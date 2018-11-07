The Spice Girls Reunite in London, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
November 07, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>In London on Wednesday, Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Haliwell Horner make an appearance on the <em>Heart Breakfast</em> radio show.</p>
pinterest
SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

In London on Wednesday, Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Haliwell Horner make an appearance on the Heart Breakfast radio show.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Taylor Swift performs in Brisbane, Australia, during her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HAIR RAISING

Taylor Swift performs in Brisbane, Australia, during her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday. 

Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
<p>Ryan Reynolds reads a newspaper at a&nbsp;caf&eacute;&nbsp;in&nbsp;Piazza di Spagna&nbsp;while filming <em>Six Underground</em> in&nbsp;Rome on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
COFFEE BREAK

Ryan Reynolds reads a newspaper at a café in Piazza di Spagna while filming Six Underground in Rome on Tuesday.

Mega
<p>LeAnn Rimes stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'SIRIUS' STYLE

LeAnn Rimes stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York City. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>John David Washington and Adam Driver attend <em>Variety </em>Screening Series: <em>BlacKkKlansman</em> in L.A. on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SCREEN TIME

John David Washington and Adam Driver attend Variety Screening Series: BlacKkKlansman in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen step out in the rain after an appearance on<em> GMA Day</em> in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RAINY DAY

Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen step out in the rain after an appearance on GMA Day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Ashley&nbsp;Graham soaks up some sunshine during a photo shoot in Malibu on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LIFE'S A BEACH

Ashley Graham soaks up some sunshine during a photo shoot in Malibu on Tuesday. 

Pacific Coast News
<p>Host Jeremy Scott and Madonna stay golden at the Moschino x H&amp;M London launch party on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ALL THAT GLITTERS

Host Jeremy Scott and Madonna stay golden at the Moschino x H&M London launch party on Tuesday. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie look dapper at the SeriousFun London Gala on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'FUN' TIMES

Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie look dapper at the SeriousFun London Gala on Tuesday. 

Mike Marsland/Getty
<p>Model Romee Strijd poses during a Victoria&#8217;s Secret Swarovski crystal bra fitting in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CRYSTAL CLEAR

Model Romee Strijd poses during a Victoria’s Secret Swarovski crystal bra fitting in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Lea Michele sings her heart out at An Evening with Lea Michele at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
FEEL THE MUSIC

Lea Michele sings her heart out at An Evening with Lea Michele at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
<p><em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> costars Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee celebrate the film&#8217;s premiere in Tokyo on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COORDINATED COSTARS

Bohemian Rhapsody costars Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee celebrate the film’s premiere in Tokyo on Wednesday. 

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
<p>Jenna Dewan proudly wears her voting sticker as she leaves her local polling place in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SHOW IT OFF

Jenna Dewan proudly wears her voting sticker as she leaves her local polling place in L.A. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Comedian Billy Eichner chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday&#8217;s episode of <em>Late Night</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FUNNY GUYS

Comedian Billy Eichner chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Ariana Grande pays homage to&nbsp;<em>The First Wives Club </em>with her choreography while&nbsp;performing her new single&nbsp;&#8220;thank u, next&#8221; for the first time on <em>The&nbsp;Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ON TO THE 'NEXT'

Ariana Grande pays homage to The First Wives Club with her choreography while performing her new single “thank u, next” for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>On&nbsp;Tuesday<em>, Today</em> hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie look smitten with Joanna Gaines&#8217; son Crew on set in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
CUTE CREW

On Tuesday, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie look smitten with Joanna Gaines’ son Crew on set in N.Y.C.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p>Alyssa Milano poses for a selfie with a fan while visiting Democratic Congressional Candidate Harley Rouda&#8217;s office in California on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
QUICK PIC

Alyssa Milano poses for a selfie with a fan while visiting Democratic Congressional Candidate Harley Rouda’s office in California on Tuesday. 

Barbara Davidson/Getty
<p>Behati Prinsloo tries to stay dry outside Victoria&rsquo;s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. after <a href="https://people.com/style/behati-prinsloo-victorias-secret-fashion-show-distant-dream-after-daughters-birth/">opening up about</a> re-joining the brand&#8217;s fashion show after baby.</p>
pinterest
RAIN OR SHINE

Behati Prinsloo tries to stay dry outside Victoria’s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. after opening up about re-joining the brand’s fashion show after baby.

Splash News Online
<p>Michael Douglas is joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Cameron Douglas and father Kirk Douglas as he&rsquo;s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STAR POWER

Michael Douglas is joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Cameron Douglas and father Kirk Douglas as he’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Tuesday.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano are all smiles at the Paris premiere of <em>Wild Life</em> on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WILDLY HAPPY

Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano are all smiles at the Paris premiere of Wild Life on Tuesday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Orlando Bloom looks dapper in a navy suit at the Serious Fun Gala in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'SERIOUS'LY SUAVE

Orlando Bloom looks dapper in a navy suit at the Serious Fun Gala in London on Tuesday. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross both opt for the draped jacket look as they hold hands in London on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUIT STYLE

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross both opt for the draped jacket look as they hold hands in London on Tuesday night. 

