The Edge's antics Monday in South Beach as they film the documentary A Day in the Life of Edge. The pair are in Miami with their band U2 for their sold-out Vertigo tour.
URBAN LEGEND?
Their reps say they're just friends, but Nicole Kidman and fellow Aussie Keith Urban look awfully close Friday in Boston. The previous day, Kidman, who's been in Washington, D.C., filming The Visiting, caught Urban's concert in Albany, N.Y.
WHAT'S MY LINE?
LeAnn Rimes gets her hands on her husband of three years, Dean Sheremet, at the New York City premiere of the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line on Saturday. Rimes's take on the Big Apple (host to Tuesday's Country Music Association Awards)? "It's an electrifying place and I'm having a wonderful time."
SAY WHAT?
With Mom and Dad standing by – and assuring no chance of a wardrobe malfunction on her 30th birthday – Tara Reid ignores her own tee and poses for photographers Saturday before hitting Hollywood club Mood to celebrate.
CLOSE 'FRIENDS'
Ryan Reynolds hangs with his reel-life love, Amy Smart, in Los Angeles on Monday after the premiere of their film Just Friends. In real life, Reynolds is engaged to rocker Alanis Morissette.