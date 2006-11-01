Star Tracks - Wednesday, November 1, 2006
COMMUNITY BUILDING
Brad Pitt dons his hard hat as he helps build homes in Lonavala, India, on Wednesday. The actor began his volunteer service on Monday as part of the Jimmy Carter Work Project to construct 100 homes in India for Habitat for Humanity.
KEEPING UP APPEARANCES
With a wink and a smile, Justin Timberlake eases into his role as host of the MTV Europe Music Awards during a press conference Wednesday in Copenhagen. Timberlake is also competing for best male and best pop singer at the 13th annual awards, which will be held Thursday.
TEMPTED BY THE FRUIT
And the prize for most elaborate interpretation of a bible story? Seal and pregnant wife Heidi Klum, who turn up at the Project Runway host's 7th annual Halloween party at L.A.'s Privilege dressed as Eve and the Serpent. Of her costume, Klum told PEOPLE, "I thought it was a fun way to come up with a 'wow' costume that worked with my belly!" Sssmart!
STAGE MAGIC
Call him the caped crusader! Kevin Federline swoops onstage for a performance at the KIIS-FM/West Hollywood Halloween carnaval on Tuesday, the same day the rapper released his debut album, Playing With Fire. Of his music, Federline told PEOPLE: "It's something I believe in and I'm going to fight for it. I'm just another artist that's having to pay his dues."
CORPSE BRIDE
Christina Aguilera and hubby Jordan Bratman get battered up to revisit their nuptials Tuesday during a Halloween party in New York.
THEY RULE!
Jack Black barely contains himself while costar/bandmate Kyle Glass gets all medieval as the comedy duo arrive in London on Tuesday to promote their new film, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, out Nov. 22.
UNDERCOVER BROTHER
Keanu Reeves makes a low-key arrival in dark layers at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City on Monday.
MARCHING ON
Madonna keeps the media appearances coming as she continues to open up about her plans to adopt David Banda on Tuesday. In a taped interview with the Today show's Meredith Vieira (airing Wednesday), the singer said of her 13-month-old, "I look forward to being surprised by what he's going to offer the world and how he's going to turn out.”
MIRROR, MIRROR
After a busy Monday promoting her new fashion guide, That Extra Half an Inch, a stylish Victoria Beckham takes a moment to reflect while shopping at London's high-end boutiques on Tuesday.
BACK IN TOWN
Ashlee Simpson, back home following a five-week stint in London's West End production of Chicago, gets right back into Hollywood nightlife on Monday with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.
SOBERING SIGHT
Courtney Love, who revealed on Tuesday's Good Morning America that actor Mel Gibson played an integral part in helping her get sober, walks the straight and narrow in Manhattan on Tuesday.
SHOOTING BACK
Here's a role reversal! David Arquette gets behind the camera while promoting his latest project, the FX show Dirt that he and wife Courteney Cox are co-producing, Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.
WORLD TOUR
Colin Farrell – already a celeb spokesperson for next year's Special Olympics in China – continues getting acquainted with the Asian nation as he and costar Gong Li reconnect at the Beijing premiere of Miami Vice on Monday.
KING OF ROMANCE
Flavor of Love star Flavor Flav wears his crowning achievement – being a ladies' man – very seriously while in New York on Monday. "I'm an open-the-door, pull-out-the-chair kind of guy," he told PEOPLE recently, adding, "for the first two months. After that, you will be opening your own door!"