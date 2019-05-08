George & Amal Clooney Step Out for the Catch-22 Premiere, Plus Tyra Banks, Jason Momoa & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
What a Catch
Catch-22 executive producer and star George Clooney steps out with wife Amal for the U.S. premiere of the Hulu series at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Showing Support
Also at the premiere: Clooney’s longtime pal Matt Damon and wife Luciana.
Comeback Queen
Tyra Banks arrives at Good Morning America to talk about her return to modeling as one of the cover stars of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
On the Mark
Jason Momoa shows off his ax-throwing skills to raise money for Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii during his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
New Beau?
Tuesday in N.Y.C., Katy Perry playfully shows off her engagement ring while posing with Beetlejuice’s Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical on Broadway.
Red Hot
Halle Berry looks radiant in a red dress while walking in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Giving Back
Shanola Hampton, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Leighton Meester, Malin Akerman, Jennie Garth and her daughter Luca Bella Facinelli team up to volunteer with Feeding America and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for a special Mother’s Day event on Tuesday in L.A.
Swing Time
Michael Gandolfini is seen in character as the younger version of Tony Soprano, the mafioso character made famous by his late dad James Gandolfini, while filming The Many Saints of Newark on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fashion Favorites
Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss strut their stuff on Madison Avenue on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
'Shout' it Out
Amy Poehler and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during a round of “Shouting Charades” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Lots of Love
Love Me to Death costars Craig Ferguson and Kathie Lee Gifford share a laugh before discussing Ferguson’s new memoir Riding the Elephant at 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Beaming Beauty
Kate Middleton is all smiles during her visit to Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base on Wednesday in Caernarfon, Wales.
Hand in Hand
Tilda Swinton color-coordinates with her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrnen, while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
'Horsing' Around
Queen Elizabeth is all smiles after watching her horses in the 4 Year Old Hunter Class compete in the 76th Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday in Windsor, England.
Speedy Stretch
Jared Leto takes a stretch break while filming Morbius in a park in London.
Make a Wish
Meek Mill celebrates his 32nd birthday with a star-studded crowd of pals and D’USSE VSOP cocktails at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sunday.
Something's Cooking
Jesse Tyler Ferguson gives chef Stephanie Izard a hand at the Alzheimer’s Association Around the Table Event at Girl & the Goat restaurant in Chicago on Saturday night.
Tickling the Ivories
Also there: Jon Batiste, performing a medley of hits for the crowd.
Cause Célèbre
This Is Us stars Eris Baker, Hannah Zeile and Niles Fitch get animated on Saturday at the Lupus LA 2019 Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
Heads Together
Jessie James Decker joins Drybar founder — and Shark Tank guest shark — Alli Webb for a panel about “Beauty, Brains and Business” at the grand opening of Drybar’s new Nashville location.
By the Book
Olivia Wilde has some fun with fashion on Tuesday while premiering her film Booksmart in London.
Royal Welcome
Kate Middleton and Prince William share a laugh as they arrive to launch the King’s Cup Regatta in England on Tuesday.
Good Mood
Anne Hathaway hits Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to promote her new film, The Hustle.
London Looks
Julia Stiles and husband Preston Cook walk hand-in-hand at the Riviera season 2 premiere at Saatchi Gallery in London on Tuesday.
Jack of All Trades
Suranne Jones cracks up on Tuesday at a photo call for Gentleman Jack in London.
Set Dressing
Zoe Kazan stays serious on the set of The Plot Against America in New Jersey on Monday.
All Bets Are Off
Maluma, Hennessy’s newest global ambassador, stops backstage to wish Canelo Alvarez good luck before his fight against Daniel Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Foodie Friends
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and pal Zooey Deschanel attend the 2019 James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday.
Fashion's Finest
Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o get together for an extra-fun photo at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Food First
Inside the gala, Katy Perry, with Bella Hadid, switches from her elaborate candelabra dress into a whole hamburger getup.
Happy Faces
Trevor Noah and Idris Elba crack up on Monday night at a Met Gala afterparty at New York City’s Up & Down.
'Standard' Issue
Outside the Met Gala afterparty at N.Y.C.’s Standard Hotel, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a pic.