Mark R. Milan/GC Images
<p>On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Russell Crowe is completely unrecognizable as Roger Ailes while filming the upcoming Showtime series about the late former Fox News chief.</p>
pinterest
CROWE IN CHARACTER

On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Russell Crowe is completely unrecognizable as Roger Ailes while filming the upcoming Showtime series about the late former Fox News chief.

MEGA
<p>Michael B. Jordan and Robert De Niro chat at Ghetto Film School&rsquo;s annual Fall Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SHOP TALK

Michael B. Jordan and Robert De Niro chat at Ghetto Film School’s annual Fall Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Alex J. Berlliner/ABImages
<p>Busy Philipps participates in Warner Bros. and DC&#8217;s Wonder Woman Run Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
ON THE RUN

Busy Philipps participates in Warner Bros. and DC’s Wonder Woman Run Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Mark J. Sebastian
<p>Hailey Baldwin looks radiant as she arrives at Catch to celebrate her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing in West Hollywood on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPARKLE & SHINE

Hailey Baldwin looks radiant as she arrives at Catch to celebrate her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing in West Hollywood on Monday. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly attend the premiere of their upcoming Disney animated film <em>Ralph Breaks the Internet</em> in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOING VIRAL

Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly attend the premiere of their upcoming Disney animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet in L.A. on Monday. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>Oprah Winfrey gets close with honorees Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TRIPLE THREAT

Oprah Winfrey gets close with honorees Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Model Martha Hunt is unfazed by the dreary weather as she poses outside Victoria&#8217;s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SINGING IN THE RAIN

Model Martha Hunt is unfazed by the dreary weather as she poses outside Victoria’s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Splash News
<p>Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann get ready to try their hand at Paul Rudd&#8217;s 7th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for the Stuttering Association for the Young at Lucky Strike in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IT'S A TOSS-UP

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann get ready to try their hand at Paul Rudd’s 7th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for the Stuttering Association for the Young at Lucky Strike in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Manny Carabel/Getty
<p><em>Fantastic Beasts</em> actor Jude Law shares a laugh with host Stephen Colbert on <em>The Late Show </em>in N.Y.C. on Monday night.</p>
pinterest
FANTASTIC CONVERSATION

Fantastic Beasts actor Jude Law shares a laugh with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Emily Blunt stuns at the 15th Annual CFDA/<em>Vogue</em> Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IN VOGUE

Emily Blunt stuns at the 15th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Schwartzman and wife Brady Cunningham attend the opening of Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf&#8217;s exhibition at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, Austria, on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ART APPRECIATION

Jason Schwartzman and wife Brady Cunningham attend the opening of Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf’s exhibition at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, Austria, on Monday. 

Action Press/MediaPunch
<p>Jon Stewart speaks at the 12th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Madison Square Garden on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STAND-UP GUY

Jon Stewart speaks at the 12th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Monday. 

Brad Barket/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Eddie Redmayne tries to identify various items using only his tongue on&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
TASTE TESTER

Eddie Redmayne tries to identify various items using only his tongue on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Monday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>On Monday night, Sean &#8220;Diddy&#8221; Combs wears a Vote or Die! shirt from his Citizen Change campaign during his headlining performance at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally at Florida A&amp;M University in Tallahassee.</p>
pinterest
HOME STRETCH

On Monday night, Sean “Diddy” Combs wears a Vote or Die! shirt from his Citizen Change campaign during his headlining performance at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Don Juan Moore/Getty
<p>Ellie Goulding and fianc&eacute; Caspar Jopling watch the New York Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GAME ON

Ellie Goulding and fiancé Caspar Jopling watch the New York Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Naomi Watts and Amy Poehler smile together at the Worldwide Orphans 14th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
BEAMING BLONDES

Naomi Watts and Amy Poehler smile together at the Worldwide Orphans 14th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Constance Wu wears a Vote T-shirt at the Warner Bros. <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
EXPRESS YOURSELF

Constance Wu wears a Vote T-shirt at the Warner Bros. Crazy Rich Asians celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Monday in N.Y.C., Elton John and husband David Furnish pose together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation&#8217;s 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ENDURING SUPPORT

On Monday in N.Y.C., Elton John and husband David Furnish pose together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Claire Foy looks regal while filming<em> Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SITTING PRETTY

Claire Foy looks regal while filming Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Bethenny Frankel is honored with the Sir Ian McKellen Award for her philanthropic work at the 2018 Only Make Believe Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Bethenny Frankel is honored with the Sir Ian McKellen Award for her philanthropic work at the 2018 Only Make Believe Gala on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Cardi B strikes one of her signature poses in a campaign for Reebok&#8217;s new Aztrek sneaker.</p>
pinterest
GET YOUR KICKS

Cardi B strikes one of her signature poses in a campaign for Reebok’s new Aztrek sneaker.

