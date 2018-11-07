The Spice Girls Reunite in London, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift & More

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE
PA Images/Sipa
HAIR RAISING
Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
COFFEE BREAK
Mega
'SIRIUS' STYLE
Theo Wargo/Getty
SCREEN TIME
Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
RAINY DAY
RW/MediaPunch
LIFE'S A BEACH
Pacific Coast News
ALL THAT GLITTERS
David M. Benett/Getty
'FUN' TIMES
Mike Marsland/Getty
CRYSTAL CLEAR
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
FEEL THE MUSIC
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
COORDINATED COSTARS
Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
SHOW IT OFF
Splash News
FUNNY GUYS
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
ON TO THE 'NEXT'
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
CUTE CREW
Nathan Congleton/NBC
QUICK PIC
Barbara Davidson/Getty
RAIN OR SHINE
Splash News Online
STAR POWER
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
WILDLY HAPPY
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
'SERIOUS'LY SUAVE
Jeff Spicer/Getty
SUIT STYLE
Mark R. Milan/GC Images
CROWE IN CHARACTER
MEGA
SHOP TALK
Alex J. Berlliner/ABImages
ON THE RUN
Mark J. Sebastian
SPARKLE & SHINE
Gregg DeGuire/Getty
GOING VIRAL
Kevork Djansezian/Getty
TRIPLE THREAT
Michael Kovac/Getty
SINGING IN THE RAIN
Splash News
IT'S A TOSS-UP
Manny Carabel/Getty
FANTASTIC CONVERSATION
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
IN VOGUE
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
ART APPRECIATION
Action Press/MediaPunch
STAND-UP GUY
Brad Barket/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
TASTE TESTER
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
HOME STRETCH
Don Juan Moore/Getty
GAME ON
James Devaney/Getty
BEAMING BLONDES
Michael Loccisano/Getty
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
ENDURING SUPPORT
Theo Wargo/Getty
SITTING PRETTY
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
GET YOUR KICKS
MEGA
'DONUT' FORGET TO VOTE
Jacquelyn Martin/AP/REX/Shutterstock
'BOSS' BABE
The Image Direct
CULTIVATING FRIENDSHIPS
John Sciulli/Getty
USE YOUR VOICE
Alexander Tamargo/Getty
WINNING SMILE
Randy Shropshire/Getty
KEEP IN TOUCH
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
NOT SO MISERABLE(S)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
THE LOVE YOU GIVE
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
THEATER KIDS
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
JUMP ON IT
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty
MISS JACKSON
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
SHINE BRIGHT
Kevork Djansezian/Getty
FEELING FIERCE
BACKGRID
LOOKING BACK
Miikka Skaffari/Getty
MOMENT OF REFLECTION
Tibrina Hobson/Getty
GAME FACE
JD Images/Shutterstock
HOMECOMING QUEEN
Presley Ann/Getty
BUNNY BOMB
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
SPREAD THE WORD
Gotham/GC Images
PLAID LAD
Andy Buchanan/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
THINK PINK
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
TROPHY LIFE
BNEG
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
UNHCR/Jae Yoon Kim
GUCCI GROUP
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
BIRTHDAY SMILES!
Gotham/GC Images
ON THE MOVE
Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
LOVELY LADIES
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
FRIDAY FUN
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
PEACE!
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
FLANNEL FOR FALL
Bauer-Griffin/ SplashNews.com
STRIKE A POSE
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
NOTHING BUT LOVE
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
DOWN SOUTH
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
LOVING LOOK
Splash News Online
EXTRA HAPPY
Noel Vasquez/Getty
STAR POWER
Cindy Ord/Getty
FEELING 'GIFTED'
Dave Benett/Getty
THAT’S A WRAP
Presley Ann/Getty
GIRL POWER
Presley Ann/Getty
WEIGHED DOWN
Splash News Online
PUDDLE JUMPER
Splash News Online
ON THE RUN
The Image Direct
JET LAGGED
The Image Direct
'FRIENDS' AND LOVERS
Shahar Azran/Getty
RAISING THE BAR
Seth Browarnik/Startraks
'RESCUE' MISSION
Andrew Toth/Getty
'LOVELY' LADIES
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
'KNOW'-IT-ALL
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
DOING HER BIT
Kate Jones
MERRY MENTORS
Kevin Winter/Getty
PRETTY WOMAN
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
FUNNY BUSINESS
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
SHOW STOPPER
Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
PAYING THE PRICE
Mike Pont/Getty
TURNING BACK TIME
Bruce Glikas/Getty
CHAT IT UP
PA Images/INSTAR
ONE WITH NATURE
Broadimage/Shutterstock
ON MY LEVEL
Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock
IN THE 'SWING' OF THINGS
Jason Lowrie/BFA/Shutterstock
LAST CALL
Noam Galai/Getty
POWER PLAYERS
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
FIERCE FOURSOME
Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
FALL FAVE
The Image Direct
HITMAKER
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
TURN OF EVENTS
David Parry/PA Images/Getty
HUG IT OUT
Dave Benett/WireImage
SPOOKY SCENE
Splash News Online
MIC CHECK
Dominik Bindl/Getty
STAYING NEUTRAL
Splash News Online
RADIO WAVES
Roy Rochlin/Getty
FIERCE PHOTO
Dave Benett/Getty
FEAR THE BEARD
MEGA
1 of 116
Advertisement