Glam Squad
Billy Porter gets glammed up for the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.
Fly Ride
Will Smith and host Jimmy Fallon face off for a Magic Carpet Race on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Real Talk
Host Hasan Minhaj chats with pal Padma Lakshmi at a screening and Q&A of his Netflix show Patriot Act on Monday in L.A.
Piano Man
Robin Thicke mans the mic on Monday night at Rhonda’s Kiss Good Fortune Gala at TAO in L.A.
Sparkling Selfie
Molly Ringwald snaps a selfie with Antoni Porowski at the Family Equality Council’s Night at the Pier Gala at Chelsea Piers on Monday in N.Y.C.
Pier Poses
Also at the Gala: Former Girl Walks Into a Bar costars Carla Gugino and Zachary Quinto.
'Common' Denominator
Common performs during his Let Love: An Expression of Art, Words & Song at Riverside Church in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Party People
Thomas Sadowski and Amanda Seyfried pose at The Second Stage Theater 40th Birthday Gala at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Monday night.
Groovy Girl
Eiza González steps out in a tie-dye T-shirt to get her hair done at a salon in Los Angeles on Monday.
Monday Blues
Will Smith waves to fans after discussing his role as Genie in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin on Good Morning America on Monday in New York City.
Getting 'Creative'
Keynote speaker Ashley Graham strikes a pose before discussing diversity and body positivity at the Create & Cultivate New York Summit presented by Mastercard on Saturday at Industry City in Brooklyn.
Royal Baby Alert!
Prince Harry beams while announcing the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s first child, a son, at Windsor Castle on Monday in the United Kingdom.
Radio Waves
Maren Morris drops by Morning Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Birthday Bash
Lance Bass celebrates his 40th birthday with husband Michael Turchin and custom Stoli Vodka cocktails like the “*NSYNCO de Mayo” on Saturday at Rocco’s in West Hollywood.
Tequila Time
Busy Philipps enjoys a cocktail at Tequila Don Julio’s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday in L.A.
Monochrome Mood
Keanu Reeves strikes a serious pose in an all-black ensemble at a photo call for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Monday in Berlin.
Dainty Detail
Eva Longoria wears a pale pink Chanel belt at the 12th annual George Lopez Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday in Toluca Lake, California.
Good Vibes
Gerard Butler flashes two thumbs up while out and about in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.
A Leg Up
Jennifer Lopez gets a boost while performing on the Today Citi Concert Series on Monday in N.Y.C.
Night on the Town
Newlyweds Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre make their first public appearance as a married couple at the Ozwald Boateng show on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Family Outing
Mario Lopez, pregnant wife Courtney and their kids Dominic and Gia attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday in Pasadena, California.
Winning Smiles
Presenter Amy Poehler poses with lifetime achievement award winner Judge Judy Sheindlin backstage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Dad & Daughter Duo
Also at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Maile and Wayne Brady.
Spidey Senses
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal attend Conque 2019 to present the new film Spider-Man: Far from Home at Centro de Congresos on Saturday in Queretaro, Mexico.
Flipping Out
Terry Crews shows off his phenom award backstage in the winner’s cave during the 11th annual Shorty Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Colton Underwood cuddles Oreo, a puppy from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, at the Amazon Treasure Truck Pup Fest Event on Sunday in L.A.
Snack Attack
Model Winnie Harlow feasts on some McDonald’s fries at The Gala After Party at the Up&Down club.
Suited Up
Stephan James and Julia Roberts attend the Amazon Prime Experience For Your Consideration screening of Homecoming at Hollywood Athletic Club on Sunday.
Derby Destiny
Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams wears a pale pink hat at the 145th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Style Maven
Solange Knowles attends Performance Space New York’s Spring Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Staying Dry
Octavia Spencer supports her Instant Family costar Mark Wahlberg at the launch of his Wahlburgers restaurant in London on Saturday.
Fashion Statement
Lady Gaga arrives in high style at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Power Couple
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble pose for a photo as Harper’s Bazaar’s Glenda Bailey celebrates her Damehood on Sunday in N.Y.C.