MEGA
<p>On the eve of Election Day, former president Barack Obama surprises Democratic volunteers with doughnuts via UberEats and shows his support for Senator Tim Kaine and state Senator Jennifer Wexton in Fairfax Station, Virginia.</p>
pinterest
'DONUT' FORGET TO VOTE

On the eve of Election Day, former president Barack Obama surprises Democratic volunteers with doughnuts via UberEats and shows his support for Senator Tim Kaine and state Senator Jennifer Wexton in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emma Roberts is a vision in white while shooting a new Hugo Boss women&#8217;s campaign in downtown L.A. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'BOSS' BABE

Emma Roberts is a vision in white while shooting a new Hugo Boss women’s campaign in downtown L.A. on Sunday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie attend Create &amp; Cultivate&#8217;s Everyone Welcome&#8221; event celebrating Beverly Center&#8217;s Grand Reveal Weekend in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CULTIVATING FRIENDSHIPS

Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie attend Create & Cultivate’s Everyone Welcome” event celebrating Beverly Center’s Grand Reveal Weekend in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, Zo&euml; Saldana and Eva Longoria get out the vote at the Latinas Stand Up rally on Sunday in Miami.</p>
pinterest
USE YOUR VOICE

Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, Zoë Saldana and Eva Longoria get out the vote at the Latinas Stand Up rally on Sunday in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>A smiling Jake Gyllenhaal presents at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards,&nbsp;presented by<em> Los Angeles Confidential</em> Magazine, in Los Angeles on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
WINNING SMILE

A smiling Jake Gyllenhaal presents at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, presented by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Randy Shropshire/Getty
<p>Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman hold hands at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
KEEP IN TOUCH

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman hold hands at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Former costars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway pose together after she presents him with the Hollywood actor award for&nbsp;<em>The Front Runner</em>&nbsp;at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NOT SO MISERABLE(S)

Former costars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway pose together after she presents him with the Hollywood actor award for The Front Runner at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Amandla Stenberg celebrates with Janelle Mon&aacute;e at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
THE LOVE YOU GIVE

Amandla Stenberg celebrates with Janelle Monáe at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>At the opening night afterparty for her Broadway play <em>American Son&nbsp;</em>at&nbsp;Brasserie 8 1/2 French Restaurant in N.Y.C., Kerry Washington pokes fun at <em>Scandal </em>costar Tony Goldwyn.</p>
pinterest
THEATER KIDS

At the opening night afterparty for her Broadway play American Son at Brasserie 8 1/2 French Restaurant in N.Y.C., Kerry Washington pokes fun at Scandal costar Tony Goldwyn.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Terry Crews gets some air in the winners&#8217; room during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Bilbao, Spain.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JUMP ON IT

Terry Crews gets some air in the winners’ room during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Bilbao, Spain. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty
<p>Meanwhile, Janet Jackson owns the MTV EMAs stage in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
MISS JACKSON

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson owns the MTV EMAs stage in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Lindsay Lohan flashes a smile at the MTV EMAs on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
ALL THAT GLITTERS

Lindsay Lohan flashes a smile at the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<p>On Sunday in L.A., Wilmer Valderrama and Jaime Camil flash bright smiles at the ALMAs event at L.A. Live.</p>
pinterest
SHINE BRIGHT

On Sunday in L.A., Wilmer Valderrama and Jaime Camil flash bright smiles at the ALMAs event at L.A. Live.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>Teri Hatcher is in good spirits as she runs Sunday&#8217;s New York City Marathon.</p>
pinterest
FEELING FIERCE

Teri Hatcher is in good spirits as she runs Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

BACKGRID
<p>On Sunday, Thandie Newton arrives at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOOKING BACK

On Sunday, Thandie Newton arrives at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. 

Miikka Skaffari/Getty
<p>John Krasinski speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective on Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MOMENT OF REFLECTION

John Krasinski speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lawrence cheers on players at Sunday&#8217;s New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres hockey game in New York City.</p>
pinterest
GAME FACE

Jennifer Lawrence cheers on players at Sunday’s New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres hockey game in New York City.

JD Images/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski wears a hot pink gown to the Hollywood premiere of her movie <em>Welcome Home.</em></p>
pinterest
HOMECOMING QUEEN

On Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski wears a hot pink gown to the Hollywood premiere of her movie Welcome Home.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Ariel Winter and her father, Glenn Workman, are photobombed her boyfriend Levi Meaden during Sunday&#8217;s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors basketball game in L.A.</p>
pinterest
BUNNY BOMB

Ariel Winter and her father, Glenn Workman, are photobombed her boyfriend Levi Meaden during Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors basketball game in L.A.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>On Sunday, Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in a &#8216;Vote&#8217; shirt while out and about in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPREAD THE WORD

On Sunday, Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in a ‘Vote’ shirt while out and about in New York City. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Alan Cumming poses in a plaid tux at the British Academy Scotland Awards on Sunday in Glasgow.</p>
pinterest
PLAID LAD

Alan Cumming poses in a plaid tux at the British Academy Scotland Awards on Sunday in Glasgow.

Andy Buchanan/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Cynthia Nixon brings son Max and a pal to&nbsp;<em>KIDZ BOP Live</em> at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Beacon Theatre on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
THINK PINK

Cynthia Nixon brings son Max and a pal to KIDZ BOP Live at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre on Sunday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Rick Ross and outfielder JD Martinez celebrate the Red Sox World Series win at The Grand in Boston last week.</p>
pinterest
TROPHY LIFE

Rick Ross and outfielder JD Martinez celebrate the Red Sox World Series win at The Grand in Boston last week.

