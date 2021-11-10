Elton John Receives High Honors in Windsor, Plus Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Garner and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 10, 2021 11:45 AM

Medal of Honor

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.

Big Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

Getting Things Done

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.  

The Champ Is Here

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.

Think Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9. 

Center Stage

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.

Book Launch

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.

Stunning Shot

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.

Lunch Date

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.

Supporting Creative Talent

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.

Major Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.

'Good' Vibes

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.

Glitz & 'Glamour'

Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Major Gains

Credit: Splash

Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6. 

'Game' On

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/getty

Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.

The Lake Show

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty

Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.  

Impeachment Finale

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8. 

Friends in Philly

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

Welcome Back to the Big Apple

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Dinner Date

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.

Hot Girl Glam

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Smell the Roses

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.

Rock On

Credit: Matt Cowan

The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.

A Living Legend

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

Walk It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.

Tee Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California. 

Pink Power

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A. 

Marathon Mode

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7. 

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.

Women in Film

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson get together at Netflix's The Lost Daughter women's luncheon and screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Nov. 7 in West Hollywood.

Radiant in Red

Credit: shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID

Rihanna heads to boyfriend A$AP Rocky's concert at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on Nov. 7.

Sunday Funday

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wear Los Angeles Rams jerseys and enjoy a bite to eat at their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Welcoming Wellness

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow kicks off her In goop Health Summit at the Porsche Experience Center on Nov. 7 in L.A.

Cup Classic

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Elizabeth Banks attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP event at Del Mar Race Track on Nov. 6 in Del Mar, California.

New Music

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = with a live performance on Nov. 7 in N.Y.C. 

Special Screening

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill attend the Film Independent screening of Belfast at Harmony Gold on Nov. 7 in L.A.

Family Matters

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.

Live from New York

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.

Pretty Please

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.

An Audience with Idris

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.

Carried Away

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.

Roman's Reign

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Souled Out

Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty

Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 5.

Set the Scene

Credit: The Image Direct

Rupert Grint films on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Nov. 4 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Back in the City

Credit: Jill Lotenberg

Sandra Lee attends the 60th anniversary of The White House Historical Association gala on Nov. 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

The Ultimate Trio

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the Migos take the stage at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on Nov. 3 in L.A.

Supermodel Status

Credit: Splash News Online

Heidi Klum poses at the entrance of Zappeion Hall to shoot for Germany's Next Topmodel on Nov. 5 in Athens, Greece.

Beauty Mogul

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty, stops by Sephora Times Square on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Play Ball!

Credit: Bob Levey/Getty

Kendall Jenner takes a big swing at the 2021 Cactus Jack Foundation softball game on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Retail Therapy

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine is in great spirits as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Nov. 3.

Game On

Credit: Made Nightlife 

Trey Songz performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

Laughs in London

Credit: INSTARimages.com

Paul Rudd stops by The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London for the show's Nov. 5 taping.

Immersive Art

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Kota the Friend and Wesley Snipes get together at Danny Cole's Creature World Bouncy House Playground at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Clifford Crew

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Darby Camp, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale attend a special screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Scholastic Inc. headquarters on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Liam Neeson films the new Philip Marlowe movie in Barcelona on Nov. 4.

TikTok Takeover

Credit: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

Addison Rae and Bella Thorne attend the amfAR gala, where FIJI water was served, in L.A. on Nov. 4.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney share a laugh on The Jonathan Ross Show in London on the Nov. 6 taping of the show.

Happy Face

Credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen laughs out loud on Nov. 4 while shopping in Beverly Hills. 

Ride Along

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber rides some hot wheels through New York City on Nov. 4. 

Happy and Healthy

Credit: Patrick MacLeod

Rebel Wilson enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York on Thursday followed by a stop at the Olly Winter Wellness Café pop-up for cozy hot cocoa, matcha and immune-supporting supplement samples.

Rock On