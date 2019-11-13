Kristen Bell Channels Elsa & Anna in N.Y.C., Plus Charlize Theron, Josh Gad & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 13, 2019 06:00 AM

Ice Queen

Ahead of Frozen 2‘s upcoming release, Kristen Bell does press in New York City on Tuesday.

Miami Nice

Also talking up the film: her costar Josh Gad, who visits the Miami set of Despierta América! at Univision Studios on Tuesday.

Happy Holiday

Last Christmas‘ Paul Feig, Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson switch on the Christmas lights at Covent Garden in London on Tuesday night.

Walk About

Kyra Sedgwick pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Paw Patrol

Chuck Norris cuddles a pup on Tuesday at the pre-opening of the traditional Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf, Austria.

Shady Lady

Charlize Theron continues her Bombshell press tour in New York City on Tuesday.

Don’t Call Them Angel

Charlie’s Angels director and star Elizabeth Banks hugs her smizing costar Kristen Stewart at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Orange Crush

Kate McKinnon and Charlize Theron pose together at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

Courtside Cuddles

Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes pack on the PDA during a basketball game between the L.A. Clippers and Toronto Raptors on Monday in L.A.

Nothing 'Scandalous' Here 

Former Scandal star Kerry Washington goes for a casual stroll in L.A. on Monday. 

 

Learning from the Best 

Jennifer Garner (who loves to make cooking videos on Instagram) leaves dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with celebrity chef and friend Ina Garten on Monday. 

Bowling for a Cause 

Paul Rudd takes a selfie with a participant at the 8th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY (The Stuttering Association for the Young) in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Styles on Stage

Harry Styles attends Slave Play on Broadway on Sunday night in N.Y.C. 

Power Suit 

Maya Hawke attends an N.Y.C. screening of Stranger Things season 3 on Monday. 

Big Little Reunion

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO’s Big Little Lies For Your Consideration screening at the Hammer Museum in L.A. on Monday. 

Give Her a Hand

Diane Keaton gets a leg up at the premiere of Very Ralph at The Paley Center for Media in L.A. on Monday.

Couples Who Match Together…

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things step out in N.Y.C. on Monday for a coffee date. 

Shop Her Style

Kelly Ripa poses at LTD by Lizzie Tisch’s Holiday Shopping Event at the Loews Regency in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Truth or Dare

Truth Be Told costars Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul smile at each other at the afterparty for the Apple TV+ show’s premiere on Monday in Beverly Hills.

Put a Bow On It 

Anna Kendrick attends a special screening of Noelle, hosted by Disney+ and The Cinema Society, in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Costars in Conversation

Mad About You costars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser speak onstage during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations and screening of the show on Monday in L.A.

Halloween Isn’t Over 

Michael Shannon shows up at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing an Alvin and the Chipmunks onesie on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Country Crooner

Carrie Underwood looks radiant as she performs onstage during the 57th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on Monday in Nashville.

Slim Screening

Daniel Kaluuya smiles while speaking onstage at a BAFTA screening of his film Queen & Slim on Monday in N.Y.C.

On the Dot

Katy Perry beams in a colorful polka-dot dress during a press conference before her concert in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday.

Sun Safety First

Actress Olivia Holt hikes with Neutrogena to help end skin cancer and promote sun-safety behaviors on Monday in L.A. 

Hair Apparent

Madelaine Petsch shows off her flowing locks on Monday at the Conair Unbound Auto Curler launch party at White Space Chelsea in N.Y.C.

Best for Last

Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson snuggle up at the Last Christmas U.K. premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday night.

Season's Greetings

Also at the premiere: director Paul Feig and Kylie Minogue.

Going Green

Jennifer Lopez chooses head-to-toe emerald for a day out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

All That Jazz

Jeff Goldblum performs with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on SiriusXM’s Real Jazz Channel at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday.

Coffee Talk

Kristin Davis pops by People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Good Call

Katie Holmes walks and talks in New York City on Monday.

Mic Check

Willow Smith performs at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

All the Lights

Also performing over the weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019 in L.A., Solange.

Art in Motion

FKA Twigs joins the celebration of music at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019.

Mama's Little Star

Christina Aguilera brings her daughter, Summer Rain, on stage at her sold-out show in London on Sunday. 

Face Off

Say “cheese!” People’s Champion winner Pink makes a face alongside husband Carey Hart and their children, son Jameson and daughter Willow, at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. 

Winning Couple

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani hold hands as they walk the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, where Shelton took home the 2019 Country Artist award and Stefani nabbed the Fashion Icon honor, on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. 

Backstage Antics

Also at the People’s Choice Awards: Robert Downey Jr. and Kevin Hart, making his first red carpet appearance since his car crash earlier this year.

Shop 'Til You Drop

Taylor Swift takes the stage in a patterned minidress and matching thigh-high boots at the annual Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival on Sunday in Shanghai.

A Match Made in Heaven

Emily Mortimer and Laura Dern hit up the premiere of Netflix’s Marriage Story in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Give Him a Hand

Harrison Ford and Victoria Tauli-Corpuz chat with the audience on day three of Summit LA19 in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