BNEG
<p>During a trip to visit colleges in South Korea with her son Maddox, Angelina Jolie on Sunday meets with leaders about refugees who fled the war in Yemen. Her goal is to appeal &#8220;for greater understanding of refugee protection laws, and for all countries to play their part in alleviating the human suffering in Yemen,&#8221; according to the <a href="http://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2018/11/5bdeac534/unhcr-special-envoy-angelina-jolie-calls-lasting-ceasefire-yemen.html">United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees</a>.</p>
pinterest
MAKING A DIFFERENCE

During a trip to visit colleges in South Korea with her son Maddox, Angelina Jolie on Sunday meets with leaders about refugees who fled the war in Yemen. Her goal is to appeal “for greater understanding of refugee protection laws, and for all countries to play their part in alleviating the human suffering in Yemen,” according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR/Jae Yoon Kim
<p>Zo&euml; Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Asia Chow and St. Vincent link up at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro, which was presented by Gucci, in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GUCCI GROUP

Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Asia Chow and St. Vincent link up at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro, which was presented by Gucci, in L.A. on Saturday. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>Kendall Jenner takes a bike ride in New York City on Saturday as her <a href="https://people.com/tv/kendall-jenner-sings-karaoke-bella-hadid-23-birthday-celebration/">23rd birthday celebrations</a> continue.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BIRTHDAY SMILES!

Kendall Jenner takes a bike ride in New York City on Saturday as her 23rd birthday celebrations continue. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Bella Hadid wears a white sweater dress and&nbsp;Chanel belt while stepping out in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ON THE MOVE

Bella Hadid wears a white sweater dress and Chanel belt while stepping out in New York City on Saturday. 

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
<p>Ren&eacute;e Zellweger, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette participate in the 16th annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, in honor of publicist Nanci Ryder.</p>
pinterest
LOVELY LADIES

Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette participate in the 16th annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, in honor of publicist Nanci Ryder.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Real Housewives of New Jersey</em> stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania hit the Big Apple for a &ldquo;Ladies&#8217; Night Out&rdquo; event on Friday at the Elsie rooftop</p>
pinterest
FRIDAY FUN

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania hit the Big Apple for a “Ladies’ Night Out” event on Friday at the Elsie rooftop

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
<p>Gisele B&uuml;ndchen dazzles in a gold jumpsuit at the Rosa Ch&aacute; store&nbsp;opening in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PEACE!

Gisele Bündchen dazzles in a gold jumpsuit at the Rosa Chá store opening in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Orlando Bloom goes casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FLANNEL FOR FALL

Orlando Bloom goes casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Bauer-Griffin/ SplashNews.com
<p>Julie Bowen flashes a smile at the&nbsp;PEN America Gala in L.A. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STRIKE A POSE

Julie Bowen flashes a smile at the PEN America Gala in L.A. on Friday. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Courtney Love goes glam at the Gucci Guilty launch party at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NOTHING BUT LOVE

Courtney Love goes glam at the Gucci Guilty launch party at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on Friday. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>In Georgia on Friday, Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz takes center stage while answering questions about her movie&nbsp;<em>The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em> at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
DOWN SOUTH

In Georgia on Friday, Chloë Grace Moretz takes center stage while answering questions about her movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
<p>Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look smitten as they hold hands while jewelry shopping in Miami on Friday.</p>
pinterest
LOVING LOOK

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look smitten as they hold hands while jewelry shopping in Miami on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Allen Leech is all smiles while visiting &#8220;Extra&#8221; at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
EXTRA HAPPY

Allen Leech is all smiles while visiting “Extra” at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Amandla Stenberg holds up the Rising Star Award during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday in Georgia.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STAR POWER

Amandla Stenberg holds up the Rising Star Award during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday in Georgia. 

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>In London on Friday, Eva Longoria attends The 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FEELING 'GIFTED'

In London on Friday, Eva Longoria attends The 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski poses at TheWrap&#8217;s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THAT’S A WRAP

Emily Ratajkowski poses at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Also there: Zo&euml; Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana Nazario.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GIRL POWER

Also there: Zoë Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana Nazario. 

Presley Ann/Getty
<p><em>Ready Player One</em> actress Olivia Cooke wears a fake baby bump and an oversized backpack while filming <em>Modern Love</em>&nbsp;with a furry friend in N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WEIGHED DOWN

Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke wears a fake baby bump and an oversized backpack while filming Modern Love with a furry friend in N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Model Joan Smalls poses for a Chanel photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PUDDLE JUMPER

Model Joan Smalls poses for a Chanel photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>On Thursday, Anna Paquin goes for a jog in L.A.</p>
pinterest
ON THE RUN

On Thursday, Anna Paquin goes for a jog in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Shawn Mendes waits with his luggage and guitar at an airport leaving Toronto on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JET LAGGED

Shawn Mendes waits with his luggage and guitar at an airport leaving Toronto on Thursday. 

The Image Direct
<p>David Foster and fianc&eacute;e Katharine McPhee get cozy at the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'FRIENDS' AND LOVERS

David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee get cozy at the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday. 

Shahar Azran/Getty
<p>Trevor Noah and Lenny Kravitz stop by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman&#8217;s debut restaurant and cocktail lounge, Swan and Bar Bevy, in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RAISING THE BAR

Trevor Noah and Lenny Kravitz stop by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s debut restaurant and cocktail lounge, Swan and Bar Bevy, in Miami. 

