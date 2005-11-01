Star Tracks - Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 12

DIRTY DANCING

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Cameron Diaz heat up the dance floor at Timberlake's Halloween bash on Monday at Manhattan nightclub Marquee. The couple and their entourage of about eight pals – who partied until the club closed at 4 a.m. – wore Eyes Wide Shut-themed outfits: formalwear plus elaborate masks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

HOT SEAT

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Despite a handful of protesters outside calling her a "fake" and "talentless," Ashlee Simpson manages to cook up some smiles while visiting Toronto's MuchMusic channel Tuesday to promote her new album, I Am Me.

3 of 12

IN CONTROL

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

Beyoncé – in a dress from her own House of Dereon clothing line – performs Tuesday night in New York City. The event, sponsored by de Grisogono jewelry, was part of the Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

SUPERNATURAL STARS

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

It's a WB reunion: Former-Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmates Michelle Trachtenberg (left) and Sarah Michelle Gellar join ex-Charmed star Shannen Doherty on Tuesday at a New York concert featuring Alanis Morrisette. Gellar hosted the invitation-only event benefiting the Step Up Women's Network.

Advertisement

5 of 12

TABLE FOR THREE

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Power couple Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal dine with a pal Monday at the restaurant Saint Ambroeus in New York City's West Village. Sarsgaard plays a Marine in the movie Jarhead, which opens Friday.

6 of 12

MASTER OF DISGUISE

Credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Nope, he's not in costume: Johnny Depp signs autographs Monday outside his New York City hotel. But rest assured that he'll be playing dress-up once again as Capt. Jack Sparrow in two sequels to his 2003 hit, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

MOO!

Credit: INFGoff

A catty Liv Tyler helps her little calf, 10-month-old Milo, get a leg up outside their Greenwich Village home in New York city on Halloween.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

STAND BACK 500 FT.

Credit: INFGoff

Lindsay Lohan is scorchin' in a sexy fire chief getup Monday at a Halloween bash at Manhattan's Bungalow 8. No word on what the New York City Fire Department thinks of the new uniform.

Advertisement

9 of 12

DRESSED TO KILL

Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

Heidi Klum, dressed as a vampire, and husband Seal, in a police uniform, show off their costumes outside Klum's Halloween party at the New York City nightclub Happy Valley on Monday. “I am Draculette," said Klum of her getup. "I tried today to be sexy and horrifying at the same time."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

WIZ KID

Credit: Roger Wong/INFGoff

Jason Biggs – at Heidi Klum's party – dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz (note the ruby sneakers). His date? His girlfriend of one year: "We decided on Dorothy and the Tin Man," said Biggs, "but then my girlfriend decided on Tin Man, so I ended up wearing a skirt."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

BACKSTAGE HUDDLE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Wildflower singer Sheryl Crow and fiancé Lance Armstrong catch up with Sting and wife Trudie Styler after Crow's concert Monday at Lincoln Center. Earlier, the rocker had used the performance to try out a new outfit: a wedding dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

LITTLE BLUE BOX

Credit: Mockford/Everitt/Alpha/GLOBE

Kate Beckinsale, back in London on a break from filming the Adam Sandler fantasy Click, has herself an Audrey moment and picks up a little something at Tiffany's on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff