Star Tracks: Wednesday, November 11, 2009
RED HOT
A stunning Nicole Kidman keeps her main man, hubby Keith Urban close as the pair arrive for the 57th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Tuesday. The country crooner is slated to perform during the CMA Awards, which air live Nov. 11 on ABC.
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
Shakira finds herself in a twist Tuesday, showing off her long blonde dreadlocks during a visit to New York's Ed Sullivan Theater, where the singer made an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman to promote her latest album, She Wolf, which hits stores Nov. 23.
PLATINUM WAYS
Lady Gaga – who premiered her latest music video, "Bad Romance," this week – ditches her risk-taking style Tuesday for a more casual, Army-inspired Veterans Day look at Los Angeles International Airport.
PARK IT
After filming a few scenes with gal pal Carey Mulligan last week, leading man Shia LaBeouf learns from the master, sharing screen time Tuesday with Michael Douglas while on the New York set of Money Never Sleeps.
SOLO STAR
Newly single Adam Lambert arrives at TV Guide's Hot List Party at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The American Idol alum will release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, on Nov. 23.
FUNNY GUY
Just say no ... to bikini girls? Jon Gosselin fights temptation Tuesday while shooting a video for FunnyorDie.com in Los Angeles. In the self-skewering clip, he rejects a DJ in a bikini and returns a box full of his beloved Ed Hardy gear.
PATRIOT GAMES
AnnaLynne McCord puckers up Tuesday as she kicks off off Cosmopolitan and Maybelline's Kisses for the Troops event on Veterans Day in Times Square. The 90210 hottie donated a print of her kissable lips on cards to be sent overseas to troops.
HEROES AMONG US
Smile like you mean it! Molly Sims and Mandy Moore stick together to celebrate USA TODAY's 4th annual Hollywood Hero Awards Tuesday in Los Angeles. The gala honored fellow actress Ashley Judd for her work as Global Ambassador for YouthAIDS.
SETTING OFF
She has a visitor! Katie Holmes may be filming her new movie The Romantics in Long Island, N.Y., but the actress still finds time to entertain real life leading man, Tom Cruise, during a sweet stroll on set Tuesday.
SUN BLOCK
What a good mom! Gwen Stefani shields 14-month-old son Zuma from the sun during an afternoon out in Los Angeles Monday.
NICE THREADS
A solo Penn Badgley – whose Gossip Girl character just took part in the show's much-hyped threesome – hunts for a hot look at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York Tuesday.
POINT AND SHOOT
Khloe Kardashian and sister Kim come bundled up for a day at the beach while shooting their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Tuesday.
MAKING SCENTS
Tyra Banks steps up for a squirt of Halle Berry's signature scent, Halle, on an episode of The Tyra Banks Show scheduled to air Wednesday.
REINDEER GAMES
Demi Lovato finds a prime spot for a picture – between Pluto's faux antlers! – while taping a segment for the 2009 Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade in Anaheim, Calif., Monday. The festivities will air Dec. 25 on ABC.
HIGH STEAKS
After appearing on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday where she talked up her new SMOAK makeup line, reality star Shanna Moakler picks a juicy cut at New York's Benjamin Steakhouse.