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p>Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese look sharp at the International Rescue Committee&#8217;s 2018 Rescue Dinner in New York City on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'RESCUE' MISSION

Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese look sharp at the International Rescue Committee’s 2018 Rescue Dinner in New York City on Thursday. 

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Model Sofia Sanoh and Sarah Jessica Parker get silly in the supply room at the launch of SJP&#8217;s Born Lovely fragrance in N.Y.C. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'LOVELY' LADIES

Model Sofia Sanoh and Sarah Jessica Parker get silly in the supply room at the launch of SJP’s Born Lovely fragrance in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p><em>The Tonight Show&nbsp;</em>host Jimmy Fallon challenges Jessica Biel to a round of &#8216;Who Knows Justin Better&#8217; to see who&#8217;s <em>really</em> closer with her husband Justin Timberlake in N.Y.C. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'KNOW'-IT-ALL

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon challenges Jessica Biel to a round of ‘Who Knows Justin Better’ to see who’s really closer with her husband Justin Timberlake in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Teyana Taylor encouraged people to vote while attending PacSun&#8217;s booth at ComplexCon in Long Beach.</p>
pinterest
DOING HER BIT

Teyana Taylor encouraged people to vote while attending PacSun’s booth at ComplexCon in Long Beach.

Kate Jones
<p>Taika Waititi and Lena Waithe have some fun at the AT&amp;T Hello Lab Mentorship Program event on Thursday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MERRY MENTORS

Taika Waititi and Lena Waithe have some fun at the AT&T Hello Lab Mentorship Program event on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Julia Roberts rocks leftover pink hair from her flamingo Halloween costume as she leaves <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> in L.A.</p>
pinterest
PRETTY WOMAN

On Thursday, Julia Roberts rocks leftover pink hair from her flamingo Halloween costume as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville and Justin Theroux goof off at a screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Maniac</em> in Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FUNNY BUSINESS

Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville and Justin Theroux goof off at a screening of Netflix’s Maniac in Hollywood on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift wows the crowd during a performance at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SHOW STOPPER

Taylor Swift wows the crowd during a performance at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday. 

Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
<p>Tatiana Maslany comes out for a New York City screening of <i>The Price of Free </i>on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
PAYING THE PRICE

Tatiana Maslany comes out for a New York City screening of The Price of Free on Thursday.

Mike Pont/Getty
<p>Thursday&nbsp;in N.Y.C., Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie and George Takei support stars Michael Beresse and Stephanie J. Block backstage at <i>The Cher Show</i>&nbsp;on Broadway.</p>
pinterest
TURNING BACK TIME

Thursday in N.Y.C., Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie and George Takei support stars Michael Beresse and Stephanie J. Block backstage at The Cher Show on Broadway.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Kurt Russell stops by<i> The Graham Norton Show</i> in London on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
CHAT IT UP

Kurt Russell stops by The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.

PA Images/INSTAR
<p>Justin Bieber enjoys a&nbsp;Thursday hike in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ONE WITH NATURE 

Justin Bieber enjoys a Thursday hike in Los Angeles. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Thursday&nbsp;in New York City, Gigi Hadid hangs with Eva Chen and her son, Tao Bannister, at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Eva Chen launch for her book and capsule collection by Janie and Jack.</p>
pinterest
ON MY LEVEL

Thursday in New York City, Gigi Hadid hangs with Eva Chen and her son, Tao Bannister, at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Eva Chen launch for her book and capsule collection by Janie and Jack.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Minnie Driver encourages voting at Swing Left&#8217;s The Last Weekend rally&nbsp;Thursday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IN THE 'SWING' OF THINGS

Minnie Driver encourages voting at Swing Left’s The Last Weekend rally Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Jason Lowrie/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Also there: An enthusiastic Mark Ruffalo.</p>
pinterest
LAST CALL

Also there: An enthusiastic Mark Ruffalo.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Gloria Steinem, Diane Lane and Jane Fonda embrace one another at the Women&#8217;s&nbsp;Media Awards in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
POWER PLAYERS

Gloria Steinem, Diane Lane and Jane Fonda embrace one another at the Women’s Media Awards in New York City on Thursday. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
<p>Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron,&nbsp;Constance Wu and Amandla Stenberg celebrate at&nbsp;Thursday&#8217;s IndieWire Honors in L.A.</p>
pinterest
FIERCE FOURSOME

Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Constance Wu and Amandla Stenberg celebrate at Thursday’s IndieWire Honors in L.A.

Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Minka Kelly stays warm in a trench coat while out in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FALL FAVE

Minka Kelly stays warm in a trench coat while out in New York City on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris support playwright Harvey Fierstein on opening night of <em>Torch&nbsp;Song</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
HITMAKER

David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris support playwright Harvey Fierstein on opening night of Torch Song in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of&nbsp;<em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.</em></p>
pinterest
TURN OF EVENTS

Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

David Parry/PA Images/Getty
<p>Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.</p>
pinterest
HUG IT OUT

Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.</p>
pinterest
SPOOKY SCENE

Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.

Splash News Online
<p>Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series&nbsp;<em>Titans.</em></p>
pinterest
MIC CHECK

Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series Titans.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
STAYING NEUTRAL

Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
RADIO WAVES

Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner&nbsp;celebrating&nbsp;Calzedonia&#8217;s winter campaign at Laylow in London.</p>
pinterest
FIERCE PHOTO

Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner celebrating Calzedonia’s winter campaign at Laylow in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.</p>
pinterest
FEAR THE BEARD

Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.

