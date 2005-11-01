Star Tracks - Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005
DIRTY DANCING
Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Cameron Diaz heat up the dance floor at Timberlake's Halloween bash on Monday at Manhattan nightclub Marquee. The couple and their entourage of about eight pals – who partied until the club closed at 4 a.m. – wore Eyes Wide Shut-themed outfits: formalwear plus elaborate masks.
HOT SEAT
Despite a handful of protesters outside calling her a "fake" and "talentless," Ashlee Simpson manages to cook up some smiles while visiting Toronto's MuchMusic channel Tuesday to promote her new album, I Am Me.
IN CONTROL
Beyoncé – in a dress from her own House of Dereon clothing line – performs Tuesday night in New York City. The event, sponsored by de Grisogono jewelry, was part of the Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series.
SUPERNATURAL STARS
It's a WB reunion: Former-Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmates Michelle Trachtenberg (left) and Sarah Michelle Gellar join ex-Charmed star Shannen Doherty on Tuesday at a New York concert featuring Alanis Morrisette. Gellar hosted the invitation-only event benefiting the Step Up Women's Network.
TABLE FOR THREE
Power couple Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal dine with a pal Monday at the restaurant Saint Ambroeus in New York City's West Village. Sarsgaard plays a Marine in the movie Jarhead, which opens Friday.
MASTER OF DISGUISE
Nope, he's not in costume: Johnny Depp signs autographs Monday outside his New York City hotel. But rest assured that he'll be playing dress-up once again as Capt. Jack Sparrow in two sequels to his 2003 hit, Pirates of the Caribbean.
MOO!
A catty Liv Tyler helps her little calf, 10-month-old Milo, get a leg up outside their Greenwich Village home in New York city on Halloween.
STAND BACK 500 FT.
Lindsay Lohan is scorchin' in a sexy fire chief getup Monday at a Halloween bash at Manhattan's Bungalow 8. No word on what the New York City Fire Department thinks of the new uniform.
DRESSED TO KILL
Heidi Klum, dressed as a vampire, and husband Seal, in a police uniform, show off their costumes outside Klum's Halloween party at the New York City nightclub Happy Valley on Monday. “I am Draculette," said Klum of her getup. "I tried today to be sexy and horrifying at the same time."
WIZ KID
Jason Biggs – at Heidi Klum's party – dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz (note the ruby sneakers). His date? His girlfriend of one year: "We decided on Dorothy and the Tin Man," said Biggs, "but then my girlfriend decided on Tin Man, so I ended up wearing a skirt."
BACKSTAGE HUDDLE
Wildflower singer Sheryl Crow and fiancé Lance Armstrong catch up with Sting and wife Trudie Styler after Crow's concert Monday at Lincoln Center. Earlier, the rocker had used the performance to try out a new outfit: a wedding dress.
LITTLE BLUE BOX
Kate Beckinsale, back in London on a break from filming the Adam Sandler fantasy Click, has herself an Audrey moment and picks up a little something at Tiffany's on Tuesday.