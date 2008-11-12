Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 12, 2008
'BEAR'-Y SPECIAL
Tori Spelling and her pretty-in-pink 5-month-old daughter Stella have a mommy-baby outing Tuesday at the launch party of Nintendo Wii's new interactive game Build-A-Bear Workshop: A Friend Fur All Seasons in Hollywood.
CHIC SCENE
Nicole Richie gets ready to raid the racks at HampM's exclusive celebrity shopping event at the retailer's West Hollywood store on Tuesday.
GOTTA HAVE FAITH
Tim McGraw keeps wife Faith Hill close at hand Tuesday at 56th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. McGraw was honored for his song "If You're Reading This" at the ceremony, and the couple's duet, "I Need You," also received an award.
See more stars making the scene at the BMI songwriting awards!
TABLE FOR TWO
Miley Cyrus and Justin Gaston cozy up at the BMI Country Awards. It's a busy week in Nashville for the Hannah Montana star, who'll take the stage to present a trophy with dad Billy Ray Cyrus at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday.
THREE MOUSEKETEERS
G'day from Down Under! Disney Channel darlings Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens continue their High School Musical 3: Senior Year promotional tour Tuesday in Sydney, Australia, where they posed for pictures and took in the sights – including the famed Opera House.
TALKING SHOP
Also in Sydney, Chris Brown and Rihanna take time out from touring together for a little shopping at the Diesel store on Monday.
BARE BONES
Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford takes a break from scandalous school ties for a field trip to London for a VIP preview of the new Darwin exhibition at the Natural History Museum on Tuesday.
GOOD LOOKIN'
American Music Award nominee Alicia Keys – in a smart pair of funky black frames – waves to fans on her way to visit the Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday in New York City.
SANTA'S HELPER
'Tis the season to go shopping! Victoria Beckham and 3-year-old son Cruz get in the holiday spirit early during a visit Tuesday to The Grove in Los Angeles. Among their stops: a visit to Santa's House, where the little guy tried to open the locked doors.
BEACH BOYS
Life's a beach for Gavin Rossdale and 2-year-old son Kingston as they enjoy the ocean view during a family vacation in Mexico on Tuesday.
PUCKER UP
Jewel lends her lips to a good cause Tuesday, donating her autograph and kiss print to the second annual Kiss for Country charity auction campaign at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
DRAMA CLUB
Natalie Portman keeps things light Tuesday on the New York City set of her family drama Love and Other Impossible Pursuits.
CROWD PLEASER
Pink gets the party started, pumping up the audience during a MySpace secret show in Barcelona, Spain, where she performed songs off her new album, Funhouse on Monday.
CALL CENTER
Heroes star Hayden Panettiere multitasks while navigating her way through a group of fans after a visit Tuesday to the Andy LeCompte salon in West Hollywood.
PUB CRAWL
Amy Winehouse goes for a stroll Tuesday after visiting her local pub in London. The singer received some good news recently: Her husband Blake Fielder-Civil was released from jail and checked into rehab.