MEGA
1 of 116

Advertisement
1 of 116 PA Images/Sipa

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

In London on Wednesday, Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Haliwell Horner make an appearance on the Heart Breakfast radio show.

Advertisement
2 of 116 Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty

HAIR RAISING

Taylor Swift performs in Brisbane, Australia, during her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday. 

3 of 116 Mega

COFFEE BREAK

Ryan Reynolds reads a newspaper at a café in Piazza di Spagna while filming Six Underground in Rome on Tuesday.

Advertisement
4 of 116 Theo Wargo/Getty

'SIRIUS' STYLE

LeAnn Rimes stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
5 of 116 Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

SCREEN TIME

John David Washington and Adam Driver attend Variety Screening Series: BlacKkKlansman in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
6 of 116 RW/MediaPunch

RAINY DAY

Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen step out in the rain after an appearance on GMA Day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
7 of 116 Pacific Coast News

LIFE'S A BEACH

Ashley Graham soaks up some sunshine during a photo shoot in Malibu on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
8 of 116 David M. Benett/Getty

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Host Jeremy Scott and Madonna stay golden at the Moschino x H&M London launch party on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
9 of 116 Mike Marsland/Getty

'FUN' TIMES

Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie look dapper at the SeriousFun London Gala on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
10 of 116 Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

CRYSTAL CLEAR

Model Romee Strijd poses during a Victoria’s Secret Swarovski crystal bra fitting in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
11 of 116 Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

FEEL THE MUSIC

Lea Michele sings her heart out at An Evening with Lea Michele at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
12 of 116 Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

COORDINATED COSTARS

Bohemian Rhapsody costars Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee celebrate the film’s premiere in Tokyo on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
13 of 116 Splash News

SHOW IT OFF

Jenna Dewan proudly wears her voting sticker as she leaves her local polling place in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
14 of 116 Lloyd Bishop/NBC

FUNNY GUYS

Comedian Billy Eichner chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
15 of 116 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

ON TO THE 'NEXT'

Ariana Grande pays homage to The First Wives Club with her choreography while performing her new single “thank u, next” for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
16 of 116 Nathan Congleton/NBC

CUTE CREW

On Tuesday, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie look smitten with Joanna Gaines’ son Crew on set in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
17 of 116 Barbara Davidson/Getty

QUICK PIC

Alyssa Milano poses for a selfie with a fan while visiting Democratic Congressional Candidate Harley Rouda’s office in California on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
18 of 116 Splash News Online

RAIN OR SHINE

Behati Prinsloo tries to stay dry outside Victoria’s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. after opening up about re-joining the brand’s fashion show after baby.

Advertisement
19 of 116 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

STAR POWER

Michael Douglas is joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Cameron Douglas and father Kirk Douglas as he’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
20 of 116 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

WILDLY HAPPY

Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano are all smiles at the Paris premiere of Wild Life on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
21 of 116 Jeff Spicer/Getty

'SERIOUS'LY SUAVE

Orlando Bloom looks dapper in a navy suit at the Serious Fun Gala in London on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
22 of 116 Mark R. Milan/GC Images

SUIT STYLE

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross both opt for the draped jacket look as they hold hands in London on Tuesday night. 

Advertisement
23 of 116 MEGA

CROWE IN CHARACTER

On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Russell Crowe is completely unrecognizable as Roger Ailes while filming the upcoming Showtime series about the late former Fox News chief.

Advertisement
24 of 116 Alex J. Berlliner/ABImages

SHOP TALK

Michael B. Jordan and Robert De Niro chat at Ghetto Film School’s annual Fall Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Advertisement
25 of 116 Mark J. Sebastian

ON THE RUN

Busy Philipps participates in Warner Bros. and DC’s Wonder Woman Run Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
26 of 116 Gregg DeGuire/Getty

SPARKLE & SHINE

Hailey Baldwin looks radiant as she arrives at Catch to celebrate her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing in West Hollywood on Monday. 

Advertisement
27 of 116 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

GOING VIRAL

Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly attend the premiere of their upcoming Disney animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
28 of 116 Michael Kovac/Getty

TRIPLE THREAT

Oprah Winfrey gets close with honorees Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Advertisement
29 of 116 Splash News

SINGING IN THE RAIN

Model Martha Hunt is unfazed by the dreary weather as she poses outside Victoria’s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
30 of 116 Manny Carabel/Getty

IT'S A TOSS-UP

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann get ready to try their hand at Paul Rudd’s 7th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for the Stuttering Association for the Young at Lucky Strike in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
31 of 116 Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

FANTASTIC CONVERSATION

Fantastic Beasts actor Jude Law shares a laugh with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Advertisement
32 of 116 Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

IN VOGUE

Emily Blunt stuns at the 15th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
33 of 116 Action Press/MediaPunch

ART APPRECIATION

Jason Schwartzman and wife Brady Cunningham attend the opening of Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf’s exhibition at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, Austria, on Monday. 

Advertisement
34 of 116 Brad Barket/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

STAND-UP GUY

Jon Stewart speaks at the 12th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Monday. 

