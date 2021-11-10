Elton John Receives High Honors in Windsor, Plus Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Garner and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Medal of Honor
Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.
Big Laughs
Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.
Getting Things Done
Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.
The Champ Is Here
Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.
Think Pink
Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9.
Center Stage
Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.
Set Sighting
Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.
Book Launch
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.
Stunning Shot
Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.
Lunch Date
Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.
Supporting Creative Talent
Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.
Major Inspo
Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.
'Good' Vibes
Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.
Glitz & 'Glamour'
Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Major Gains
Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6.
'Game' On
Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.
The Lake Show
Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Impeachment Finale
Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8.
Friends in Philly
Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.
Welcome Back to the Big Apple
Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.
Hot Girl Glam
Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Smell the Roses
Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.
Rock On
The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.
A Living Legend
Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.
City Chic
Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.
Walk It Out
Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.
Tee Time
Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
Pink Power
The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A.
Marathon Mode
Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.
Smile for the Camera
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.
Women in Film
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson get together at Netflix's The Lost Daughter women's luncheon and screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Nov. 7 in West Hollywood.
Radiant in Red
Rihanna heads to boyfriend A$AP Rocky's concert at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on Nov. 7.
Sunday Funday
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wear Los Angeles Rams jerseys and enjoy a bite to eat at their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.
Welcoming Wellness
Gwyneth Paltrow kicks off her In goop Health Summit at the Porsche Experience Center on Nov. 7 in L.A.
Cup Classic
Elizabeth Banks attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP event at Del Mar Race Track on Nov. 6 in Del Mar, California.
New Music
Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = with a live performance on Nov. 7 in N.Y.C.
Special Screening
Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill attend the Film Independent screening of Belfast at Harmony Gold on Nov. 7 in L.A.
Family Matters
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.
Live from New York
Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.
Pretty Please
Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
An Audience with Idris
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
Carried Away
Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.
Roman's Reign
Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Souled Out
Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 5.
Set the Scene
Rupert Grint films on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Nov. 4 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Back in the City
Sandra Lee attends the 60th anniversary of The White House Historical Association gala on Nov. 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.
The Ultimate Trio
Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the Migos take the stage at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on Nov. 3 in L.A.
Supermodel Status
Heidi Klum poses at the entrance of Zappeion Hall to shoot for Germany's Next Topmodel on Nov. 5 in Athens, Greece.
Beauty Mogul
Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty, stops by Sephora Times Square on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Play Ball!
Kendall Jenner takes a big swing at the 2021 Cactus Jack Foundation softball game on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Retail Therapy
Chris Pine is in great spirits as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Nov. 3.
Game On
Trey Songz performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.
Laughs in London
Paul Rudd stops by The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London for the show's Nov. 5 taping.
Immersive Art
Kota the Friend and Wesley Snipes get together at Danny Cole's Creature World Bouncy House Playground at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Clifford Crew
Darby Camp, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale attend a special screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Scholastic Inc. headquarters on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Liam Neeson films the new Philip Marlowe movie in Barcelona on Nov. 4.
TikTok Takeover
Addison Rae and Bella Thorne attend the amfAR gala, where FIJI water was served, in L.A. on Nov. 4.
Laugh Out Loud
Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney share a laugh on The Jonathan Ross Show in London on the Nov. 6 taping of the show.
Happy Face
Chrissy Teigen laughs out loud on Nov. 4 while shopping in Beverly Hills.
Ride Along
Liev Schreiber rides some hot wheels through New York City on Nov. 4.
Happy and Healthy
Rebel Wilson enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York on Thursday followed by a stop at the Olly Winter Wellness Café pop-up for cozy hot cocoa, matcha and immune-supporting supplement samples.