Advertisement
35 of 116 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

TASTE TESTER

Eddie Redmayne tries to identify various items using only his tongue on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
36 of 116 Don Juan Moore/Getty

HOME STRETCH

On Monday night, Sean “Diddy” Combs wears a Vote or Die! shirt from his Citizen Change campaign during his headlining performance at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Advertisement
37 of 116 James Devaney/Getty

GAME ON

Ellie Goulding and fiancé Caspar Jopling watch the New York Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
38 of 116 Michael Loccisano/Getty

BEAMING BLONDES

Naomi Watts and Amy Poehler smile together at the Worldwide Orphans 14th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
39 of 116 Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Constance Wu wears a Vote T-shirt at the Warner Bros. Crazy Rich Asians celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Advertisement
40 of 116 Theo Wargo/Getty

ENDURING SUPPORT

On Monday in N.Y.C., Elton John and husband David Furnish pose together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit. 

Advertisement
41 of 116 Lloyd Bishop/NBC

SITTING PRETTY

Claire Foy looks regal while filming Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
42 of 116 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Bethenny Frankel is honored with the Sir Ian McKellen Award for her philanthropic work at the 2018 Only Make Believe Gala on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
43 of 116 MEGA

GET YOUR KICKS

Cardi B strikes one of her signature poses in a campaign for Reebok’s new Aztrek sneaker.

Advertisement
44 of 116 Jacquelyn Martin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

'DONUT' FORGET TO VOTE

On the eve of Election Day, former president Barack Obama surprises Democratic volunteers with doughnuts via UberEats and shows his support for Senator Tim Kaine and state Senator Jennifer Wexton in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

Advertisement
45 of 116 The Image Direct

'BOSS' BABE

Emma Roberts is a vision in white while shooting a new Hugo Boss women’s campaign in downtown L.A. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
46 of 116 John Sciulli/Getty

CULTIVATING FRIENDSHIPS

Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie attend Create & Cultivate’s Everyone Welcome” event celebrating Beverly Center’s Grand Reveal Weekend in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Advertisement
47 of 116 Alexander Tamargo/Getty

USE YOUR VOICE

Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, Zoë Saldana and Eva Longoria get out the vote at the Latinas Stand Up rally on Sunday in Miami.

Advertisement
48 of 116 Randy Shropshire/Getty

WINNING SMILE

A smiling Jake Gyllenhaal presents at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, presented by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
49 of 116 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

KEEP IN TOUCH

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman hold hands at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Advertisement
50 of 116 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

NOT SO MISERABLE(S)

Former costars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway pose together after she presents him with the Hollywood actor award for The Front Runner at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. 

Advertisement
51 of 116 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

THE LOVE YOU GIVE

Amandla Stenberg celebrates with Janelle Monáe at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Advertisement
52 of 116 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

THEATER KIDS

At the opening night afterparty for her Broadway play American Son at Brasserie 8 1/2 French Restaurant in N.Y.C., Kerry Washington pokes fun at Scandal costar Tony Goldwyn.

Advertisement
53 of 116 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

JUMP ON IT

Terry Crews gets some air in the winners’ room during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in Bilbao, Spain. 

Advertisement
54 of 116 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

MISS JACKSON

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson owns the MTV EMAs stage in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.

Advertisement
55 of 116 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Lindsay Lohan flashes a smile at the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

Advertisement
56 of 116 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

SHINE BRIGHT

On Sunday in L.A., Wilmer Valderrama and Jaime Camil flash bright smiles at the ALMAs event at L.A. Live.

Advertisement
57 of 116 BACKGRID

FEELING FIERCE

Teri Hatcher is in good spirits as she runs Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

Advertisement
58 of 116 Miikka Skaffari/Getty

LOOKING BACK

On Sunday, Thandie Newton arrives at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. 

Advertisement
59 of 116 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

MOMENT OF REFLECTION

John Krasinski speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
60 of 116 JD Images/Shutterstock

GAME FACE

Jennifer Lawrence cheers on players at Sunday’s New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres hockey game in New York City.

Advertisement
61 of 116 Presley Ann/Getty

HOMECOMING QUEEN

On Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski wears a hot pink gown to the Hollywood premiere of her movie Welcome Home.

Advertisement
62 of 116 Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BUNNY BOMB

Ariel Winter and her father, Glenn Workman, are photobombed her boyfriend Levi Meaden during Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors basketball game in L.A.

Advertisement
63 of 116 Gotham/GC Images

SPREAD THE WORD

On Sunday, Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in a ‘Vote’ shirt while out and about in New York City. 

Advertisement
64 of 116 Andy Buchanan/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

PLAID LAD

Alan Cumming poses in a plaid tux at the British Academy Scotland Awards on Sunday in Glasgow.

Advertisement
65 of 116 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

THINK PINK

Cynthia Nixon brings son Max and a pal to KIDZ BOP Live at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre on Sunday.

Advertisement
66 of 116 BNEG

TROPHY LIFE

Rick Ross and outfielder JD Martinez celebrate the Red Sox World Series win at The Grand in Boston last week.

Advertisement
67 of 116 UNHCR/Jae Yoon Kim

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

During a trip to visit colleges in South Korea with her son Maddox, Angelina Jolie on Sunday meets with leaders about refugees who fled the war in Yemen. Her goal is to appeal “for greater understanding of refugee protection laws, and for all countries to play their part in alleviating the human suffering in Yemen,” according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Advertisement
68 of 116 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

GUCCI GROUP

Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Asia Chow and St. Vincent link up at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro, which was presented by Gucci, in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
69 of 116 Gotham/GC Images

BIRTHDAY SMILES!

Kendall Jenner takes a bike ride in New York City on Saturday as her 23rd birthday celebrations continue. 

Advertisement
70 of 116 Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

ON THE MOVE

Bella Hadid wears a white sweater dress and Chanel belt while stepping out in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
71 of 116 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

LOVELY LADIES

Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette participate in the 16th annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, in honor of publicist Nanci Ryder.

Advertisement
72 of 116 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

FRIDAY FUN

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania hit the Big Apple for a “Ladies’ Night Out” event on Friday at the Elsie rooftop

Advertisement
73 of 116 Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

PEACE!

Gisele Bündchen dazzles in a gold jumpsuit at the Rosa Chá store opening in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
74 of 116 Bauer-Griffin/ SplashNews.com

FLANNEL FOR FALL

Orlando Bloom goes casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
75 of 116 John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

STRIKE A POSE

Julie Bowen flashes a smile at the PEN America Gala in L.A. on Friday. 

Advertisement
76 of 116 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

NOTHING BUT LOVE

Courtney Love goes glam at the Gucci Guilty launch party at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on Friday. 

Advertisement
77 of 116 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

DOWN SOUTH

In Georgia on Friday, Chloë Grace Moretz takes center stage while answering questions about her movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Advertisement
78 of 116 Splash News Online

LOVING LOOK

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look smitten as they hold hands while jewelry shopping in Miami on Friday.

Advertisement
79 of 116 Noel Vasquez/Getty

EXTRA HAPPY

Allen Leech is all smiles while visiting “Extra” at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday. 

Advertisement
80 of 116 Cindy Ord/Getty

STAR POWER

Amandla Stenberg holds up the Rising Star Award during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday in Georgia. 

Advertisement
81 of 116 Dave Benett/Getty

FEELING 'GIFTED'

In London on Friday, Eva Longoria attends The 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel. 

Advertisement
82 of 116 Presley Ann/Getty

THAT’S A WRAP

Emily Ratajkowski poses at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Advertisement
83 of 116 Presley Ann/Getty

GIRL POWER

Also there: Zoë Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana Nazario. 

Advertisement
84 of 116 Splash News Online

WEIGHED DOWN

Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke wears a fake baby bump and an oversized backpack while filming Modern Love with a furry friend in N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday. 

Advertisement
85 of 116 Splash News Online

PUDDLE JUMPER

Model Joan Smalls poses for a Chanel photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
86 of 116 The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

On Thursday, Anna Paquin goes for a jog in L.A.

Advertisement
87 of 116 The Image Direct

JET LAGGED

Shawn Mendes waits with his luggage and guitar at an airport leaving Toronto on Thursday. 

Advertisement
88 of 116 Shahar Azran/Getty

'FRIENDS' AND LOVERS

David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee get cozy at the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday. 

Advertisement
89 of 116 Seth Browarnik/Startraks

RAISING THE BAR

Trevor Noah and Lenny Kravitz stop by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s debut restaurant and cocktail lounge, Swan and Bar Bevy, in Miami. 

Advertisement
90 of 116 Andrew Toth/Getty

'RESCUE' MISSION

Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese look sharp at the International Rescue Committee’s 2018 Rescue Dinner in New York City on Thursday. 

Advertisement
91 of 116 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

'LOVELY' LADIES

Model Sofia Sanoh and Sarah Jessica Parker get silly in the supply room at the launch of SJP’s Born Lovely fragrance in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
92 of 116 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

'KNOW'-IT-ALL

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon challenges Jessica Biel to a round of ‘Who Knows Justin Better’ to see who’s really closer with her husband Justin Timberlake in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
93 of 116 Kate Jones

DOING HER BIT

Teyana Taylor encouraged people to vote while attending PacSun’s booth at ComplexCon in Long Beach.

Advertisement
94 of 116 Kevin Winter/Getty

MERRY MENTORS

Taika Waititi and Lena Waithe have some fun at the AT&T Hello Lab Mentorship Program event on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
95 of 116 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

PRETTY WOMAN

On Thursday, Julia Roberts rocks leftover pink hair from her flamingo Halloween costume as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A.

Advertisement
96 of 116 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

FUNNY BUSINESS

Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville and Justin Theroux goof off at a screening of Netflix’s Maniac in Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
97 of 116 Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty

SHOW STOPPER

Taylor Swift wows the crowd during a performance at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday. 

Advertisement
98 of 116 Mike Pont/Getty

PAYING THE PRICE

Tatiana Maslany comes out for a New York City screening of The Price of Free on Thursday.

Advertisement
99 of 116 Bruce Glikas/Getty

TURNING BACK TIME

Thursday in N.Y.C., Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie and George Takei support stars Michael Beresse and Stephanie J. Block backstage at The Cher Show on Broadway.

Advertisement
100 of 116 PA Images/INSTAR

CHAT IT UP

Kurt Russell stops by The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.

Advertisement